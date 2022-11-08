Read full article on original website
WIFR
Rockford Police investigate crash, asking drivers to reroute
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask drivers traveling near 9th Street and Harrison Avenue in Rockford Thursday evening to find an alternate route, as they investigate a car crash. It appears two cars collided on the southeast side of the city. Police say it happened at about 7 p.m. It’s...
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
MALTA, Ill. (WTVO) — A utility worker has died after working on power lines on Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed victim was electrocuted on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road around 1:10 p.m. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld, pending family notification. The […]
WIFR
Rollover accident blocks traffic on Auburn Street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vehicle rolled Thursday morning at the intersection of N. Pierpoint Avenue and Auburn Street. Each side of Auburn Street is reduced to one lane while crews work to clean up the accident. No injuries have been reported at this time. First responders arrived just before...
Rockford man dies in fatal crash with semi on S. Pierpont
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 35-year-old Christopher Vann as the victim of a crash at S. Pierpont Avenue and Estelle Drive on Tuesday morning. According to police, the incident happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Pierpont. The coroner’s office said Vann crashed head-on into a semi […]
nrgmediadixon.com
One Person Injured in a Two Vehicle Collision
Shortly before 4:00 pm this past Monday, Ogle County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at Junction and Northwestern Road. After an investigation, Deputies cited 28-year-old Kyrsta Kinchen of Davis Junction for improper passing/no-passing zone. Kinchen was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital for minor injuries. The driver (minor) and front...
nbc15.com
WSP cruiser struck head-on in Dane Co. chase, sheriff’s office says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested Thursday morning after a Dane Co. chase that included a head-on collision with a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, the Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began around 8:30 a.m. when one of its deputies tried pulling over...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Suspect Crashes Into A Parked Vehicle While Fleeing From Police
Body Found In Dubuque; Name Released
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office; on November 9th at approximately 10:05am, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who observed the body as the train was passing by the location.
Badger State Trail bridge in Monroe torn down after suspected arson
Authorities in Green County say they are investigating a fire on a bridge on the Badger State Recreation trail in Monroe as an arson.
WSPY NEWS
Woman airlifted to hospital after dog bite in Millington
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that a woman was airlifted to a Downers Grove hospital Tuesday evening after being bitten by the family dog in Millington. It happened just before six in the 10,000 block of Millington Road. The sheriff's office describes the 59-year-old woman's injuries as non-life-threatening. The...
ourquadcities.com
Alleged suspect in fatal crash jailed
A 22-year-old Moline woman was behind bars Thursday after the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office arrested her in connection with a fatal crash on Monday. Kendra Lee Curtis faces two counts of aggravated driving under the influence involving death or serious injury. She is being held on $500,000 bond in Rock Island County Jail, where she awaits a court appearance, a news release says.
Beloit Tactical Operations Unit arrests man after gunshot, alleged threat overnight
Police in Beloit say a tactical situation overnight began with a report of gunshots early Thursday morning.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near a Local School
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Accident on the East Side
Three people killed in Rock Co. crash
ROCK COUNTY, Wis.– Three people are dead following a crash on State Highway 11. The crash happened at the intersection of West State Highway 11 and North County Highway H in Center Township around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Nissan Maxima traveling southbound on County Highway H failed to stop at a stop sign and collided...
KWQC
Police name suspect in fatal Rock Island hit-and-run crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have named a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead earlier this month. According to a media release, police on Monday obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, for reckless homicide, two counts of failure to report an accident involving injury, and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Several Officers Were Working A Scene On The East Side Earlier Today
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following Woodford County police chase
EUREKA, Ill. – A Peoria man was one of two people arrested after a vehicle they were in allegedly led Eureka Police and Woodford County sheriffs deputies on a chase overnight. It happened just before midnight Sunday night, when deputies say they continued a chase that had started when...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With injuries Near the Downtown Rockford, Earlier Today
wclo.com
Two Men Arrested in Rock County for 4th OWI’s
Two men are arrested in Rock County within ten hours, each charged with their 4th OWI offense. The first happened Monday afternoon, when Janesville Police say in a release they pulled over 32-year-old Humberto Munoz-Villalba of Janesville for speeding on Beloit Avenue and Mockingbird Lane. An officer noticed an odor of intoxicants emanating from Munoz-Villalba’s vehicle as well as open cans of beer in plain view. The release says Munoz-Villalba had slurred speech, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet, and also smelled of intoxicants. Following an inability to finish field sobriety tests, Munoz-Villalba was arrested on the OWI charge. Results of his blood tests are still pending. The second incident happened in the area of North Clear Lake Road near West Highway 59 in Milton Township. A release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a Dodge Magnum driven by 44-year-old William D. Peat of Milton (pictured) due to traffic violations. When the deputy approached the vehicle, Peat was reported to have displayed signs of intoxication. An investigation by the sheriff’s office led to the arrest of Peat for Operating While Intoxicated. Peat is being held in the Rock County Jail for Jail Court.
