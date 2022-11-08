Read full article on original website
Springfield Silver Alert for Carl James Beach canceled
Springfield Police are asking for help in finding a missing man who officers believe could be in danger.
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification
STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
Springfield motorcyclist killed near Pleasant Hope, Missouri
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle yesterday, Nov. 7, near Pleasant Hope. Bryon K. Rochau, 56, of Springfield was taken to a hospital after Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash around 3 p.m. Nov. 7 on Route H about three miles south of […]
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Ozark, Missouri
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in California, there was a handful of winning tickets bought in Missouri.
KYTV
Buffalo (Mo.) Police Department busts many in 6-month undercover child predator investigation
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A six-month crackdown on child predators in Dallas county led to charges against eleven suspects. Police expect charges against another seven suspects. Buffalo Police Chief Chris Twitchel said this threat could also happen in your neighborhood. ”It was surprising when we first started; I didn’t know...
KYTV
Queen of Clean: How to clean a dirty oven
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to naturally clean a dirty oven. To clean the oven and oven door use this quick formula. First, vacuum out the oven to remove any loose debris. To clean your vacuum tool, put it in the dishwasher. I often use the wet-dry vacuum and my VaccUFlex. (amazon.com).
Lebanon motorcyclist ejected, killed
LEBANON, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Dallas County crash yesterday, Nov. 6. Richard L. Blackburn, 64, of Lebanon was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson on Missouri State Highway 64 about 10 miles northeast of Buffalo. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash involving his motorcycle at […]
KYTV
Willard, Mo. man pleads guilty to threatening high school coach during a basketball game
MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard, Mo. man, accused of threatening his son’s coach during a basketball game, pleaded guilty. Bryan Scott Pellham pleaded guilty to one count of a terroristic threat. The incident happened during a high school tournament at Bolivar High School on January 27 in a...
Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Races for the area’s Missouri State House positions have been called. Democrat Crystal Quade keeps seat in Missouri’s District 132, representing Springfield House Minority leader Crystal Quade will continue to represent north and central Springfield as the District 132 representative in the Missouri State House. Quade, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sephanos […]
Man discovered drowned in Niangua River in Dallas County, Missouri
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in Dallas County Monday, Nov. 7. Dennis W. Steckline, 75, of Lee’s Summit was discovered in the Barclay Spring Access area of the Niangua River in Dallas County around 8:45 a.m. Nov. 7. Next of kin has been notified. Steckline was not wearing a safety device when he […]
KYTV
Firefighters rescue driver 2 days after crash on Ozark Mountain High Road near Branson, Mo.
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A driver is recovering after a crash trapped him for two days near Branson. The rescue happened Tuesday morning on the Ozark Mountain Highroad, a mile west of State Highway 248. They found the driver’s pickup in a creek underneath a tall bridge. Several...
Tractor trailer and passenger car crash, slows I-44 eastbound at Carthage, Mo.
FIDELITY, Mo. — Developing information on a tractor trailer crash and passenger vehicle at the Fidelity Cloverleaf about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Carthage Fire Dept have responded, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Injuries are unknown. Traffic is backing up to about 2 miles currently. The vehicles will require a tow. See our video...
KYTV
Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
KYTV
Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
Car overturns “drifting” in parking lot at Carthage Municipal Park
CARTHAGE, Mo. – About 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022 reports of a vehicle overturned near Skating Rink in Municipal Park alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Carthage Police and Mercy Ambulance responded. On scene we learn it was a single vehicle crash in the parking lot south of the Skating Rink. Carthage Police officers tell us the...
933kwto.com
Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police
Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Low lake levels show hidden dangers on Table Rock Lake
Lower water levels on Table Rock Lake are giving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the opportunity to show residents why they issue warnings about jumping from cliffs along the lake. The decreased water level showed evidence of constructs used in the creation of Table Rock Dam. A path of...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)
From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
Lawrence County Record
Coburn charged in death of Anderson
On Wednesday, June 15, Patrick Edward Anderson, of Aurora, was killed in a hit-and-run accident when a pickup truck struck the motorcycle he was riding. On Friday, Oct. 21, charges were filed against the man allegedly responsible for his death. Derek Christopher Coburn, also of Aurora, is facing charges in Barry County of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
