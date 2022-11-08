Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
US News and World Report
Australia Business Activity Stays Strong in October, Mood Darkens
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian businesses reported another strong month for sales and profitability in October, though rising costs and a dip in forward orders took a toll on confidence that could presage a slowdown ahead. Tuesday's survey from National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) showed its index of business conditions eased...
salestechstar.com
BlueVoyant Research Reveals Defending Digital Supply Chains Remains a Business Challenge
Study finds 98% of surveyed enterprises say they have been negatively impacted by a cybersecurity breach in their supply chain, an increase from 2021. BlueVoyant, an industry-leading cyber defense company that combines internal and external cybersecurity, released the findings of its third annual global survey into supply chain cyber risk management. The study reveals that 98% of firms surveyed have been negatively impacted by a cybersecurity breach that occurred in their supply chain. This is up slightly from 97% of respondents last year. Digital supply chains are made of the external vendors and suppliers who have network access that could be compromised.
marketplace.org
As EV sales accelerate, battery makers face a new shortage of a crucial mineral: graphite
Ford Motor Co. reports that it sold twice as many electric vehicles in the month that just ended as it did in October of last year. But as demand for electrics is surging, manufacturers are facing yet another shortage of yet another crucial material — not lithium this time, but graphite.
We might be headed for a rail strike by Thanksgiving that could cripple US supply chains and push the economy ‘over the edge’
Two months ago, America narrowly avoided a U.S. rail worker strike that could have brought supply chains to a standstill and crippled the economy. Now, that option is back on the table. In September, four unions representing around 60,000 rail employees reached a tentative agreement with rail companies—with the assistance...
Chronicle
Don Brunell Commentary: Recycling Lithium Batteries Must Accelerate for EVs to Succeed
Demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is soaring, accelerated by climate change concerns. EVs reduce tailpipe emissions from cars, trucks and buses, which are responsible for 30 percent of our greenhouse gas pollutants. The switch to EVs is worldwide and growing. The Simply Insurance website projects by 2040, 58 percent of...
US News and World Report
Britain Has Frozen 18 Billion Pounds Worth of Russian Assets
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government said on Thursday it had frozen assets worth more than 18 billion pounds ($20.5 billion) held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and businesses sanctioned over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia has overtaken Libya and Iran to become Britain's most-sanctioned nation, the Office of Financial Sanctions...
US News and World Report
Explainer-Blood, Treasure and Chaos: the Cost of Russia's War in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and spread economic strife across the world. Following are the main impacts of the war, now in its ninth month:. * DEATH. The war has sown death on a level not seen...
insideevs.com
China: Tesla Set New EV Export Record In October 2022
In October, Tesla improved local retail sales and export of electric cars produced at the Giga Shanghai plant, including a new export record. Last month, the total Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla volume (retail sales in China and export) amounted to 71,704 units - according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data - which is in line with the previous report.
US News and World Report
Mexico Not Buying U.S. Yellow Corn as GM Ban Looms, Lopez Obrador Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government cannot make purchases of yellow corn from the United States because it does not want genetically modified (GM) corn, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, amid pressure from its top trade partner over the future of the imports. The United States wanted...
getnews.info
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-32), Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – Xencor, Neovacs, Celgene, ILTOO, ImmuPharma
As per DelveInsight, the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 1,462.5 million in 2020, which is expected to grow by 2032. The therapeutics market dynamics are expected to transform owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment.
US News and World Report
China's Security Increasingly Unstable, Uncertain - China's Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war, state broadcaster CCTV quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday. China's security has been increasingly unstable and uncertain, Xi was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Healthcare Industry Least Likely to Increase Funding for Supply Chain Defense
– While supply chain security impacts nearly every industry, new research from BlueVoyant hones in on the unique challenges impacting the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. – BlueVoyant, the leader in supply chain defense, found thatcompared to other verticals like energy and manufacturing, the healthcare sector was least likely to increase...
CNBC
UK's first large-scale lithium refinery chooses location as race for 'white gold' intensifies
LONDON — A facility described as the U.K.'s "first large-scale lithium refinery" will be located in the north of England, with those behind the project hoping its output will hit roughly 50,000 metric tons each year once up and running. On Monday, a statement released by Green Lithium on...
UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Companies pledging to get their emissions down to net zero better make sure they’ve got a credible plan and aren’t just making false promises, U.N. experts said in a report Tuesday urging tough standards on emissions cutting vows. Released at the the U.N.’s flagship climate conference in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, the group of experts set out a number of strict recommendations for businesses, banks, and local governments making net zero pledges to ensure that their promises amount to meaningful action instead of “bogus” assurances. Countries are not included in the...
BBC
Why an old train could point to a clean energy future
An old diesel freight train in British Columbia, Canada is about to get a new lease of life. Local firm Hydrogen in Motion (H2M) is currently converting the Green Goat locomotive to run on a mix of hydrogen and battery power. The so-called switcher locomotive performs tasks such as transporting...
US News and World Report
Sam Bankman-Fried Told OKX FTX Has Liability of $7 Billion - OKX Director
HONG KONG (Reuters) - FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has appealed for a $2 billion to $4 billion cash injection from OKX on Monday morning just prior to the announcement of the now collapsed acquisition mooted by arch rival Binance, said a senior executive at OKX. The CEO of the troubled...
Argentina mining sector threatened by shortage of key imports, industry group says
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s mining sector could be forced to shut if the government does not remove barriers to importing key supplies, the country’s CAEM mining chamber said on Wednesday.
todaysemobility.com
Verkor chooses V-TRACE to ensure traceable, sustainable supply chain
Verkor, a European pioneer in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, took an important step in its development by leveraging the expertise of two leading companies, OPTEL and Bureau Veritas. The collaboration, a first for the sector, will guarantee full traceability of Verkor’s batteries and bring greater transparency and sustainability to its entire supply chain.
salestechstar.com
ActiveState Enables Software Vendors to Comply with White House Orders for Securing the Software Supply Chain
ActiveState Delivers the First Open Source Software Development Platform to Include Attestations in its Supply Chain Security Lineup. Today, ActiveState announced the availability of open source software attestations, making it the first open source software platform to deliver this essential component of software supply chain security. The ability to obtain self-attestation for all third-party software, as well as producing a software bill of materials (SBOM), is part of sweeping guidance from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) that has been adopted by the White House. According to a recent White House order, all critical software that touches government data or systems in any way must be compliant with these new security standards no later than June 12, 2023. All software must adhere to these strict standards no later than September 14, 2023.
Comments / 0