Springfield, MO

Missouri logger is recognized with master certification

STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
Queen of Clean: How to clean a dirty oven

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to naturally clean a dirty oven. To clean the oven and oven door use this quick formula. First, vacuum out the oven to remove any loose debris. To clean your vacuum tool, put it in the dishwasher. I often use the wet-dry vacuum and my VaccUFlex. (amazon.com).
Lebanon motorcyclist ejected, killed

LEBANON, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Dallas County crash yesterday, Nov. 6. Richard L. Blackburn, 64, of Lebanon was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson on Missouri State Highway 64 about 10 miles northeast of Buffalo. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash involving his motorcycle at […]
Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Races for the area’s Missouri State House positions have been called. Democrat Crystal Quade keeps seat in Missouri’s District 132, representing Springfield House Minority leader Crystal Quade will continue to represent north and central Springfield as the District 132 representative in the Missouri State House. Quade, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sephanos […]
Tractor trailer and passenger car crash, slows I-44 eastbound at Carthage, Mo.

FIDELITY, Mo. — Developing information on a tractor trailer crash and passenger vehicle at the Fidelity Cloverleaf about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Carthage Fire Dept have responded, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Injuries are unknown. Traffic is backing up to about 2 miles currently. The vehicles will require a tow. See our video...
Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County

NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police

Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
Low lake levels show hidden dangers on Table Rock Lake

Lower water levels on Table Rock Lake are giving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the opportunity to show residents why they issue warnings about jumping from cliffs along the lake. The decreased water level showed evidence of constructs used in the creation of Table Rock Dam. A path of...
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)

From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
Coburn charged in death of Anderson

On Wednesday, June 15, Patrick Edward Anderson, of Aurora, was killed in a hit-and-run accident when a pickup truck struck the motorcycle he was riding. On Friday, Oct. 21, charges were filed against the man allegedly responsible for his death. Derek Christopher Coburn, also of Aurora, is facing charges in Barry County of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
