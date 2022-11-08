Read full article on original website
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
MALTA, Ill. (WTVO) — A utility worker has died after working on power lines on Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed victim was electrocuted on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road around 1:10 p.m. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld, pending family notification. The […]
Spring Valley basement fire limited to mattress
A Spring Valley basement fire Thursday was contained before it could spread. Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus said the two occupants arrived home at 430 West Devlin and found smoke coming from the basement. Spring Valley Firemen arrived about 5:45, found a mattress on fire and quickly extinguished the flames. Peru...
Rock Falls Police Ready to Begin Issuing Registrations for Non-Highway Vehicles
The City of Rock Falls Police Department is ready to begin the process of issuing registrations for qualifying non-highway vehicles. The city ordinance requires an application and an inspection of the vehicle prior to a registration being issued. Applications are available at the Rock Falls Police Department or can be found online at the City of Rock Falls’ website. The fee is $100 for the registration plate and sticker. All registrations purchased in 2022 and 2023 will expire April 30, 2024.
Three teens arrested in 100 mph stolen Hyundai chase in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested three teens after they reportedly led officers on an over-100 mph chase in a Hyundai that was stolen in Chicago. According to police, on Wednesday, an officer tried to stop the black 2006 Hyundai Sonata around 7 p.m., after learning it had been reported stolen earlier in the […]
Police charge Christopher Outlaw with Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Christopher Outlaw, 36, with shooting a 27-year-old man on Tuesday night. According to police, officers were called to the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive around 11:35 p.m. and found the victim, who had been shot in the leg. The victim was able to identify Outlaw as his […]
Man accused of setting fire to Rockford churches
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Marzavious Thomas, 27, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of arson for allegedly setting fire to two Rockford churches. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Thomas ignited fires at two different churches on E. State Street on October 19th, 2022. Thomas was identified as the suspect […]
Freeport man’s traveling plant shop is literally the cat’s meow
FREEPORT — John Miller didn’t set out to be Freeport’s catnip dealer when he started his traveling plant shop, but customers kept bringing their cats back for more. “I’ve made so many cats in this area high it’s unbelievable,” Miller, 70, joked. Miller’s business,...
Baked Wings ‘beyond thrilled’ with response to first day in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — Baked Wings quietly opened its doors Monday without trying to make a big push to draw customers in on the restaurant’s first day. “All we simply did was put ‘now open’ on the digital part of our sign on Riverside,” said Scott Frank, who runs the restaurant with his business partner Bryan Suh. “Even with that little noise about being open we ended up selling over 1,600 bone-in wings in one day.
Woman airlifted to hospital after dog bite in Millington
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that a woman was airlifted to a Downers Grove hospital Tuesday evening after being bitten by the family dog in Millington. It happened just before six in the 10,000 block of Millington Road. The sheriff's office describes the 59-year-old woman's injuries as non-life-threatening. The...
Police give tips to stop porch pirates
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Online shopping is the go-to way of shopping, especially during the holidays, but porch pirates have recently gotten some residents concerned about getting their orders delivered to their houses. One woman who recently got here packages stolen said that she feels she cannot trust anyone. She believes that it will only […]
Rockford man charged with setting fire to Winnebago County Courthouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Larry Lee Wilkins, 25, has been arrested and charged with arson at the Winnebago County Courthouse on Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters first responded to the complex at 403 Elm Street at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room […]
Rochelle hopes new rail project will help it keep ‘Hub City’ nickname
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rochelle broke ground on its Intermodal Transload Center on Steward Road on Wednesday. The new intermodal transload center will mean savings for local companies. The collaboration of public and private business will allow the city to reclaim their hub status in hopes of boosting the economy. It is […]
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near a Local School
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near a Local School
Rockford teens arrested in stolen car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, including a 14-year-old, were arrested over the weekend after officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a local gas station. Police say just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, officers observed the vehicle at the Mobil station at 7250 E. State St. “Officers observed the vehicle drive eastbound towards Bell […]
RockfordScanner.com : Police Investigating A Shots Fired Incident Near A Local Park
Blood drives offer veterans another chance to serve
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Bank held donation drives at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts in Freeport and Oregon on Monday. In Freeport, the blood drive coincided with the post’s 100th-anniversary celebration. This is the second year that the blood drives were held in the same week as Veterans Day, […]
Sauk Valley College Invites the Public on a Self-Guided Chicago Bus Trip
Sauk Valley Community College invites the public on a self-guided Chicago Bus Trip on Saturday, December 10. The bus will depart the SVCC North parking lot at 8:00 a.m. and return at 8:00 p.m. Travel with SVCC in person to enjoy the sights and sounds of Chicago. Explore the city’s...
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery. Police in Beloit tried to...
Multiple Injuries After Crash In Spring Valley
Extrication was needed after two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon on the east end of Spring Valley. Crews were called at around 1:15 regarding a crash in the area of the “curves” on Route 6. Four adults and an infant were involved. Dispatch reports mentioned at least one person was trapped in their vehicle. Multiple ambulances were called to the crash scene. Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus says three people were taken to hospitals.
RockfordScanner.com : Police Arrest 2 Suspects On Multiple Charges, After They Attempted To Flee In A Stolen Vehicle
