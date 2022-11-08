GOP candidates hold rally in Franklin Square as Democrats campaign across Long Island

Republicans in Nassau County held a huge Get Out the Vote rally in Franklin Square as Democrats toured several Long Island towns on the eve before Election Day.

VOTE 2022: How to find your polling location, registration status and Election Day hotlines

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was also at the rally. Some polls have shown the Long Island representative gaining in the polls against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Zeldin spoke in front of a huge crowd - hoping to be the first Republican governor of New York in decades.

"We're going to get to work for the next 24 hours, we're going to fire Kathy Hochul, we are going to end one party rule in Albany," Zeldin said. "We are going to restore New York to glory."

Hochul spent her day campaigning in different parts of New York City.

GOP candidates like congressional nominees Anthony D'Esposito and George Santos are promising to fix issues like inflation and crime. They say they're feeling really good about their chances on Tuesday.

"All the issues are on our side - there's a lot of momentum out there - there's energy in the air," D'Esposito says. "I think Republicans are going to have a great night tomorrow."

D'Esposito's opponent Laura Gillen campaigned in Freeport, Elmont, Lynbrook and Long Beach.

"I'm going to protect women and their autonomy over their bodies, I'm going to protect our children and their community by getting guns off our streets, I'm to protect our democracy," Gillen says.

Robert Zimmerman, who is running against Santos in the race for New York's 3rd Congressional District campaigned with Rep. Tom Suozzi, whose seat he is running for.

There are also key races for the state Senate. If Republicans flip some of those seats, they could take away the Democrats' veto-proof super majority in the state Legislature.