US News and World Report
Britain Has Frozen 18 Billion Pounds Worth of Russian Assets
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government said on Thursday it had frozen assets worth more than 18 billion pounds ($20.5 billion) held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and businesses sanctioned over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has overtaken Libya and Iran to become Britain's most-sanctioned nation, the Office of Financial Sanctions...
US News and World Report
Explainer-Blood, Treasure and Chaos: the Cost of Russia's War in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and spread economic strife across the world. Following are the main impacts of the war, now in its ninth month:. * DEATH. The war has sown death on a level not seen...
getnews.info
Veterinary Pain Management Market worth $2.5 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The prominent players in the veterinary pain management market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Zoetis Inc. (US), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK)”. In June 2022, Boehringer collaborated with Carthronix to identify new molecules to target cancers in dogs. Veterinary Pain Management...
getnews.info
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-32), Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – Xencor, Neovacs, Celgene, ILTOO, ImmuPharma
As per DelveInsight, the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 1,462.5 million in 2020, which is expected to grow by 2032. The therapeutics market dynamics are expected to transform owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment.
Asian stocks surge after lower US inflation eases rate fears
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets surged Friday after U.S. inflation eased by more than expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong’s market benchmark jumped 5.4%. Seoul and Sydney rose almost 3%. Shanghai and Tokyo also advanced. Oil prices...
Ars Technica
Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims
This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
Wall Street advances, Treasury yields dip as U.S. votes
HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Tuesday as U.S. stocks increased overnight before midterm elections and investors clung on to hopes that China would eventually relax its strict pandemic curbs even after the government reaffirmed its commitment to the zero-COVID policy.
US News and World Report
Musk's First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote Work - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Elon Musk in his first email to Twitter employees said remote work would no longer be allowed and that they would be expected in office for at least 40 hours per week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Musk, who completed his $44 billion deal for the popular social media...
getnews.info
Global Robot Marketplace (robotmp.com) is ready to streaming value in robotics industry
Global Robot Marketplace (robotmp.com) is a brand new robot marketplace and presents all robots, all cobots, robot system integrators, used-robots, robot tools, robot devices, robot software, spare parts, vision devices and resources. The global robotics technology market was valued at $62.75 billion and is estimated to triple in size in...
US News and World Report
France Sets Its Military Goals as War Is Back in Europe
PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that France's military strategy must strengthen the country as an independent, respected nuclear-armed power through the end of the decade, warning against a risk of escalation and other global effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Europe is not sheltered anymore...
getnews.info
E-Bike Market: Emerging Trends to Boost the Global Industry Growth by 2027
E-Bike Market by Class (Class-I, Class-II, Class-III), Speed (Up to 25km/h, 25-45 km/h), Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lithium-ion Polymer, Lead Acid), Motor Type, Mode (Pedal Assist, Throttle), Component, Usage, Ownership and Region – Forecast to 2027″. The report “E-Bike Market by Class (Class-I, Class-II, Class-III), Speed (Up to 25km/h, 25-45...
US News and World Report
Sam Bankman-Fried Told OKX FTX Has Liability of $7 Billion - OKX Director
HONG KONG (Reuters) - FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has appealed for a $2 billion to $4 billion cash injection from OKX on Monday morning just prior to the announcement of the now collapsed acquisition mooted by arch rival Binance, said a senior executive at OKX. The CEO of the troubled...
US News and World Report
Dollar Plunges as U.S. Inflation Data Spurs Exodus From Crowded Trade
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are stampeding away from the dollar, as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price data raises hopes that the Federal Reserve may need to tighten monetary policy less than expected in its fight against inflation and bolsters the case for risky assets. Expectations of rising U.S. interest rates,...
US News and World Report
Brazil's BRF Misses Forecasts With $26 Million Q3 Loss
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA on Wednesday posted a net loss that narrowed in the third quarter while still missing analysts' hopes of a small profit, dragged by higher costs of debt amid surging interest rates. BRF, which sells pork and poultry across Latin America, Asia,...
Russian rouble climbs to one-month high vs dollar
MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed to its strongest in just over a month on Tuesday, gaining a foothold past 61 to the dollar and clinging on to large gains made in the previous session, thanks in part to still-high oil prices.
CNBC
Peak inflation in Europe 'is almost within reach,' European Central Bank member says
Euro zone headline inflation hit a new historic high of 10.7% last month, according to preliminary data. But one ECB member believes that price growth could be about to come down. The Governing Council raised rates by 75 basis points both in September and October. Markets are expecting an increase...
US News and World Report
FedEx Says Current-Quarter Volumes in U.S. Below Projections
(Reuters) - FedEx Corp said on Tuesday that current-quarter package volumes in the United States have been below its projections, as the pandemic-driven e-commerce bubble deflates. Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the...
Much of biopharma industry yet to set any climate impact targets - report
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Much of the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry has yet to set any targets for reducing carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, a new analysis has found, despite the biggest companies in the sector leading the way.
US News and World Report
China's Security Increasingly Unstable, Uncertain - China's Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war, state broadcaster CCTV quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday. China's security has been increasingly unstable and uncertain, Xi was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)
The Verge
Binance will buy FTX after liquidity crisis rumors
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, has signed a letter of intent to buy competitor FTX, the third-largest exchange by volume. The acquisition came after a CoinDesk article prompted speculation about FTX’s balance sheet. The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. The letter of intent...
