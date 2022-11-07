ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $15,995,000, World Class Equestrian Estate Offers the Ultimate in Luxury Living in Mooresville, NC

The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home with an amazing outdoor entertainment area including vanishing edge upper pool, pool house/cabana, now available for sale. This home located at 355 Pelham Ln, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 9,986 square feet of living spaces. Call Josh Tucker – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: 704-634-8323) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WFAE

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Gets New Name

Charlotte Metro Credit Union will now be called Skyla Credit Union, but that new name has some scratching their heads. For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Toni Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment Biz Worthy. MarshallTerry: Okay, Tony, so what are some people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Beaches Near Charlotte, North Carolina

Whether you want to spend a week with your family or relax in the sun, there are many things to do in Carolina Beach. This beach town is just a few hours north of Charlotte and offers everything. There are amusement parks, fishing spots, and a wide variety of shops and restaurants. The beach is also safe and features lifeguards to keep everyone safe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Final issues being wrapped up regarding towns’ cable company

Davidson and Mooresville are moving closer to wrapping up all connections to Continuum, the cable television company once known as MI Connection, that the towns owned and sold at the end of 2019. As part of it’s consent agenda items on Nov. 7 – two weeks after the Davidson town...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch for Watauga, Ashe &, Wilkes – Friday November 11, 2022

00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick- Including the cities of Stuart, Dobson, Floyd, Independence, Galax,. West Jefferson, Boone, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Sparta, and. Wilkesboro. 124 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. WHERE…Portions of North Carolina...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
luxury-houses.net

Designed for Entertaining and Has Been Recently Updated, This Breathtaking Home in Charlotte, NC Lists for $5.295M

The Home in Charlotte is an impressive Mediterranean estate with breathtaking architectural details, now available for sale. This home located at 16460 Marvin Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,590 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandra Singer – Corcoran HM Properties – (Phone: (704-231-8575) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas

The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches closer to the Carolinas. Periods of heavy rain are expected through Friday before things turn cooler for the weekend. Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas. The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 7

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. Neighborhood Cafe, 100 Huntersville-Concord Road – 97 Times Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 14910 N.C. 73 – 95 7-Eleven, 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 97.5. Cornelius. Choplin’s, 19700 One...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Concord considers possible tax incentives to spur growth

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord leaders are looking at revising existing investment agreements with two beverage companies that plan to break ground on a billion-dollar project that will bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Red Bull and Rauch have agreed with Concord to build a new manufacturing and distribution...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Derrick Walters and his family members have been operating the Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte for decades. Running the business has truly been a family affair. Walters, now a middle-aged man, said some of his earliest memories center around the Dairy Queen location...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord and Salisbury radio stations switching to all Christmas music on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s you favorite? Mariah Carey’s “All I want For Christmas?” Sir Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime?” How about “O Holy Night,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” or “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem?” Silly stuff like “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” of the Barking Dogs version of “Jingle Bells?” More recent fare like Christmas songs by Josh Buble, Kelly Clarkson, or Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm?”
SALISBURY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville commissioners nix storage facility for east side of town

MOORESVILLE – At their Nov. 7 session, town commissioners rejected plans for a proposed commercial project adjacent to what is envisioned as a major east-west corridor. A request from Brown RR LLC for annexation and utility service for a development in the northeast corner of the Rocky River Road/Shearers Road intersection – just across Rocky River from a Food Lion-anchored shopping center – triggered comments about a planned east-west thoroughfare and neighboring land uses before commissioners voted to deny the requests, even though the proposed project is an allowed use.
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Recycling myths causing more plastic to end up in NC landfills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If your recycle bin at home is full, you may be recycling all wrong. Environmental enthusiasts are reacting to a report that says recycling plastic is a “dead-end street”. All plastic is not the same, which makes it labor-intensive and costly to recycle. In most major cities across the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy