Oregon Police and School District Use Three-Wheeled Bikes and Impairment Goggles to Show Effects of Impaired Driving

Beloit Tactical Operations Unit arrests man after gunshot, alleged threat overnight
Police in Beloit say a tactical situation overnight began with a report of gunshots early Thursday morning.
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Police Ready to Begin Issuing Registrations for Non-Highway Vehicles
The City of Rock Falls Police Department is ready to begin the process of issuing registrations for qualifying non-highway vehicles. The city ordinance requires an application and an inspection of the vehicle prior to a registration being issued. Applications are available at the Rock Falls Police Department or can be found online at the City of Rock Falls’ website. The fee is $100 for the registration plate and sticker. All registrations purchased in 2022 and 2023 will expire April 30, 2024.
Four arrested in Rock County for selling narcotics, prisoner charged
MILTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Four people were arrested in Wisconsin for intent to deliver narcotics, and one prisoner already in jail received new charges. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Elm Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Department. Four people were arrested as […]
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
MALTA, Ill. (WTVO) — A utility worker has died after working on power lines on Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed victim was electrocuted on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road around 1:10 p.m. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld, pending family notification. The […]
Police charge Christopher Outlaw with Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Christopher Outlaw, 36, with shooting a 27-year-old man on Tuesday night. According to police, officers were called to the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive around 11:35 p.m. and found the victim, who had been shot in the leg. The victim was able to identify Outlaw as his […]
Rollover crash blocks traffic near Auburn High School in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One vehicle could be seen on its roof and the other with front-end damage after a collision near Auburn High School on Thursday morning. Authorities were called shortly before 11 a.m. to the scene at Auburn Street and N. Pierpont. Auburn was closed to one lane of traffic while first responders […]
Freeport Police want your help to identify robbery suspect
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are searching for a man who reportedly attempted to rob a victim in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday. According to police, the attempted robbery happened in the parking lot of Sullivan’s, at 2002 W. Galena Avenue, around 4:40 p.m. Police say the suspect is wanted […]
Police give tips to stop porch pirates
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Online shopping is the go-to way of shopping, especially during the holidays, but porch pirates have recently gotten some residents concerned about getting their orders delivered to their houses. One woman who recently got here packages stolen said that she feels she cannot trust anyone. She believes that it will only […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near a Local School
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Suspect Crashes Into A Parked Vehicle While Fleeing From Police
Badger State Trail bridge in Monroe torn down after suspected arson
Authorities in Green County say they are investigating a fire on a bridge on the Badger State Recreation trail in Monroe as an arson.
Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford
A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
WAND TV
Judge finds Illinois woman fit for trial in death of 7-year-old son
OREGON, Ill. (AP) — A judge on Thursday found a northern Illinois woman fit to stand trial for the death of her 7-year-old son. An Ogle County judge ruled in the case of Sarah Safranek of Oregon, WREX-TV reported. She was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in May 2021 for the death of Nathaniel Burton.
Janesville woman charged with stealing Covid relief funds
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman had been charged with stealing COVID relief funds. Olivia Spellman, 35, is alleged to have engaged in a fraud scheme to collect unemployment insurance authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act from August 2020 to April 2021, according to U. S. Attorney Timothy M. […]
Rockford man dies in fatal crash with semi on S. Pierpont
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 35-year-old Christopher Vann as the victim of a crash at S. Pierpont Avenue and Estelle Drive on Tuesday morning. According to police, the incident happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Pierpont. The coroner’s office said Vann crashed head-on into a semi […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Students Hold Assembly to Honor Veterans
The Oregon School District said a Veteran’s Day assembly took place in the Blackhawk Center Thursday morning, starting with a breakfast for the over 75 Veterans in attendance, followed by Mr. John Tuttle speaking to the crowd. Student speakers shared information about each branch of the armed forces followed by the elementary classes singing a patriotic song about that branch.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Police Arrest 2 Suspects On Multiple Charges, After They Attempted To Flee In A Stolen Vehicle
Rochelle hopes new rail project will help it keep ‘Hub City’ nickname
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rochelle broke ground on its Intermodal Transload Center on Steward Road on Wednesday. The new intermodal transload center will mean savings for local companies. The collaboration of public and private business will allow the city to reclaim their hub status in hopes of boosting the economy. It is […]
Rockford man charged with setting fire to Winnebago County Courthouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Larry Lee Wilkins, 25, has been arrested and charged with arson at the Winnebago County Courthouse on Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters first responded to the complex at 403 Elm Street at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Freeport man’s traveling plant shop is literally the cat’s meow
FREEPORT — John Miller didn’t set out to be Freeport’s catnip dealer when he started his traveling plant shop, but customers kept bringing their cats back for more. “I’ve made so many cats in this area high it’s unbelievable,” Miller, 70, joked. Miller’s business,...
