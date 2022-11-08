Read full article on original website
Related
KHBS
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
Most Dangerous Cities in Arkansas
Arkansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Arkansas, USA.By State of Arkansas - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Nearly 50 people arrested in Arkansas for federal drug, gun crimes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On November 9, 2022, three federal operations led to 45 arrests following an investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock. Additionally, 80 individuals were indicted and charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges. Two FBI...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Snow in the forecast is not something unheard of in November, however it has been a few years since that has been seen in central Arkansas. The last time it snowed in Little Rock in November was 2019. There will be two chances for snow...
FBI, DEA investigations in gangs, drugs and guns lead to 80 AR indictments, 45 arrests
Authorities said three federal investigations into gangs moving drugs and guns through central Arkansas resulted in 80 federal indictments and 45 arrests Wednesday morning.
onlyinark.com
Nuts of Arkansas
There are a lot of nuts in Arkansas. I’m not talking about your neighbor down the road, but the type that grows in trees across the state. Arkansas is known as the Natural State, and what’s more natural than food that grows on its own and only needs to be foraged or purchased from a local grower to enjoy? Nuts were part of the diet for Native American tribes and early Arkansas settlers, and today they still offer plenty to munch on. These seven nuts grow around the state and feed wild animals, are foraged and sold, or are grown locally to provide Arkansas with a nutty experience.
What Are The Most Popular Last Names In Arkansas?
We see the list of popular baby names all the time, but what about the most popular last names for the natural state of Arkansas?. I have a pretty unusual last name it is spelled Spicher but it is pronounced Spicer. Growing up the first day of school was always bad. It was the uncomfortable sound of the teacher getting to me and the various ways they would try to pronounce my last name. Spiker, Spic er, and even Spich er, like pitcher were just some of the attempts at getting it right.
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision
Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
Arkansas statewide issues election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
New evidence in case of missing Arkansas woman revives search
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark — New evidence has revived in the search efforts for a missing Arkansas woman. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spent most of Monday searching for Maranda Neal, a woman who went missing earlier this year. She was last seen on May 22, 2022. When she first...
32% of Arkansas public schools receive D’s or F’s; 8% receive A’s
Roughly one-third Arkansas' 1,055 public schools have gotten letter grades of D or F for the 2021-22 school year. These grades are based on multiple factors including the results of the ACT Aspire exams last spring.
This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
Marijuana dispensaries react to Issue 4 failing
Recreational use marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas.
thv11.com
The best BBQ in Central Arkansas | Eat It Up
In this episode, Skot Covert and friends travel to the best BBQ places we could find in Arkansas. Stops include Knight Fire and McClard's.
Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Tuesday night, voters decided against passing Issue Four to legalize recreational marijuana, but despite that setback, some have already begun to look ahead to 2024. A lot of Arkansans have been left to wonder what's coming next in the ongoing push to bring recreational...
KATV
13 Confirmed tornados in Arkansas from Friday night, all occurred within 5 hours
The National Weather Service offices in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa confirmed there were 13 tornadoes in Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 4. There were no injuries or fatalities reported in Arkansas and all of the tornadoes were rated EF1 or EF2. This was the biggest November tornado outbreak since late...
ASP trooper sends cease and desist to state rep. over campaign flyer
A local state representative running for Arkansas congress receives a cease and desist from an Arkansas State Police trooper.
Comments / 0