Memphis, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Big Memphis, Big Heart - Memphis Tigers guard duo shines in opening contest at Vanderbilt

Alex Lomax and Kendric Davis have battled on the court as opponents for game-time action on seven different occasions over the previous three seasons. Lomax for Memphis. Davis for SMU. Monday's opening night game against Vanderbilt University was the first time that the duo stepped on the hardwood as teammates for the University of Memphis. In a combined 67 minutes of action, Lomax and Davis combined for 26 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists and 5 steals.
MEMPHIS, TN
ballparkdigest.com

Fall NCAA baseball a hit in Jackson

Fall NCAA baseball play is usually more akin to a sparsely attendance scrimmage on a college practice field, but that wasn’t the case at The Ballpark at Jackson, where a sellout crowd saw the University of Tennessee and the University of Memphis face off Sunday. It was a pretty...
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Helmsman

Tigers Lose Fourth Consecutive Game

The Memphis Tigers were defeated by #25 UCF Knights 35-28. The loss marks the Tigers’ fourth consecutive loss after starting the season 4-1. The 4-5 record marks the Tigers’ worst nine-week record since 2013. The loss also means that the Tigers are now out of contention for the American Athletic Conference Championship game.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Five takeaways from Tennessee baseball's exhibition with Memphis

Tennessee baseball traveled to Jackson, Tennessee on Sunday for an 18-inning scrimmage with Memphis at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Vols led 9-1 after nine innings before outscoring the Tigers 13-3 over the final nine innings to win the day 22-4. It was the second of two exhibitions Tennessee played this fall. It hosted Wake Forest in Knoxville on Oct. 9 for an 18-inning scrimmage and beat the Demon Deacons 13-9.
MEMPHIS, TN
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places For Breakfast In Memphis TN You Must Try

While planning out any trip, it’s especially important to plan where you will eat, which is why it’s important that you find the best places for breakfast in Memphis before you take off!. Memphis is known for being the birthplace of Rock-n-Roll, housing the ever-famous Graceland, and being...
MEMPHIS, TN
Pitchfork

MEMPHIS MASSACRE III

Ever since his 2019 breakout “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” Memphis rapper Duke Deuce has been leading seminars in Southern rap history, laying claim to the mystic styles developed in his city and bringing its history into the present. He’s not resentful that so many people have dipped into his hometown’s creative well, but he wants credit where it’s due: “Shout out to Migos for bringing it back, but the triplet flow comes from Memphis,” as he puts it bluntly on the opening track of his new tape, MEMPHIS MASSACRE III, a return to the mixtape series that started his career.
MEMPHIS, TN
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Memphis to Nashville

Tennessee is famous for its blues, soul and rock 'n' roll, and this road trip from Memphis to Nashville takes in the state's rich musical heritage and historic towns. The 220-mile road trip from Memphis to Nashville takes 3 hours 30 minutes to drive. Highlights on the way include Jackson, Natchez Trace State Forest and Chickasaw State Park; or Muscle Shoals, Mt. Pleasant and Carnton if you take a slight detour.[/
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Why the One Beale Project is on Hold?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The One Beale project is once again on hold, and on Monday, we got more clarity from the developer and the city as to why. “Look I get it, every company, individual, government, they make mistakes, they happen. The city government, in this instance, made one mistake too many,” said developer Chance Carlisle.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pastor Vance appears on Let's Make A Deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man will appear as a contestant on Let’s Make A Deal. Wednesday, Pastor Vance Starks will bring his wisdom to the show. He said that serving 20 years in law enforcement helps him raise awareness for male breast cancer. “What’s pink ain’t what you think, I see a sign back […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Memphis Zoo and Overton Park Conservancy reach agreement over Greensward

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The near-decade long battle between the Memphis Zoo and a group called the Overton Park Conservatory seems to be coming to an end. The battle has included everything from protests to demonstrations, even an arbitrator at one point appointed by the mayor. Back in March, both...
MEMPHIS, TN
Thrillist

Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel

There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
MEMPHIS, TN

