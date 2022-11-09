ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Results: Republican Jim Pillen defeats Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood in Nebraska's gubernatorial election

By Hanna Kang,Rob Price
 3 days ago

  • Republican Jim Pillen defeated Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood in Nebraska's gubernatorial race.
  • Both candidates were campaigning on addressing the state's workforce shortage.
  • The race was pegged as "solid Republican."

Republican Jim Pillen defeated Democrat Carol Blood in Nebraska's gubernatorial election. Republican incumbent Pete Ricketts was unable to run for reelection due to term limits.

Nebraska's gubernatorial candidates

Pillen currently represents the 3rd District on the University Board of Regents. He's also a pig farmer, veterinarian, and founder of Pillen Family Farms and DNA Genetics.

Pillen was campaigning on addressing the state's workforce shortage, state aid for public schools, and opportunities for students in community colleges and trade schools. He advanced from the crowded nine-way Republican primary with over 30% of the vote.

Blood, Pillen's opponent, served on the Nebraska State Senate representing the 3rd District. She also campaigned on addressing Nebraska's dramatic workforce shortage that deeply affected blue-collar jobs.

Her plan includes giving high school seniors the opportunity to take community college courses free of charge through a public-private partnership.

Prior to being elected to the state senate , Blood served two terms on the Bellevue City Council as the at-large representative.

Nebraska's voting history

Nebraska backed former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden in a 19 percentage point margin of victory in 2020. The state is reliably Republican , having last voted for a Democrat, Lyndon B. Johnson, in 1964.

What experts say

The race between Pillen and Blood was rated as "solid Republican" by Inside Elections , "solid Republican" by The Cook Political Report , and "safe Republican" by Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics .

Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford defeats Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Steve Horsford defeated Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The 4th District covers most of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County. More than 80% of its population resides in Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. Election 2022 Nevada Results Explore more...
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points, while Democrat Katie Hobbs had a much tighter lead of 1.4 points against Republican Kari Lake in the governor’s race. Democrats also led in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Election officials in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and more than 60% of voters, expected to begin reporting results Friday from a crucial group of ballots — nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That group has swung wildly in recent election cycles, from strongly Democratic in the 2018 midterms to strongly Republican in 2020. The races will hinge on whether those late-counted ballots look more like 2018 or 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
WOWT

Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election Day 2022: Republicans sweep Nebraska’s top races

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Republicans claimed victory across Nebraska and much of Iowa on Tuesday as voters in both states joined millions across the nation to cast their ballots for the Midterm Election. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a swift victory on Tuesday, with the night’s earliest ballot counts clinching...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Denver

Election gives Democrats veto-proof majority in State House

The state legislative landscape looks very different after Tuesday's election.Democrats will not only keep control of both chambers at the state capitol after Tuesday's election, but they will also have a veto-proof majority in the House and will be close to a veto-proof majority in the Senate.   From education policy affecting your kids to tax policy affecting your budget, the legislature has a big impact on our everyday lives and Democrats have their biggest and most liberal majority in Colorado decades."I think this is very empowering to the Democratic left and Governor Polis should be very nervous about this,"...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats nationally would extend to Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that became a battleground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Far-right gun group says its members have switched allegiance from Trump to Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election

The American Firearms Association says its members favor Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump for president. Trump worked hard to cultivate support from 2nd Amendment advocates during and after his presidency. The annoucement comes as DeSantis' stock is rising in the Republican Party after overwhelmingly winning re-election. A far-right gun group...
FLORIDA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike

Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
NEBRASKA STATE
