Study finds 98% of surveyed enterprises say they have been negatively impacted by a cybersecurity breach in their supply chain, an increase from 2021. BlueVoyant, an industry-leading cyber defense company that combines internal and external cybersecurity, released the findings of its third annual global survey into supply chain cyber risk management. The study reveals that 98% of firms surveyed have been negatively impacted by a cybersecurity breach that occurred in their supply chain. This is up slightly from 97% of respondents last year. Digital supply chains are made of the external vendors and suppliers who have network access that could be compromised.

22 HOURS AGO