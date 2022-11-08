Thank you to my favorite corner store. Very nice folks that run it. Don’t let your neighborhood be run by bullies. Obviously these teens didn’t have great parents in their lives. They lacked the discipline and tough live they must have needed. I taught school for a few years in Texas and was a Texas prison guard. The overwhelming observations was the kids that were in trouble and didn’t respect each other had no parental involvement and lacked supervision. Sadly at this age they are probably destined to be lifelong criminals or worse dead.
thanks so much for the store employees for being aware and keeping the young man safe.
My recognition of appreciation goes out to this convienence store. Thank you for the shelter of protection you gave this young person. 💖🙏🏻🙏🏻
