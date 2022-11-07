Republicans and Democrats, supporters and candidates — all flooded various parties to watch the results of Boone County and statewide races roll in. Democrat Kip Kendrick beat out opponent Republican Connie Leipard with about 56% of the complete and unofficial vote, celebrating with friends and family at Big Daddy's BBQ. Other Democratic candidates met at The Roof in Columbia. It was a good night for them. Democrats took the majority of Boone County House district seats and won all contested Boone County races. Local Republicans came together at their party office in Columbia, where the walls were decked with signs and shirts for Eric Schmitt, who won election to the U.S. Senate.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO