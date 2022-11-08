Read full article on original website
Davis' 15 lead Texas State past Mid-America Christian 71-53
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Brandon Davis' 15 points helped Texas State defeat Mid-America Christian 71-53. DaRaun Clark led the way for the Evangels with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Idaho rolls to first win, wallops Walla Walla, 122-48
MOSCOW, Idaho — Terren Frank's 24 points to lead Idaho in a 122-48 rout of Walla Walla University on Thursday night. Frank also contributed five rebounds and five steals for the Vandals (1-1). Isaac Jones added 21 points while shooting 10 of 13 from the field, and they also had 10 rebounds. Dominique Ford shot 5 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.
No. 12 Texas bolts to big lead, shuts down Houston Christian
AUSTIN, Texas — Marcus Carr scored 11 points and had four steals as No. 12 Texas used suffocating defense and a relentless fast break to defeat Houston Christian 82-31. The Longhorns raced to a 16-0 lead in the first five minutes. Texas forced 21 turnovers, including 12 steals, that resulted in 32 points. Sir'Jabari Rice also scored 11 points. Freshman Dillon Mitchell had 10 points and 12 rebounds — eight on offense — for Texas. Timmy Allen had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter scored 10 points and seven rebounds. Tristan Moore led Houston Christian with eight points.
