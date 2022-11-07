ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Organizations plan Veterans Day events

Veterans Day, celebrated annually Nov. 11, honors all U.S. military veterans as well as those who are still serving. Some organizations around Columbia have events planned on Friday to celebrate the holiday and honor local veterans.
COLUMBIA, MO
City leaders must rethink 'Columbia Connect' plan. Surveillance cameras don't foster equity.

Editor’s note: This letter was addressed to City Council members, community leaders and Columbia citizens. We are pastors serving congregations in Columbia that share strong commitments to anti-racism and the inherent dignity of all persons. As we recall that racism and other oppressions shape not only extreme circumstances but also the daily experience of members of the Columbia community, we are compelled to speak out against the city’s “Columbia Connect” plan to allow police access to private security cameras in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
Council members provide details on trash pickup changes

Several members of the Columbia City Council are reaching out on social media and email to provide additional details on the city’s planned move to automated trash pickup. Council received a briefing Monday before its formal session and encouraged staff to begin drafting a plan to switch to roll carts and automated trucks to pick up trash in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
After the polls close: Boone County watch parties, in photos

Republicans and Democrats, supporters and candidates — all flooded various parties to watch the results of Boone County and statewide races roll in. Democrat Kip Kendrick beat out opponent Republican Connie Leipard with about 56% of the complete and unofficial vote, celebrating with friends and family at Big Daddy's BBQ. Other Democratic candidates met at The Roof in Columbia. It was a good night for them. Democrats took the majority of Boone County House district seats and won all contested Boone County races. Local Republicans came together at their party office in Columbia, where the walls were decked with signs and shirts for Eric Schmitt, who won election to the U.S. Senate.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Kendrick wins Boone County presiding commissioner seat

Democrat Kip Kendrick won the Boone County presiding commissioner seat Tuesday, with about 56% of the complete and unofficial vote. Kendrick beat out Republican Connie Leipard, who said she ran as a non-politician local business-owner.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Missouri voters split on state ballot initiatives

In addition to approving the legalization of recreational marijuana, Missouri voters weighed in on four other ballot initiatives this Election Day. With over 90% of the precincts reporting as of 11:40 p.m., Boone County voters aligned with the state results, according to vote totals from the county clerk’s office.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia hits record high temperature Wednesday; third record set this month

Temperatures in Columbia reached into the low 80s Wednesday afternoon, breaking the record high of 78 degrees set in 1999. It is the third National Weather Service record set already this month. On Nov. 1, a new high minimum temperature of 41 degrees was recorded, and a record high of 81 degrees was recorded Nov. 4.
COLUMBIA, MO
Yes We Cannabis

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Parks and Recreation seeks public feedback on Cosmo Bike Park plans

A new bike park is in the works for the city of Columbia. The Columbia Parks and Recreation department will show concept plans and take public feedback Thursday for the Cosmo Bike Park, which will be built at the Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area (Cosmo Park). The public input meeting is from 5-7 p.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center on 1701 W. Ash St.
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri looks to create havoc against Tennessee offense

Tennessee is coming off its first loss of the season, its first loss suffered as the No. 1 team in the country under the College Football Playoff ranking. With the Volunteers falling to No. 5, their offense is poised to face another top defense in the conference. Missouri doesn’t deploy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fitzpatrick wins state auditor race

After winning the state auditor race Tuesday night, incumbent state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will be moving his Jefferson City office down the street come January. Fitzpatrick, a Republican, beat Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. Fitzpatrick won with 61% of the vote to Green’s 36% and Hartwig’s 3% with 91% of precincts reporting as of 11:10 p.m.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Election Day at the edge of the county

As the lunar eclipse completed early in the morning on Tuesday, voters started arriving at the Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. This polling place, situated at the western border of Boone County, saw a rush of people at open and a steady stream of voters throughout the day. “I love...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
MU should recognize serve differences of its students, regardless of ability

As a person with ADHD, navigating college is extremely difficult. ADHD limits my ability to focus in lectures; remember appointments and deadlines; and complete assignments in a timely manner. But, it also affects everything else about my life. ADHD makes it nearly impossible for me to start tasks I don’t...
COLUMBIA, MO
City recycling services fall short of potential

Recycling efforts are increasingly being hampered by contamination that has risen since the advent of the city’s blue recycling bags, according to Columbia Recovery Superintendent Nicholas Paul. On a recent tour of the city’s Material Recovery Facility at 5700 Peabody Road, Paul pointed out how the improper mixing of...
COLUMBIA, MO
MU men's basketball officially signs three commits to Class of 2023

While Missouri men’s basketball’s season is just beginning, the Tigers received some positive news regarding the team’s future. Missouri’s three commitments from the Class of 2023 — point guard Anthony Robinson II, forward Trent Pierce and center Jordan Butler — all signed letters of intent Wednesday to join the Tigers next season. MU coach Dennis Gates looks forward to what the trio can offer and hinted that he may not be done searching for more talent from the 2023 class.
COLUMBIA, MO

