Results: Republican Jim Pillen defeats Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood in Nebraska's gubernatorial election

Jim Pillen's campaign; Carol Blood's campaign; Insider

Republican Jim Pillen defeated Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood in Nebraska's gubernatorial race.

Both candidates were campaigning on addressing the state's workforce shortage.

The race was pegged as "solid Republican."

Republican Jim Pillen defeated Democrat Carol Blood in Nebraska's gubernatorial election. Republican incumbent Pete Ricketts was unable to run for reelection due to term limits.

Nebraska's gubernatorial candidates

Pillen currently represents the 3rd District on the University Board of Regents. He's also a pig farmer, veterinarian, and founder of Pillen Family Farms and DNA Genetics.

Pillen was campaigning on addressing the state's workforce shortage, state aid for public schools, and opportunities for students in community colleges and trade schools. He advanced from the crowded nine-way Republican primary with over 30% of the vote.

Blood, Pillen's opponent, served on the Nebraska State Senate representing the 3rd District. She also campaigned on addressing Nebraska's dramatic workforce shortage that deeply affected blue-collar jobs.

Her plan includes giving high school seniors the opportunity to take community college courses free of charge through a public-private partnership.

Prior to being elected to the state senate , Blood served two terms on the Bellevue City Council as the at-large representative.

Nebraska's voting history

Nebraska backed former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden in a 19 percentage point margin of victory in 2020. The state is reliably Republican , having last voted for a Democrat, Lyndon B. Johnson, in 1964.

What experts say

The race between Pillen and Blood was rated as "solid Republican" by Inside Elections , "solid Republican" by The Cook Political Report , and "safe Republican" by Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics .