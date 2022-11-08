Read full article on original website
Who are the biggest Powerball winners near you?
One lucky winner just hit the jackpot, with the largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history, but how lucky is your town?
ktoy1047.com
Pine Street school catches fire
The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation to determine whether the nonprofit solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials.
hopeprescott.com
Hope native re-elected Texarkana, AR Mayor
TEXARKANA – Hope native Allen Brown was re-elected mayor of Texarkana, Arkansas Tuesday in the General Election. Brown garnered 5,064 votes to challenger Tederal Jackson’s 1,501. Results are complete, but unofficial. Brown will serve a four year term. After the results came in, Brown had this to say,...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 8
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 8, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. N&W Tech Work LLC, Noah Waller, 571 Old El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 10/31/22. Union. Johnson Welding Service LLC, Sean David Johnson, 178 Allison Road, El Dorado filed 10/31/22.
KTRE
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas has "very high" rate of flu
Arkansas had a “very high” rate of flu for the 44th week of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.
hopeprescott.com
Hempstead County farmer honored
MOULTRIE, GA – Three farmers from Delta region states were honored as state farmers of the year at the 2022 Sunbelt Expo held in Moultrie, Ga., in mid-October. The awards were sponsored by Swisher. One of those farmers is from Hempstead County. Chris Sweat, a fourth-generation farmer who grew...
ktoy1047.com
Jury gives Parker death penalty
After a trial that lasted over 40 days, the jury has heard testimony from numerous witness and psychological experts before making their decision today. Both the defense and prosecution presented their closing arguments this morning before the jury went into deliberation shortly after 10 a.m. The group of six men and six women returned to the courtroom only 90 minutes later with their unanimous decision. Parker will still be able to file appeals until her sentence is carried out.
KTBS
Taylor Parker sentenced to death on capital murder conviction
NEW BOSTON, Texas - A Bowie County jury Wednesday returned a sentence of death for convicted murderer Taylor Parker. The jury in New Boston deliberated just over 90 minutes before returning her sentence. In her closing statement, prosecutor Kelley Crisp brought tears to many eyes sitting in the gallery. Parker,...
New Boston Texas Tornado Damage From Storms in East Texas Friday Night
According to KSLA News, the National Weather Service has now confirmed there were six tornados in East Texas and at least 1 in Oklahoma. The towns that showed quite a bit of damage include Sulpher Springs, Hughes Springs, Paris, Clarksville, New Boston and Idabel Oklahoma. Dozen of people were injured and there were unfortunately three deaths reported.
KSLA
Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County. The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.
amigos.org
Circulation Services Manager -- Texarkana Public Library -- Texarkana, TX
CONTACT: Jennifer Strayhorn, Director - jstrayhorn@txar-publib.org. Manages and oversees all Circulation services and staff. Performs a variety of major and varied tasks in circulating and processing library materials. Works in close contact with the public in providing library services. Works under the Library Director with a high degree of independent judgment and initiative within a framework of established general policies.
ktalnews.com
This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
easttexasradio.com
Defense Rests In Parker Murder Trial
The defense has rested its case in the sentencing phase of the Taylor Parker capital murder trial in Bowie County. Jurors heard testimony Monday from a neurologist who said the convicted killer’s brain is “broken.” A jury convicted Parker of murdering a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb. The baby was kidnapped but died later. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Storm damage from Friday, November 5
Severe weather moved across the listening area Friday night as the National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings for the region. Warnings were issued to about 9:15 pm for portions of Howard, Pike, Little River, Sevier and other surrounding counties. Tornados were reported in McCurtain County, Oklahoma with one confirmed...
txktoday.com
Accused Drunk Driver Indicted For Manslaughter In Fatal Crash
TEXARKANA, Texas–A Bowie County grand jury has issued indictments for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in connection with a September crash in Texarkana that killed a woman and injured a 7-year-old boy. Christopher Telles, 42, of Grandbury, Ark., allegedly spoke with slurred speech and admitted to drinking a few...
magnoliareporter.com
David Sisson wins Magnolia council race, Waldo and Emerson re-elect mayors, Emerson passes sales tax
Columbia County voters elected officials in towns and townships on Tuesday in the 2022 general election. Here are highlights in complete but unofficial returns. David Sisson beat Roderick C. Henderson for Alderman Ward 1, Position 2, 368-178. Sisson succeeds Larry Talley, who did not run for re-election. McNeil. Dana Burchfield...
ktoy1047.com
De Queen police seek shooting suspect
The suspect, identified as 66-year-old Armando Arce, is considered armed and dangerous. De Queen police and Sevier County deputies responded to a call about the double shooting at 5:56 p.m. yesterday at 223 Bobby Lane in De Queen. Officers located two males at the scene who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported for emergency medical treatment. One of the men died en route to the hospital.
ktoy1047.com
Interstate ramp closure in Texarkana scheduled overnight this weekend
During this time, crews plan to remove an overhead sign from the interstate. Westbound traffic will be detoured to University Avenue (exit 219) and will then be directed back to US 59/I-369 south. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time for travel if they plan to be in the area...
arkadelphian.com
Twister confirmed in Clark County
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down late Friday in a rural area of Clark County. According to Tate Chanler, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management, the NWS in Little Rock verified an F1 tornado made contact with the ground about 6 miles northeast of Gurdon and traveled 5.5 miles before it weakened 6 miles southeast of Gum Springs. It was reportedly on the ground for five minutes, from 10:01 p.m. until 10:06 p.m.
