Agrium & Alaska LNG Project Identified As Key Components To Hydrogen Hub Proposal
The conceivability of a re-opening of the Agrium plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, based on the two facilities abilities to produce hydrogen in quantities sufficient for a U.S. based Hydrogen Hub, was lined-out in an announcement by the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) in a statement released on November 7th.
What southern Kenai Peninsula voters can expect on this election's ballot
Therese Lewandowski is with Kenai Peninsula Votes, a non-partisan voter education group based in Homer. She sat down with KBBI’s Desiree Hagen to talk about what Peninsula voters can expect on the ballot. The last day to vote is tomorrow, Nov. 8. Polls all over the state will be...
After sexual-harassment lawsuit, Alaska governor candidate says it is ‘honorable’ to finish campaign
Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce confirmed on Wednesday that he will continue his campaign despite a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a Kenai Peninsula Borough employee while he served as the borough’s mayor. “We’re in this race to the very end,” he said during a broadcast of KSRM-AM...
