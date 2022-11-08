More trouble for the city’s urban renewal program, as efforts to relocate residents of the Greenbush neighborhood who are losing their homes to the Triangle project continue to flounder. Florence Zmudzinski, relocation supervisor for the Madison Redevelopment Authority, says that her recent report blasting her own agency’s failures “did create an awareness of the problem, but the publicity had not provided the relocation staff with many new units.” The Wisconsin State Journal minces no words in its critique. “Madison’s relocation effort involving Triangle residents is pretty obviously in trouble,” it editorializes. “Houses are being removed more rapidly than safe and decent housing is becoming available. This could leave persons with no income no place to go. The fault lies in planning mistakes made by the Madison Redevelopment Authority.” Five days later, east side attorney and developer Albert McGinnis, who has chaired the MRA since its creation in 1958, suggests a solution— having the MRA enter into five- year leases with private landlords, then renting the units to households being relocated. But when it comes time to talk with the Madison Housing Authority about its leased housing program, old antagonisms arise, triggered when McGinnis again mentions “public housing ghettos.”“That’s the most ridiculous statement I’ve ever heard,” snaps MHA chair attorney Roland Day. “It’s so ridiculous I doubt if there’s any reason for continuing this meeting. The place to build public housing is where it’s needed.”

