MOSCOW, Idaho — Terren Frank's 24 points to lead Idaho in a 122-48 rout of Walla Walla University on Thursday night. Frank also contributed five rebounds and five steals for the Vandals (1-1). Isaac Jones added 21 points while shooting 10 of 13 from the field, and they also had 10 rebounds. Dominique Ford shot 5 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 7 HOURS AGO