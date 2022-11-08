ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Eastern Progress

Esmery Martinez's first-half double-double leads No. 19 Arizona to dominant 113-56 win in opener

Esmery Martinez picked her spots — early and often. Eight minutes in, one of the newest Arizona Wildcats had collected six rebounds. With less than five minutes left in the first half, Martinez had her first double-double of the season with 20 points and 15 rebounds. The West Virginia transfer led No. 19 Arizona to a dominating 113-56 win over NAU at McKale Center in the Wildcats’ season opener.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

2023 wing KJ Lewis officially signs with Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats officially signed KJ Lewis on Thursday, inking the 2023 wing on the second day of the fall signing period. Lewis committed to Arizona in March. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, he is considered a top-50 player in his class. Lewis plays for Duncanville High School in southwestern Dallas.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Scouting report: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats vs. Southern Jaguars

Southern (0-1) at No. 17 Arizona (1-0) McKale Center • 7 p.m. • Pac-12 Networks • 1290-AM, Varsity Network. G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 sophomore) G Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Cedric Henderson (6-6 senior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 sophomore) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior) Southern. G P.J....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eastern Progress

Three-star edge rusher, tight end Nicholas Fernandez commits to Arizona Wildcats

Another defensive player has committed to Arizona's 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats landed three-star defensive lineman Nicholas Fernandez on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4-inch, 265-pound San Pedro, California native selected the UA over Boise State, Colorado State, Army, Air Force, Washington State and UNLV, among others. Fernandez becomes the sixth defensive lineman...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck that left five people hospitalized south of Flowing Wells on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the high -speed accident took place at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. Drivers...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

California Pizza Restaurant Now Open in Town

Stop by the new pizza restaurant that is now open.Girl With Red Hat/Unsplash. There are pizzas, and then there are PIZZAS. For anyone who loves pizza loaded to the brim with toppings and more meat, veggies, and other goodies stacked as high as a mountain, there are only a handful of destinations to find that kind of pie here in Tucson. While there are plenty of pizza restaurants spread around the Old Pueblo, and even more restaurants specializing in regional pizzas, such as Detroit, Chicago, and even Milwaukee, have started to pop up more frequently, sometimes nothing is as delicious as sinking teeth into a mouth-watering, heaping pizza pie. Thankfully, a new pizza restaurant has opened, straight out of California, and is serving up all the fixings.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
azpm.org

CD 6 race shows Democratic candidate Kirsten Engel leading the polls

Election night results showed that Congressional District 6 Democratic candidate Kirsten Engle led the polls with Republican candidate Juan Ciscomani following behind. But no one was claiming victory. Ciscomani supporters filled his election night party at the beginning. But as the night continued and numbers rolled in, attendees made their...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
thisistucson.com

47 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Nov. 10-13 🎈🍺🎤

'Tis the weekend for festivals, it seems. Here's a look at what's happening this weekend: Dusk Music Festival returns, as does a festival in Marana offering tethered hot air balloon rides. You'll find a family festival near Vail, plus a fall festival hosted by the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market.
TUCSON, AZ

