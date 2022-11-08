Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Wins 'Best Roast Beef' Award From PETAGreyson FTucson, AZ
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Journalist Predicts His Death 2 Days Before It HappensStill UnsolvedTucson, AZ
Related
Eastern Progress
Esmery Martinez's first-half double-double leads No. 19 Arizona to dominant 113-56 win in opener
Esmery Martinez picked her spots — early and often. Eight minutes in, one of the newest Arizona Wildcats had collected six rebounds. With less than five minutes left in the first half, Martinez had her first double-double of the season with 20 points and 15 rebounds. The West Virginia transfer led No. 19 Arizona to a dominating 113-56 win over NAU at McKale Center in the Wildcats’ season opener.
azdesertswarm.com
2023 wing KJ Lewis officially signs with Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats officially signed KJ Lewis on Thursday, inking the 2023 wing on the second day of the fall signing period. Lewis committed to Arizona in March. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, he is considered a top-50 player in his class. Lewis plays for Duncanville High School in southwestern Dallas.
Eastern Progress
Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said leading up to Arizona's matchup with No. 9 UCLA
Riding a four-game losing skid, it doesn't get any easier for Arizona as the Wildcats prepare to host ninth-ranked UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Here are the most pertinent things UA head coach Jedd Fisch said during his pre-UCLA news conference on Thursday:. Challenges facing red-hot Bruins. Jacob...
Eastern Progress
For Wildcats' Friday night opponent, 'Legacy Series' brings no guarantees
When the Arizona Wildcats finally show up early next season at the “Mini-Dome,” Southern University’s 7,500-seat Clark Activity Center, maybe it will all be worth it for the Jaguars. The teams will play this year and next as part of the Pac-12’s “Legacy Series” with historically black...
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats vs. Southern Jaguars
Southern (0-1) at No. 17 Arizona (1-0) McKale Center • 7 p.m. • Pac-12 Networks • 1290-AM, Varsity Network. G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 sophomore) G Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Cedric Henderson (6-6 senior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 sophomore) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior) Southern. G P.J....
Eastern Progress
Three-star edge rusher, tight end Nicholas Fernandez commits to Arizona Wildcats
Another defensive player has committed to Arizona's 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats landed three-star defensive lineman Nicholas Fernandez on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4-inch, 265-pound San Pedro, California native selected the UA over Boise State, Colorado State, Army, Air Force, Washington State and UNLV, among others. Fernandez becomes the sixth defensive lineman...
Eastern Progress
Wildcats set shooting record, score most points under Tommy Lloyd in season-opening romp
Just in case anyone wondered if Arizona might tone down its fun-loving, pace-pushing offense just a bit in Tommy Lloyd’s second season as head coach, with three players off to the NBA and their strength appearing to shift slightly inside, the answer arrived about halfway through the Wildcats’ season opener Monday.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball fall notebook: On pitching, stealing bases, the latest commitment, and more
It’s been a busy few weeks for Arizona softball. The Wildcats wrapped up their fall development season this week. They also landed another highly-rated recruit. What can the fans take away from their exhibition season? What can they expect from their newest recruit, who will land in Tucson in 2024?
Tucson, November 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Pueblo High School football team will have a game with Empire High School on November 09, 2022, 17:00:00. The Cienega High School football team will have a game with Tucson High Magnet School on November 09, 2022, 17:00:00.
Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
El Tour de Tucson road closures, Saturday, Nov. 19
As El Tour de Tucson draws closer, drivers in the Tucson and surrounding areas will want to take note and prepare for upcoming road closures the day of the race, Saturday Nov. 19.
KOLD-TV
Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck that left five people hospitalized south of Flowing Wells on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the high -speed accident took place at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. Drivers...
California Pizza Restaurant Now Open in Town
Stop by the new pizza restaurant that is now open.Girl With Red Hat/Unsplash. There are pizzas, and then there are PIZZAS. For anyone who loves pizza loaded to the brim with toppings and more meat, veggies, and other goodies stacked as high as a mountain, there are only a handful of destinations to find that kind of pie here in Tucson. While there are plenty of pizza restaurants spread around the Old Pueblo, and even more restaurants specializing in regional pizzas, such as Detroit, Chicago, and even Milwaukee, have started to pop up more frequently, sometimes nothing is as delicious as sinking teeth into a mouth-watering, heaping pizza pie. Thankfully, a new pizza restaurant has opened, straight out of California, and is serving up all the fixings.
azmirror.com
Voters narrowly are favoring a proposal to give undocumented immigrant students in-state tuition, for now
The fate of a ballot measure that would help undocumented students who graduate from Arizona high schools afford college remained unclear after ballots counted Wednesday left it with 51% in support and 49% opposed. With more than 600,000 ballots across the state yet to be counted, including roughly 360,000 in...
KOLD-TV
Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
azpm.org
CD 6 race shows Democratic candidate Kirsten Engel leading the polls
Election night results showed that Congressional District 6 Democratic candidate Kirsten Engle led the polls with Republican candidate Juan Ciscomani following behind. But no one was claiming victory. Ciscomani supporters filled his election night party at the beginning. But as the night continued and numbers rolled in, attendees made their...
thisistucson.com
47 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Nov. 10-13 🎈🍺🎤
'Tis the weekend for festivals, it seems. Here's a look at what's happening this weekend: Dusk Music Festival returns, as does a festival in Marana offering tethered hot air balloon rides. You'll find a family festival near Vail, plus a fall festival hosted by the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market.
Here's Where To Find The Best Burrito In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined where to find each state's best burrito.
Comments / 0