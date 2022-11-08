ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US futures up modestly ahead of US inflation update

U.S. futures are modestly higher Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes as it tries to squelch four-decade high inflation. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones industrials inched up 0.1%.
US News and World Report

China Warns Taiwan of Opposition After Lithuania Chip Plan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has vowed resolute opposition to any efforts by Taiwan to collude with external forces and pursue independence, a spokesman of its foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The remarks came in response to a query about a plan announced this week by the self-ruled island to invest...
Business Insider

The same air defense systems that shield Washington, DC 24/7 have arrived in Ukraine from the US as Russia batters cities with missiles and suicide drones

Ukraine's defense minister said Monday that National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems have arrived. The NASAMS provided by the US offer short- to medium-range protection against drones and missiles. The US itself has used this system to protect Washington, DC for nearly two decades. Long-awaited air defense systems have arrived in...
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields climb as investors look toward November Fed meeting

Treasury yields rose on Monday as markets looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's November meeting beginning Tuesday. Traders are widely expecting the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 75 basis points this week. This would be the sixth rate hike of the year as the central bank fights to curb high inflation.
US News and World Report

Iran Warns Saudi Arabia 'Our Strategic Patience' May Run Out - Fars

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's intelligence minister told its regional rival Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that there is no guarantee of Tehran continuing its "strategic patience," according to semi-official Fars news agency. "Until now, Iran has adopted strategic patience with firm rationality, but it cannot guarantee that it will not run out...
US News and World Report

Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $3.95 Billion Days After Twitter Deal

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk has sold $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker, regulatory filings showed, days after he closed the $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc. The latest sale brings total Tesla stocks sold by Musk to about $36 billion since November last year, leaving...
invezz.com

Best currency pairs to buy as inflation cooled down in October

US dollar is sold accross the board, but more is expected after today's report. The most important economic report of the week, the US inflation data, was released earlier today. As it turned out, in October, inflation rose, but not as much as expected. In other words, it is cooling...

