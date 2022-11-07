Read full article on original website
Alex Lomax and Kendric Davis have battled on the court as opponents for game-time action on seven different occasions over the previous three seasons. Lomax for Memphis. Davis for SMU. Monday's opening night game against Vanderbilt University was the first time that the duo stepped on the hardwood as teammates for the University of Memphis. In a combined 67 minutes of action, Lomax and Davis combined for 26 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists and 5 steals.
Fall NCAA baseball play is usually more akin to a sparsely attendance scrimmage on a college practice field, but that wasn’t the case at The Ballpark at Jackson, where a sellout crowd saw the University of Tennessee and the University of Memphis face off Sunday. It was a pretty...
The Memphis Tigers were defeated by #25 UCF Knights 35-28. The loss marks the Tigers’ fourth consecutive loss after starting the season 4-1. The 4-5 record marks the Tigers’ worst nine-week record since 2013. The loss also means that the Tigers are now out of contention for the American Athletic Conference Championship game.
Tennessee baseball traveled to Jackson, Tennessee on Sunday for an 18-inning scrimmage with Memphis at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Vols led 9-1 after nine innings before outscoring the Tigers 13-3 over the final nine innings to win the day 22-4. It was the second of two exhibitions Tennessee played this fall. It hosted Wake Forest in Knoxville on Oct. 9 for an 18-inning scrimmage and beat the Demon Deacons 13-9.
While planning out any trip, it’s especially important to plan where you will eat, which is why it’s important that you find the best places for breakfast in Memphis before you take off!. Memphis is known for being the birthplace of Rock-n-Roll, housing the ever-famous Graceland, and being...
Ever since his 2019 breakout “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” Memphis rapper Duke Deuce has been leading seminars in Southern rap history, laying claim to the mystic styles developed in his city and bringing its history into the present. He’s not resentful that so many people have dipped into his hometown’s creative well, but he wants credit where it’s due: “Shout out to Migos for bringing it back, but the triplet flow comes from Memphis,” as he puts it bluntly on the opening track of his new tape, MEMPHIS MASSACRE III, a return to the mixtape series that started his career.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual COGIC convocation is back in Memphis this week for the first time in over a decade, and leaders are expecting more than 20,000 people in town. It’s been 11 years since the convention was last in Memphis, and it’s expected to boost businesses in the area.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the ‘Thank you for your Service’ luncheon happening at 11 a.m. November 10th at the guest house at Graceland Hotel.
Tennessee is famous for its blues, soul and rock 'n' roll, and this road trip from Memphis to Nashville takes in the state's rich musical heritage and historic towns. The 220-mile road trip from Memphis to Nashville takes 3 hours 30 minutes to drive. Highlights on the way include Jackson, Natchez Trace State Forest and Chickasaw State Park; or Muscle Shoals, Mt. Pleasant and Carnton if you take a slight detour.[/
MEMPHIS, TENN. — Families in some Memphis neighborhoods have lived under smokestacks and hazy skies for generations. Now, residents who are living under a fear of pollution may soon get answers. Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor is working with the state health department to conduct a study...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman is no longer a student and banned from the University of Kentucky after a video of her using racial slurs toward a fellow student with Memphis ties goes viral. The shocking video shows University of Kentucky senior Sophia Rosing repeatedly using racial slurs toward the freshman who was working […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Church of God in Christ began its Holy Convocation Tuesday in Memphis for its 114th year, church leaders unveiled a new statue of founder Bishop Charles Harrison Mason. The bronze statue is located in front of historic Mason Temple at 930 Mason Street. Presiding...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Leaders of the Church of God and Christ said they believe there will be adequate hotel rooms in the Mid-South for the estimated 25,000 people attending their annual convocation. “We have almost completely filled up our Downtown block and we’ve got hotels as far out as...
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shocking video shows a confrontation at the University of Kentucky between two students that led to felony charges. The victim in this video is from Memphis. Kylah Spring, a freshman at the school, was simply too shaken by everything to speak, but her mother spoke with FOX13 by phone.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The One Beale project is once again on hold, and on Monday, we got more clarity from the developer and the city as to why. “Look I get it, every company, individual, government, they make mistakes, they happen. The city government, in this instance, made one mistake too many,” said developer Chance Carlisle.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man will appear as a contestant on Let’s Make A Deal. Wednesday, Pastor Vance Starks will bring his wisdom to the show. He said that serving 20 years in law enforcement helps him raise awareness for male breast cancer. “What’s pink ain’t what you think, I see a sign back […]
Miss Betty Joyce opened Alcenia's on North Main as a way to survive after the death of her only son. It’s named for her late grandmother.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The near-decade long battle between the Memphis Zoo and a group called the Overton Park Conservatory seems to be coming to an end. The battle has included everything from protests to demonstrations, even an arbitrator at one point appointed by the mayor. Back in March, both...
There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
