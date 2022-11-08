Read full article on original website
wortfm.org
Matt Rothschild breaks down Wisconsin’s 2022 Midterm Elections
Matt Rothschild, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, helps us understand the role big donors, the Citizens United decision and gerrymandering played in our 2022 midterm elections. Join host Tony Castañeda for Matt’s insightful take on the winners and losers in races throughout the state, his predictions for remaining undecided seats nationwide and the importance of Wisconsin’s April 2023 Supreme Court election.
Evers wins! And more morning analysis of election results
In this “morning-after” election show, Jan talks with WORT News Director Chali Pittman about national, state, and local election results, along with reporter Christopher Cartwright — who covered the election party for Mandela Barnes in Milwaukee, and WORT News Producer Nate Wegehaupt — who covered the Tim Michels post election gathering, also in Milwaukee.
Midterms 2022: What happened?
It is usually pretty safe to say that during a midterm election, the party of the president does poorly. However, yesterday democrats did better than expected. On today’s show we are unpacking what happened here in Wisconsin and in other notable races with to PoliSci professors. First we go...
Evers Wins Reelection, Barnes Falls Short in Defeating Johnson.
Last night, shortly after midnight, Democratic Governor Tony Evers took the stage at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Madison to deliver his victory speech. IT was just moments after he’d received a concession call from Republican challenger Tim Michels. As soon as polls closed at 8PM last night, Evers...
Evers, and Several Hundred Thousand Others, Cast Their Vote in Dane County
Today, of course, is the big day: Election Day, after which the campaign ads and door knocking come to an end. As the time ticks down to find out the close races for Wisconsin governor, Congress, and a slate of statewide and local elections, thousands of voters across Madison are making their way to their polling place to cast their ballot.
Madison, November 1962
More trouble for the city’s urban renewal program, as efforts to relocate residents of the Greenbush neighborhood who are losing their homes to the Triangle project continue to flounder. Florence Zmudzinski, relocation supervisor for the Madison Redevelopment Authority, says that her recent report blasting her own agency’s failures “did create an awareness of the problem, but the publicity had not provided the relocation staff with many new units.” The Wisconsin State Journal minces no words in its critique. “Madison’s relocation effort involving Triangle residents is pretty obviously in trouble,” it editorializes. “Houses are being removed more rapidly than safe and decent housing is becoming available. This could leave persons with no income no place to go. The fault lies in planning mistakes made by the Madison Redevelopment Authority.” Five days later, east side attorney and developer Albert McGinnis, who has chaired the MRA since its creation in 1958, suggests a solution— having the MRA enter into five- year leases with private landlords, then renting the units to households being relocated. But when it comes time to talk with the Madison Housing Authority about its leased housing program, old antagonisms arise, triggered when McGinnis again mentions “public housing ghettos.”“That’s the most ridiculous statement I’ve ever heard,” snaps MHA chair attorney Roland Day. “It’s so ridiculous I doubt if there’s any reason for continuing this meeting. The place to build public housing is where it’s needed.”
Making “The Cut” at Atlas Improv
WORT’s own Tony Castañeda and producer Eli Wilz talk to Dan Row of Atlas Improv about their reality TV based improv competition called The Cut. Photo courtesy of Alex Gruber at UnSplash. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes great, local journalism like this possible. Donate here.
