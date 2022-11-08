Citizens of select countries can apply for a Canada visa online, while all other countries must apply through the regular channels. A visa is proof that the Canadian consulate or embassy in your country of residence has determined that you are eligible and meet the entry requirements. Since August 2015, an eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization) is required for travelers visiting Canada for business, transit, or tourism for less than six months. eTA is a new entry requirement for visa-exempt foreign nationals wishing to travel to Canada by air. Most nationals do not require a visa for tourist visits to Canada of less than 180 days. Canada Visa Online is a visa waiver document that allows foreign nationals from various qualifying (visa-less) countries to visit Canada without first obtaining a visa from a Canadian embassy or consulate. Instead, they can apply for and receive an eTA for Canada, which can be applied online.

19 HOURS AGO