Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Organizations plan Veterans Day events
Veterans Day, celebrated annually Nov. 11, honors all U.S. military veterans as well as those who are still serving. Some organizations around Columbia have events planned on Friday to celebrate the holiday and honor local veterans.
Columbia Missourian
City leaders must rethink 'Columbia Connect' plan. Surveillance cameras don't foster equity.
Editor’s note: This letter was addressed to City Council members, community leaders and Columbia citizens. We are pastors serving congregations in Columbia that share strong commitments to anti-racism and the inherent dignity of all persons. As we recall that racism and other oppressions shape not only extreme circumstances but also the daily experience of members of the Columbia community, we are compelled to speak out against the city’s “Columbia Connect” plan to allow police access to private security cameras in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
'They were driven on effort': How Heupel, Elarbee and Halzle built foundation at Missouri
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel famously served as Missouri’s offensive coordinator for two years — 2016 and ’17 — under Barry Odom. What isn’t as well known is how he treated those who played for and coached under him. “He would have us over for...
Columbia Missourian
Council members provide details on trash pickup changes
Several members of the Columbia City Council are reaching out on social media and email to provide additional details on the city’s planned move to automated trash pickup. Council received a briefing Monday before its formal session and encouraged staff to begin drafting a plan to switch to roll carts and automated trucks to pick up trash in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
2022 Boone County, Missouri election results
Unofficial results from the Missouri Secretary of State and Boone County clerk as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. For Missouri House races and county races, all precincts are reporting.
Columbia Missourian
National Weather Service projects 50-degree temperature drop in Columbia
Temperatures in Columbia are expected to plummet almost 50 degrees between Thursday and Friday. Thursday temperatures were projected to reach 80 degrees; Friday morning highs will hit just 30 degrees.
Columbia Missourian
After the polls close: Boone County watch parties, in photos
Republicans and Democrats, supporters and candidates — all flooded various parties to watch the results of Boone County and statewide races roll in. Democrat Kip Kendrick beat out opponent Republican Connie Leipard with about 56% of the complete and unofficial vote, celebrating with friends and family at Big Daddy's BBQ. Other Democratic candidates met at The Roof in Columbia. It was a good night for them. Democrats took the majority of Boone County House district seats and won all contested Boone County races. Local Republicans came together at their party office in Columbia, where the walls were decked with signs and shirts for Eric Schmitt, who won election to the U.S. Senate.
Columbia Missourian
Kendrick wins Boone County presiding commissioner seat
Democrat Kip Kendrick won the Boone County presiding commissioner seat Tuesday, with about 56% of the complete and unofficial vote. Kendrick beat out Republican Connie Leipard, who said she ran as a non-politician local business-owner.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri voters split on state ballot initiatives
In addition to approving the legalization of recreational marijuana, Missouri voters weighed in on four other ballot initiatives this Election Day. With over 90% of the precincts reporting as of 11:40 p.m., Boone County voters aligned with the state results, according to vote totals from the county clerk’s office.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia hits record high temperature Wednesday; third record set this month
Temperatures in Columbia reached into the low 80s Wednesday afternoon, breaking the record high of 78 degrees set in 1999. It is the third National Weather Service record set already this month. On Nov. 1, a new high minimum temperature of 41 degrees was recorded, and a record high of 81 degrees was recorded Nov. 4.
Columbia Missourian
Yes We Cannabis
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Parks and Recreation seeks public feedback on Cosmo Bike Park plans
A new bike park is in the works for the city of Columbia. The Columbia Parks and Recreation department will show concept plans and take public feedback Thursday for the Cosmo Bike Park, which will be built at the Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area (Cosmo Park). The public input meeting is from 5-7 p.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center on 1701 W. Ash St.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri looks to create havoc against Tennessee offense
Tennessee is coming off its first loss of the season, its first loss suffered as the No. 1 team in the country under the College Football Playoff ranking. With the Volunteers falling to No. 5, their offense is poised to face another top defense in the conference. Missouri doesn’t deploy...
Columbia Missourian
Fitzpatrick wins state auditor race
After winning the state auditor race Tuesday night, incumbent state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will be moving his Jefferson City office down the street come January. Fitzpatrick, a Republican, beat Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. Fitzpatrick won with 61% of the vote to Green’s 36% and Hartwig’s 3% with 91% of precincts reporting as of 11:10 p.m.
Columbia Missourian
Election Day at the edge of the county
As the lunar eclipse completed early in the morning on Tuesday, voters started arriving at the Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. This polling place, situated at the western border of Boone County, saw a rush of people at open and a steady stream of voters throughout the day. “I love...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College men's and women's soccer collect AMC awards
College College women’s soccer won four of the major individual season awards and had six players named to the American Midwest Conference first team. Brooke Schneider was honored as the AMC’s Player of the Year.
Columbia Missourian
MU should recognize serve differences of its students, regardless of ability
As a person with ADHD, navigating college is extremely difficult. ADHD limits my ability to focus in lectures; remember appointments and deadlines; and complete assignments in a timely manner. But, it also affects everything else about my life. ADHD makes it nearly impossible for me to start tasks I don’t...
Columbia Missourian
City recycling services fall short of potential
Recycling efforts are increasingly being hampered by contamination that has risen since the advent of the city’s blue recycling bags, according to Columbia Recovery Superintendent Nicholas Paul. On a recent tour of the city’s Material Recovery Facility at 5700 Peabody Road, Paul pointed out how the improper mixing of...
Columbia Missourian
Voices and scenes from the polls: Boone County voters cast their ballots
Boone County voters began trickling into polling places early Tuesday morning to select both county and statewide officials, as well as decide the fate of five constitutional amendments. The Boone County polls for the 2022 midterm elections opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball officially signs three commits to Class of 2023
While Missouri men’s basketball’s season is just beginning, the Tigers received some positive news regarding the team’s future. Missouri’s three commitments from the Class of 2023 — point guard Anthony Robinson II, forward Trent Pierce and center Jordan Butler — all signed letters of intent Wednesday to join the Tigers next season. MU coach Dennis Gates looks forward to what the trio can offer and hinted that he may not be done searching for more talent from the 2023 class.
Comments / 0