Memphis, TN

Memphis uses team effort, defense to beat Vanderbilt on the road in season opener

By Parth Upadhyaya
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE — Memphis fans who made the three-plus-hour car ride to Nashville to see the premiere of The Kendric Davis Show didn’t get exactly what they paid for.

Nope, it wasn’t Davis who single-handedly scorched Vanderbilt in the Tigers’ 76-67 win over the Commodores on Monday, Nov. 7. There was no hero ball — not too many isolations or possession-saving plays by the 6-foot star guard.

On a night when the majority of the Memphis rotation seemingly found its groove, head coach Penny Hardaway and Co. didn’t need the SMU transfer to carry the group.

Nine different Tigers scored and three finished with double-digit points in the contest. The one-two punch of Davis and fifth-year forward DeAndre Williams combined for 33 points to lead the way, while fifth-year guard Alex Lomax added 10 points and senior forward Malcolm Dandridge pitched in nine.

Memphis’ collective defensive effort was just as impactful, too. So much so that Vanderbilt had totaled a mere 22 points at halftime on 9-30 (30%) shooting and trailed by 12 points.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

Memphis forward DeAndre Williams goes up for a dunk against Vanderbilt on Nov. 7, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

The Tigers led by as many as 19 points in the early minutes of the second half and looked to have the game put away before the Commodores cut their deficit to eight with 7:06 left. Coach Jerry Stackhouse’s squad found a way to make shots after halftime, hitting 14 of their 26 field goal attempts in the final 20 minutes of play.

Still, in what was an overall promising performance, Memphis withstood its opponent’s comeback effort to seal a comfortable victory.

The Tigers also overcame their expected 3-point-shooting woes by dominating the points-in-the-paint and rebounding battle.

An interior attack spearheaded by Williams and Dandridge allowed the Tigers to tally 38 points in the paint, compared to 22 by the Commodores. They also outrebounded Vanderbilt 35-28.

It didn’t matter that they shot just 5-19 from 3.

Memphis took care of business the same way it’ll have to all season — with grit, hustle and intensity.

Other notes

  • Monday’s contest marked Memphis’ first true road game to open a season since 1992, when the Tigers fell to Arkansas in Fayetteville 81-76.
  • Memphis’ meeting with Vanderbilt marked just the 14th time the teams have faced each other. The Commodores still lead the all-time series 8-6.
  • Tigers assistant coach Faragi Phillips made his first return to Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium since serving as an assistant on Stackhouse’s staff in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

