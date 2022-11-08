ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, IL

Oregon Police and School District Use Three-Wheeled Bikes and Impairment Goggles to Show Effects of Impaired Driving

By Tim Lee
nrgmediadixon.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Police Ready to Begin Issuing Registrations for Non-Highway Vehicles

The City of Rock Falls Police Department is ready to begin the process of issuing registrations for qualifying non-highway vehicles. The city ordinance requires an application and an inspection of the vehicle prior to a registration being issued. Applications are available at the Rock Falls Police Department or can be found online at the City of Rock Falls’ website. The fee is $100 for the registration plate and sticker. All registrations purchased in 2022 and 2023 will expire April 30, 2024.
ROCK FALLS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County

MALTA, Ill. (WTVO) — A utility worker has died after working on power lines on Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed victim was electrocuted on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road around 1:10 p.m. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld, pending family notification. The […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police give tips to stop porch pirates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Online shopping is the go-to way of shopping, especially during the holidays, but porch pirates have recently gotten some residents concerned about getting their orders delivered to their houses. One woman who recently got here packages stolen said that she feels she cannot trust anyone. She believes that it will only […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near a Local School

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
97ZOK

Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford

A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
GODFREY, IL
WAND TV

Judge finds Illinois woman fit for trial in death of 7-year-old son

OREGON, Ill. (AP) — A judge on Thursday found a northern Illinois woman fit to stand trial for the death of her 7-year-old son. An Ogle County judge ruled in the case of Sarah Safranek of Oregon, WREX-TV reported. She was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in May 2021 for the death of Nathaniel Burton.
OREGON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon Students Hold Assembly to Honor Veterans

The Oregon School District said a Veteran’s Day assembly took place in the Blackhawk Center Thursday morning, starting with a breakfast for the over 75 Veterans in attendance, followed by Mr. John Tuttle speaking to the crowd. Student speakers shared information about each branch of the armed forces followed by the elementary classes singing a patriotic song about that branch.
OREGON, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Freeport man’s traveling plant shop is literally the cat’s meow

FREEPORT — John Miller didn’t set out to be Freeport’s catnip dealer when he started his traveling plant shop, but customers kept bringing their cats back for more. “I’ve made so many cats in this area high it’s unbelievable,” Miller, 70, joked. Miller’s business,...
FREEPORT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy