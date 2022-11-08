EvansvilleWatch is a Facebook page that is run by volunteers that listen to police scanner traffic and post details about accidents, crime, fires, and medical calls. Of course, they do not post information that could interfere with any of the runs. In addition to keeping up with the calls, they also have to police the comments on their page. I've seen users go back and forth with insults, and this time someone took things too far.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO