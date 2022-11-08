Oregon Police and School District Use Three-Wheeled Bikes and Impairment Goggles to Show Effects of Impaired Driving

The City of Rock Falls Police Department is ready to begin the process of issuing registrations for qualifying non-highway vehicles. The city ordinance requires an application and an inspection of the vehicle prior to a registration being issued. Applications are available at the Rock Falls Police Department or can be found online at the City of Rock Falls’ website. The fee is $100 for the registration plate and sticker. All registrations purchased in 2022 and 2023 will expire April 30, 2024.

ROCK FALLS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO