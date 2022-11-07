Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Why Fiverr International Stock Exploded Higher Thursday
In the wake of Fiverr's Q3 financial report, an analyst issued bullish commentary. Tough comps and an even tougher economy are weighing on its results. When the economy improves, Fiverr is "ready to strike." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
How Binance played a key role as FTX collapse unfolded
One of the world’s largest cyrptocurrency exchanges, FTX, has collapsed, with what is reported to be an $8bn (£6.8bn) black hole on its balance sheet. Of its 1 million users, many are now unable withdraw their funds. On Friday the FTX group, run from offices in America but headquartered in the Bahamas, filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.
Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy
FTX Trading on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, capping a sudden and startling downfall for one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned from the company, which appointed John J. Ray III as its new chief executive. Bankman-Fried plans to stay with FTX while it works through the bankruptcy process, according to a statement on Friday."The immediate relief of Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide the FTX Group the opportunity to assess its situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders," Ray said in the statement.FTX's problems came to light earlier this week...
TechCrunch
Power up with our partners at TC Sessions: Crypto
Buy your pass today and join the royal courtiers of the cryptoverse. You’ll hear from the likes of Binance founder and CEO, Changpeng (CZ) Zhao; OpenSea co-founder and CEO, Devin Finzer; Sequoia Capital partner, Michelle Bailhe Fradin; and many other movers and shakers. I mean, just look at this power-packed agenda.
US News and World Report
Australia Business Activity Stays Strong in October, Mood Darkens
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian businesses reported another strong month for sales and profitability in October, though rising costs and a dip in forward orders took a toll on confidence that could presage a slowdown ahead. Tuesday's survey from National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) showed its index of business conditions eased...
Slowing US inflation rate raises hopes cost of living crisis may have peaked
Pound surges and stock markets rebound as US consumer price index drops from 8.2% to 7.7% in October
US inflation eases in October but still near decades-high
US consumer prices cooled in October but remained at decades-high levels, according to government data released Thursday, keeping the pressure on President Joe Biden as his Democratic party struggles to retain control of Congress. While headline data "surprised to the downside," consumer prices "remain uncomfortably high," said economist Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.
Slightly more Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits rose slightly last week, but the labor market remains healthy despite job cuts that have begun to spread across industries most affected by soaring interest rates, such as housing and technology. Unemployment claims for the week ending Nov....
Canada's Rogers revenue beats on customer addition, higher roaming charges
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO), on Wednesday beat quarterly revenue expectations as the Canadian wireless giant benefited from higher roaming charges due to a rebound in international travel and customers opting for pricier plans.
US launches green transition scheme for global south
The United States launched Wednesday a partnership with private funds aimed at supporting the transition to renewable energy in developing nations, based on a carbon credit system criticised by climate activists. Climate campaigners have criticised the US scheme, launched a day after a UN expert panel said carbon credits should not be used to "offset" emissions instead of actually cutting them.
US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months
WASHINGTON (AP) — Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows. Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September, the government said Thursday. The year-over-year increase, down from 8.2% in September, was the smallest rise since January. Stripping out volatile food and energy prices, “core″ inflation rose 6.3% in the past 12 months and 0.3% from September. The numbers were all lower than economists had expected. Helping to ease inflation from September to October were used car prices, which dropped for a fourth straight month. Clothing and medical care also fell. Food price increases slowed. By contrast, energy prices rebounded in October after declines in August and September.
US News and World Report
FedEx Says Current-Quarter Volumes in U.S. Below Projections
(Reuters) - FedEx Corp said on Tuesday that current-quarter package volumes in the United States have been below its projections, as the pandemic-driven e-commerce bubble deflates. Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the...
US News and World Report
Chinese Copper Companies Say More Mining Is Needed to Boost Supply
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top copper producers are urging the government to mine more of the metal, at home and abroad, as concerns grow about disruptions to global supplies, the state-backed China Nonferrous Metals News reported on Wednesday. Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd, Zijin Mining, Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Co Ltd...
