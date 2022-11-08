Owensboro health receives grant to expand sexual assault training resources; will train sexual assault nurse examiners for entire state of Kentucky

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Evansville high school teacher accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet teen facing federal charges
An Evansville, Indiana high school teacher is facing charges after being accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet a person he believed to be 15-years-old for, according to federal officials. Officials with the US Attorney's Office Western District of Kentucky said Wednesday that 27-year-old Cody McCormick was charged with attempted...
New mobile unit to provide free healthcare services throughout the community
The Vanderburgh County Health Department unveiled a new mobile unit to provide free services throughout the community. "We're excited to kick off this new opportunity to improve the health of our community - allowing us to reach those who might need our services the most, but have certain barriers to access those services," said administrator Joe Gries.
Authorities called to vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash in Warrick County
Authorities were called to a vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash in Warrick County, Indiana on Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the call came in about a man being hit by a vehicle around 3:13 p.m. Thursday. The say it happened in the 1800 block of East SR 68, just east of Lynnville. The extent...
Mental health calls fielded by VCSO highlight need for community resources
"You could get some type of call each and every day, which runs from somebody suffering from distress, somebody that is suffering from suicidal thoughts," said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding. These days, calls to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office for mental health reasons are a daily occurrence. While the...
Free bus rides being offered to Owensboro residents to honor local veterans for their service to our country
The free bus rides in Owensboro will happen throughout Veterans day on Friday, November 11. Owensboro buses offering free rides on Veterans Day. Free bus rides are being offered to Owensboro residents to honor local veterans this Friday, November 11.
Several Tri-State counties resume burn bans due to dry conditions and fires
After briefly being lifted, burn bans have resumed in several Tri-State counties due to dry conditions and wildfires. In Indiana, officials resumed burn bans in Warrick County and Dubois County on Wednesday due to dry conditions plus a number of fires getting out of control. In Kentucky, authorities in Muhlenberg...
Gibson County man facing felony charge, accused of sending inappropriate picture to minor
A Gibson County, Indiana man is being charged after sending an inappropriate picture to a minor over social media, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 21-year-old Dustin Bratcher of Haubstadt was arrested after an investigation that started in October. During the investigation, ISP says detectives learned that Bratcher...
Man killed in Hopkins County hit-and-run, authorities looking for driver
Authorities are looking for the driver behind a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Hopkins County, Kentucky on Wednesday morning. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Tippett Road and Livingston Road in Hanson just before 1 a.m. Wednesday after someone reported a man lying in the road.
Burn ban reinstated in Warrick County
A county-wide burn ban is once again in effect in Warrick County, Indiana. Fire officials in the county announced the reinstatement of the burn ban on Wednesday, effective immediately. According to the Boonville Fire Department, the burn ban was put back into place due to dry conditions, low humidity, and...
Boil advisory lifted for German Township residents
A boil advisory that was issued for community members in the Vanderburgh County, Indiana community of German Township has been lifted. The advisory affected residents of the township located from the intersection of Mary Anderson Rd and Hwy 66, north into the town of Wadesville, west to New Harmony Springfield Rd and north into Stewartsville.
Funeral arrangements announced for Hanson man killed in hit and run
The funeral arrangements have now been set for a man who was hit by a car and killed in Hanson Wednesday. According to an online obituary, 30-year-old Zachary Higgins of Hanson, was born on November 25, 1991, in Madisonville, KY, to Doug and Sherry Bennett Higgins. He attended Murray State...
Kentucky governor announces more than $5M in funding for Henderson, Webster counties
Two local Kentucky counties are receiving a large amount of funding for projects. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the $5,335,323 in funding on Tuesday for projects in Webster County and Henderson County. Henderson County Schools will be receiving $3,983,600 to improve the Henderson County High School Career & Technical Education...
Ambulance overturns after crash in Henderson
First responders were at the scene of a crash involving an overturned ambulance in Henderson, Kentucky, on Thursday. The crash happened on Thursday morning before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 41 and Watson Lane. Right now, it's not clear what caused the crash, but we're told that a...
Delays continue on northbound Twin Bridge through Thursday afternoon
Drivers are experiencing delays in their commutes across the northbound Twin Bridge from Henderson, Kentucky, into Evansville, Indiana on Monday. The delays come as crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continue their work in cleaning trash and debris from the bridge. Work started in the driving lane around 7 a.m....
Former Madisonville police chief Wade Williams wins race for Kentucky State Rep.
A former Madisonville, Kentucky official has been elected as a state representative. Wade Williams won the race to represent District 4 in the Kentucky House of Representatives. As the Republican candidate on the ticket, Williams defeated his Democratic opponent Byron Hobgood with 72% of the vote. Williams announced his intent...
Local McDonald's restaurants offering free breakfast to veterans for Veterans Day
Those who served our country are invited to enjoy a free breakfast at their local McDonald's restaurant on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. This Veterans Day, local McDonald's restaurants around the Tri-State will be offering a free breakfast meal combo to all veterans from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Participating...
Warrant issued for man's arrest after fatal hit-and-run in Hopkins County
Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say they have a suspect in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that happened early Wednesday morning. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for 34-year-old Douglas "Nathan" Phelps, who is shown in the photo on this article. The sheriff's office said Thursday that a warrant...
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today
It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
Veteran and doctor celebrates 100th birthday in Evansville
A local veteran and doctor celebrated a century of life on Tuesday. While Dr. John Bender celebrated his birthday at a party at the Downtown Optimist Club of Evansville on Tuesday, he was born just over 100 years ago on Nov. 6, 1922. Bender is an Army veteran from both...
Family of Evansville man who died after being taken into custody files lawsuit against city, police
A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Evansville and seven officers with the Evansville Police Department following the death of a man in November 2020. The wrongful death lawsuit was filed on by the family of Evan Terhune, who died at the age of 20 after an incident at "The Lofts" apartments on Loft Cove, on the city's east side.
