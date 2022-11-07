ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Vince Martellacci

Edgar Everyone Releases Third Single, "Suddenly You Move"

Edgar Everyone's New Single Will Connect Edgar To EveryoneSika Senro. Edgar Everyone, aka Jules de Gasperis, has made music his whole life. The artist, who built up bands like Low Hum and Kunzite, is hitting the stride of getting the most personal in his solo music. Edgar Everyone launched not too long ago, and this Friday 10/14, he celebrates the release of his third single, “Suddenly You Move.” The indie rocker is releasing the single in the midst of a tour with another band as he ramps up to release his first EP. He is expecting it to be out in 2023, but the timeline is not set and he might welcome it as early as late 2022.
Narcity USA

A California Woman Asks Men How Tall They Are & Measures Them To Check If They're Lying

A person's height is often seen as an essential physical characteristic, which, research shows, people consider in social situations and romantic relationships. Jessica Palmadessa (@jessicapalmadessa) is a TikToker on a mission to catch those who actually lie about how tall they are. The Los Angeles-based content creator has a video series captioned "Seeing if guys lie about their height," and what happens in each is precisely that.
The Daily

Are we actually being real on BeReal?

A considerable amount of time goes into every social post, whether that be thinking about what pictures to post, what caption to use, or any last-minute touch-ups to the lighting. What about an app where there isn’t enough time to pose or think?. That’s where BeReal comes in.

