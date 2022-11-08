ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

elonphoenix.com

Women's Basketball Falls To No. 10 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. — Playing its second ACC opponent in as many games, the Elon women's basketball shot a blistering 56.5% from the field in the second half, but it wasn't enough as the Phoenix fell 89-55 on Thursday at No. 10 NC State. Evonna McGill led the Phoenix (0-2)...
ELON, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Wake Forest: Three Things to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels have one last challenge on the road, and a mighty challenge it will be. As the lone team in the nation with a 5-0 record on the road, Carolina seeks to finish off their away schedule with a win this weekend in Winston-Salem. While UNC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
elonphoenix.com

Cross Country Heads to NCAA Southeast Regional Championships

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's and women's cross country programs continue their postseason campaigns this Friday, Nov. 11, as the Phoenix harriers compete at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships. The women's 6K race begins the meet at 11 a.m. followed by the 10K run for the men...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Men’s Golf Announces Signing of Wieler for 2023

– The Elon University men's golf team and head coach Don Hill announced the signing of Jack Wieler (Waxhaw, N.C./Marvin Ridge High School) on Thursday. Wieler will join the team for the 2023 season. "We are excited to add Jack to the Elon golf family," Hill said. "Jack is a...
ELON, NC
WRAL News

UNC offers Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson

Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson picked up another offer this week. UNC is the latest school to extend an offer to the three-star receiver, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds. According to 247Sports.com, Anderson is ranked the No. 59 wide receiver and...
GREENSBORO, NC
AllTarHeels

Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball

Zayden High committed to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program on October 16. Less than a month later and the four-star recruit is officially headed to Chapel Hill. On Wednesday, High signed his National Letter of Intent to play with the Tar Heel during the 2023-2024 season. The Spring...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
High School Football PRO

Winston Salem, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Stokes News

Stokes County Athletes: Where Are They Now? Wildcats fall in first round of the state playoffs Gra...

North Stokes alumnus Chandley Garner was a well-known athlete during her time with the Vikings as a middle hitter on the volleyball team and the shortstop for the softball team. […]MOORESVILLE – West Stokes football season came to a halt Friday against Pine Lake Prep (10-1) 38-20 in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs. […]Mount Airy bulldozed North Stokes 72-0 on Friday to advance in the 1A State Playoffs. […]WALNUT COVE – Southeastern Stokes Middle School’s girls’ soccer team won the Foothills Middle School Conference Championship this year with a 13-1 overall record. […]WALNUT COVE – South...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

6 North Iredell athletes sign with colleges

North Iredell High School had six athletes sign national letters of intent to play in college on Wednesday. Pictured front row, from left, are Emily Campbell (volleyball, Anderson University), Tilley Collins (volleyball, Queens University), Emma Norris (volleyball, East Carolina University), and Madeline Sigmon (volleyball, University of Alabama Birmingham). Pictured back row, from left, are Colby Umbarger (baseball, East Carolina University), and Cole Johnson (baseball, Catawba College).
OLIN, NC
High School Football PRO

Reidsville, November 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

REIDSVILLE, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Planking Traveler

6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options

These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem man surprises wife with $500,000 prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — James Zech of Winston-Salem turned a $10 lottery ticket into a $500,000 prize and couldn't wait to surprise his wife with the news. "I went home and told my wife we won a half-million dollars, but she didn't believe me," Zech said. "After I surprised my wife with it, we called my daughter."
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

