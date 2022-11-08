Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
easternshorehawks.com
Hawks find growth in 4th quarter of loss to George Washington
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore struggled early against George Washington (1-1) on Thursday (Nov. 10), but found their way a bit late in the game. The Hawks (0-2) used a 17-4 run in the fourth quarter to chop into the Colonials lead before falling 65-50. "It got a little ugly at one point because we were struggling scoring and turning the ball over," Hawks coach Fred Batchelor said. "We're just young and we are just doing a lot of growing. That's very experienced with some high-level transfers who were fifth-year kids. I thought we grew and showed a lot of toughness down the stretch and played with some character and pride because it got away from us a bit at one point."
easternshorehawks.com
Hawks face second straight road challenge at George Washington
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore faces another strong challenge on Thursday night as they face off with George Washington (0-1) in a second straight road game to start the season. The Hawks (0-1) fell at Miami on the road on Monday, while the Colonials dropped...
easternshorehawks.com
Hawks to host opening MEAC meet of the season Friday, Saturday
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore will head only to the familiar confines of Millsboro Lanes, in Millsboro, Delaware for competition for the next two weekends. Next weekend, the Hawks will host their annual Eastern Shore Hawk Classic, but first comes the opening Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Competition of the season Nov. 11-12. After winning their opening event of the season, the Hawks finished sixth last weekend at the Track Kat Klash. The team overall has been strong, but nobody has bowled better than senior Elizabeth Ross (Schenectady, New York).
stateoftheu.com
The future is now: Jacurri Brown should be Miami’s starting QB for the rest of this season
In case you’re living under a rock, or just tried to purge the memory from your brain, Miami lost to FSU 45-3 on Saturday. With the 2022 season a lost cause, and with other players at the position injured or ineffective, I believe it’s clearly time to make what’s sure to be a controversial move:
Bay Net
‘The Little Guy’ Comes Up Big With A $50,000 Powerball Prize In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “The Little Guy” is banking a big $50,000 prize, thanks to his third-tier Powerball win in the Nov. 2 drawing. Huntingtown resident plans to take his wife on an island vacation. A Calvert County resident is on his way to a dream vacation with...
WMDT.com
Kindness Palooza Festival coming to Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is announcing a new Kindness Palooza Festival at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre on November 13th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Salisbury’s own American Idol contestant Jay Copeland is scheduled to perform. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WDEL 1150AM
Return Day returns to put the wraps on 2022 election cycle - what to expect
For the first time since 2018, a post-Election Day parade of the victorious and vanquished will take place in downstate Delaware - this year, with a hint of discord even as Return Day honors the tradition of letting bygones be bygones. Return Day is a state holiday, but only in...
WBOC
Temporary Road Closure Scheduled for Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows
SALISBURY, Md. – A portion of Glen Avenue (from St. Albans Drive to Civic Avenue) in Salisbury will be closed beginning Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. for the Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows. The road closure will allow for safe pedestrian...
WBOC
Maryland's Recreational Marijuana Legalization Leaves Open Questions for Businesses, Law Enforcement
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland voters supported recreational marijuana legalization in a statewide referendum. It was a decisive 66 to 34 percent victory for the ballot initiative. Every county on the Eastern Shore also voted in favor of legalization. When Maryland lawmakers voted to put the legalization on the ballot, they...
WMDT.com
Hebron man killed in serious motorcycle crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – A Hebron, Maryland man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Seaford. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m., Saturday, November 5 as a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male, was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) about to make a left turn on North Market Street at a Y-intersection.
WBOC
Move-In Into The Salisbury Tiny Homes Delayed
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury tiny homes received a fresh second coat of paint Tuesday afternoon. But, move-in might not be as soon as they hoped. The manager of homeless services, Brett Sanders says the infrastructure, and getting a main power connected to all the homes, still needs some work. "We've been planning to open up in the beginning of the winter. We're having issues getting parts out of the supply chain, like some of the electrical components we need to finish connecting. So hopefully by the end of December, or it might be somewhere in January, if delivery on some of those pieces are still delayed," says Sanders.
WBOC
Wicomico Public Schools Showcase at the Centre at Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD - After a four-year hiatus, Wicomico Public Schools’ Showcase is returning to The Centre at Salisbury Mall on Saturday Nov 12. It starts at 10 a.m. runs until 1 p.m. The Centre will be filled with the sights and holiday sounds of students, teachers and staff of Wicomico County Public Schools for the "Showcase of Programs."
WMDT.com
Trimper Rides’ Christmas Carnival kicks off Nov. 19th
47ABC – Trimper Rides is hosting a Christmas Carnival fundraiser for the Ocean City Development Corporation. The event is full of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. Jessica Bauer with Trimper Rides and Glenn Irwin with OCDC joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more...
Ocean City Today
Abbott ousts Nordstrom, SA and sheriff stay same
The results of county-level elections are in for Worcester with a new commissioner poised to take over the Pocomoke district. Challenger Caryn Abbott (R) knocked off incumbent Josh Nordstrom (D) by 20 percentage points in a race that ended up less competitive than anticipated. Abbott nearly tripled Nordstrom’s output in...
WBOC
Local Police Departments Struggle to Recruit New Officers
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and the Salisbury Police Department say they are struggling to recruit new officers. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis says people are not interested in a career in law enforcement the way they used to be. “We are digging holes where we have never...
Neighbors help 102-year-old out of burning home in Wicomico County
A structure fire in Wicomico County had an 102-year-old struggling to get out, until his neighbors intervened.
WBOC
Man Run Over, Killed by Car in Parking Lot of Millsboro Supermarket
MILLSBORO, Del. - Authorities say a man died after he was run over by a car in the parking lot of a Millsboro supermarket on Tuesday afternoon. Delaware State Police said that at around 2:30 p.m., the 82-year-old victim, from Lewes, was pushing a shopping cart in a southbound direction through the parking lot of the Weis grocery store, located at 24832 John J. Williams Highway. Police said that at the same time, a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling through the same lot in a westerly direction toward the victim. Troopers said the driver of the Corolla, an 85-year-old Millsboro man, failed to observe the pedestrian and struck him, causing him to fall to the ground.
WBOC
102-Year-Old Man Burned in Pittsville House Fire
PITTSVILLE, Md.- A man was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Pittsville Thursday morning. The Maryland State Fire Marshal says a neighbor discovered the fire on the front porch around 10:30 a.m. at a one story, wood frame home at 35080 Old Ocean City Road. William Sadberry,...
Ocean City Today
Appraisal study shows nearly half of realtors had dud deals
(Nov. 11, 2022) The National Association of Realtors conducted the 2022 Appraisal Survey, and the results were published showing 47 percent of real estate professionals say they have had a transaction fall through due to a problem in the appraisal process. The report stated that the most common culprits are...
