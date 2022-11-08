Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-32), Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – Xencor, Neovacs, Celgene, ILTOO, ImmuPharma
As per DelveInsight, the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 1,462.5 million in 2020, which is expected to grow by 2032. The therapeutics market dynamics are expected to transform owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment.
getnews.info
Veterinary Pain Management Market worth $2.5 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The prominent players in the veterinary pain management market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Zoetis Inc. (US), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK)”. In June 2022, Boehringer collaborated with Carthronix to identify new molecules to target cancers in dogs. Veterinary Pain Management...
US News and World Report
Final Stretch of China Singles Day Shopping Festival Lacks Sales Oomph
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding and other Chinese e-commerce firms holding Singles Day shopping events together logged a 4.7% decline in sales for the first 12 hours of the final day, a research firm said. The estimate from consultancy Syntun was in line with subdued expectations for this year's...
getnews.info
E-Bike Market: Emerging Trends to Boost the Global Industry Growth by 2027
E-Bike Market by Class (Class-I, Class-II, Class-III), Speed (Up to 25km/h, 25-45 km/h), Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lithium-ion Polymer, Lead Acid), Motor Type, Mode (Pedal Assist, Throttle), Component, Usage, Ownership and Region – Forecast to 2027″. The report “E-Bike Market by Class (Class-I, Class-II, Class-III), Speed (Up to 25km/h, 25-45...
US News and World Report
Sam Bankman-Fried Told OKX FTX Has Liability of $7 Billion - OKX Director
HONG KONG (Reuters) - FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has appealed for a $2 billion to $4 billion cash injection from OKX on Monday morning just prior to the announcement of the now collapsed acquisition mooted by arch rival Binance, said a senior executive at OKX. The CEO of the troubled...
US News and World Report
FedEx Says Current-Quarter Volumes in U.S. Below Projections
(Reuters) - FedEx Corp said on Tuesday that current-quarter package volumes in the United States have been below its projections, as the pandemic-driven e-commerce bubble deflates. Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the...
CNBC
Peak inflation in Europe 'is almost within reach,' European Central Bank member says
Euro zone headline inflation hit a new historic high of 10.7% last month, according to preliminary data. But one ECB member believes that price growth could be about to come down. The Governing Council raised rates by 75 basis points both in September and October. Markets are expecting an increase...
getnews.info
Automated Material Handling Equipment Market will Gain Momentum by 2027
The Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market size is expected to reach USD 45.1 billion in 2027 from USD 28.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2027. According to the new market research report “Automated Material Handling Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors and Sortation Systems, Cranes, WMS, AGV), System Type (Unit Load, Bulk Load), Industry and Region – Global Forecast to 2027″, the automated material handling equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 28.8 billion in 2022 to USD 45.1 billion in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the automated material handling equipment industry is driven mainly by demand for ASRS in the e-commerce industry due to the onset of COVID-19.
getnews.info
Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market to Register Sustainable Growth During the Forecast Period – DelveInsight | Key Companies – First Wave BioPharma, Repha, Adare, Janssen, Solvay, Synspira
As per DelveInsight, the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 2,500 Million in 2021. The market is expected to grow immensely in the coming years owing to the rising prevalent population in the 7MM and the launch of emerging therapies. DelveInsight’s “Exocrine Pancreatic...
getnews.info
Details about Canada Visa For Switzerland and UK Citizens
Citizens of select countries can apply for a Canada visa online, while all other countries must apply through the regular channels. A visa is proof that the Canadian consulate or embassy in your country of residence has determined that you are eligible and meet the entry requirements. Since August 2015, an eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization) is required for travelers visiting Canada for business, transit, or tourism for less than six months. eTA is a new entry requirement for visa-exempt foreign nationals wishing to travel to Canada by air. Most nationals do not require a visa for tourist visits to Canada of less than 180 days. Canada Visa Online is a visa waiver document that allows foreign nationals from various qualifying (visa-less) countries to visit Canada without first obtaining a visa from a Canadian embassy or consulate. Instead, they can apply for and receive an eTA for Canada, which can be applied online.
Phys.org
Irish businesses are largely underprepared for a net zero transition
A new sustainability report launched today (Nov. 10) at Microsoft Envision has revealed that Irish businesses are significantly underprepared when it comes to making the transformative changes required to transition to a net zero future. The new UCC Sustainable Futures report entitled "The Sustainability Transformation: Assessing the Readiness of Irish...
Phys.org
Novel atlas shows vast urban infrastructure divide between Global South and Global North
New data from an international research team adds another dimension—literally—to understanding the economic and environmental impacts of how cities are built. The pioneering new data set shows the vast differences in the height of built-up infrastructure in urban areas across the globe, information that could improve projections of energy use and emissions and inform city planning and economic development efforts, including progression toward the United Nations sustainable development goals, said Yuyu Zhou, associate professor of geological and atmospheric sciences at Iowa State University and a co-author of the study, released today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
getnews.info
Synthetic Rubber Market Size to Surpass Around US$ 38.51 Billion by 2027, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.70%
The global synthetic rubber market size reached US$ 30.64 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 38.51 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.70% during 2022-2027. The latest research study “Synthetic Rubber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast...
US News and World Report
Brazil's BRF Misses Forecasts With $26 Million Q3 Loss
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA on Wednesday posted a net loss that narrowed in the third quarter while still missing analysts' hopes of a small profit, dragged by higher costs of debt amid surging interest rates. BRF, which sells pork and poultry across Latin America, Asia,...
US News and World Report
Dollar Plunges as U.S. Inflation Data Spurs Exodus From Crowded Trade
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are stampeding away from the dollar, as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price data raises hopes that the Federal Reserve may need to tighten monetary policy less than expected in its fight against inflation and bolsters the case for risky assets. Expectations of rising U.S. interest rates,...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
OpenSea plans to enforce NFT royalties on-chain, strong-arming debate
OpenSea is embracing creator royalty payments, rolling out code to embed fee requirements right into smart contracts. Why it matters: The leading NFT marketplace operator will enable recurring payments on-chain, even as the rest of the industry appears poised to break from them. NFT marketplaces at large have been nixing...
US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months
WASHINGTON (AP) — Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows. Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September, the government said Thursday. The year-over-year increase, down from 8.2% in September, was the smallest rise since January. Stripping out volatile food and energy prices, “core″ inflation rose 6.3% in the past 12 months and 0.3% from September. The numbers were all lower than economists had expected. Helping to ease inflation from September to October were used car prices, which dropped for a fourth straight month. Clothing and medical care also fell. Food price increases slowed. By contrast, energy prices rebounded in October after declines in August and September.
Santiago Cucci’s Reinvention Plan for Dockers Is Boosting Sales
Dockers is finally getting some personal attention — and it appears to be paying off. Right before the start of the pandemic, Santiago Cucci “raised his hand” and suggested to the executives at Dockers’ parent, Levi Strauss & Co., that the brand would perform better if it had a team dedicated to it. The top management agreed and named Cucci, a 10-year veteran of Levi’s who had been managing director of both Levi’s and Dockers for four years, the brand’s chief executive officer.More from WWDInside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaA 'Youthquake' Is Redefining American FashionThom Browne Returns to Notre Dame to...
