ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

Nuts of Arkansas

There are a lot of nuts in Arkansas. I’m not talking about your neighbor down the road, but the type that grows in trees across the state. Arkansas is known as the Natural State, and what’s more natural than food that grows on its own and only needs to be foraged or purchased from a local grower to enjoy? Nuts were part of the diet for Native American tribes and early Arkansas settlers, and today they still offer plenty to munch on. These seven nuts grow around the state and feed wild animals, are foraged and sold, or are grown locally to provide Arkansas with a nutty experience.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Are The Most Popular Last Names In Arkansas?

We see the list of popular baby names all the time, but what about the most popular last names for the natural state of Arkansas?. I have a pretty unusual last name it is spelled Spicher but it is pronounced Spicer. Growing up the first day of school was always bad. It was the uncomfortable sound of the teacher getting to me and the various ways they would try to pronounce my last name. Spiker, Spic er, and even Spich er, like pitcher were just some of the attempts at getting it right.
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision

Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Tuesday night, voters decided against passing Issue Four to legalize recreational marijuana, but despite that setback, some have already begun to look ahead to 2024. A lot of Arkansans have been left to wonder what's coming next in the ongoing push to bring recreational...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy