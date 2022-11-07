Read full article on original website
obxtoday.com
VIDEO: Current TV highlights upcoming Dare County EMS facility renovations
Current TV, in partnership with Dare County, has released a new video as part of its Destination Dare series that highlights the upcoming renovation and improvement projects that three of Dare County’s EMS facilities will begin to undergo within the next few months. Dare County EMS operates out of...
Road closures announced ahead of 2022 OBX Marathon
NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Local officials are advising residents and motorists of road closures ahead of this year’s OBX marathon The 2022 OBX Marathon is happening this Sunday, Nov. 13. From 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday, officials say the western southbound lane of 158 will be closed. The event starts at 7 a. […]
Shifting sands and houses: Rodanthe residents prepare to move homes away from rising ocean
RODANTHE, N.C. — Editor's Note: Watch 13News Now at 6 p.m. tonight to watch our full report. People on North Carolina's Outer Banks are getting creative to co-exist with rising sea levels. Dare County Commissioners recently voted to close a small street in Rodanthe. That decision now allows homeowners...
outerbanksvoice.com
31st Annual Kites with Lights and Hangin’ with Santa
Kites with Lights November 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jockey’s Ridge State Park. Hangin’ with Santa at Kitty Hawk Kites: Friday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, November 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. With the holiday season right around the corner,...
Closings, schedule changes for Veterans Day 2022
City and county offices and some organizations will be closed on Friday, Nov. 12, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day.
Charlotte Stories
Best 4 Coziest Small Towns in North Carolina To Visit This Winter
These North Carolina towns are considered the coziest: Highlands (ranked No. 36 coziest in the nation), Cashiers (72nd), Nags Head (102), and Ocracoke Island (130). To determine the coziest small towns in America, 170 well-known small towns across the country were compared on ten key metrics. They looked into winter...
islandfreepress.org
Visitors Bureau asks residents and property owners to fill out Outer Banks survey
The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau is embarking on a process to develop a Long-Range Tourism Management Plan for the community. In creating this plan, it is critical for all voices to be heard, including the voices of our residents and non-resident property owners. We know that tourism development can have...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Felony blotter for unincorporated Dare released
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has released the felony blotter for October 2022 in unincorporated Dare County. The blotter does not include arrests announced by the Dare County Narcotics Task Force. Three incidents were reported in Colington, two on Roanoke Island, two in Manns Harbor and two on Hatteras...
outerbanksvoice.com
Manteo Preservation Trust Holiday Tour of Homes on Dec. 3
Manteo will again be the site for the Holiday Tour of Homes presented by the Manteo Preservation Trust. The tour is one day only, Saturday December 3rd, 2022. Outer Banks Distilling (home to Kill Devil Rum) is our tour host location where tickets can be purchased on the day of the tour only. This building is located at 510 Budleigh Street in Manteo. The ticket price is $25.00 per person, and it is a self-guided tour. This can be done via car, walking or bicycles provided by Manteo Cyclery on a first come, first served basis, or bring your own bike! The route is 1.75 miles, and it can be done in whatever property order you prefer. Ticket sales will begin at noon with the tour beginning at 1pm through 6pm. The last tickets will be sold at 5pm. Because of COVID concerns we will not be serving refreshments of any kind, either at the ticket location or in the individual properties.
Girl struck by vehicle on US-158 in Currituck
A girl in Currituck was rushed to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.
outerbanksvoice.com
Celebrate the Holidays with Kitty Hawk Kites
Kitty Hawk Kites has everything you need to get ready for the holiday season!. We are honored to be a part of the Outer Banks community. And we want to share our appreciation for our neighbors. That’s why Outer Banks locals can find big savings at Kitty Hawk Kites, Kitty Hawk Surf Company, and Life is Good stores! Starting November 1st and continuing through December 31st Outer Banks locals can take up to 40% off almost everything in-store.
saltwatersportsman.com
North Carolina Surf Caster Lands Rare Bonefish from the Beach
Tonya Pell was surf fishing the beaches of South Nags Head, North Carolina, in late October as part of her honeymoon when she caught a fish she didn’t recognize. Unknown to her at the time, she had landed a prized bonefish that’s much more common in tropical and subtropical waters.
outerbanksvoice.com
Celebrate Christmas in Corolla this Holiday Season
With the holidays quickly approaching, plan to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with your family in Corolla at these festive events. Friday, November 25, 2022 (11am-4pm) Whalehead in Historic Corolla Park. 1st Friday after Thanksgiving annually. Start your holiday gift shopping on the grounds of Whalehead in...
outerbanksvoice.com
Metta Carawan Austin of Manteo, November 5
Metta Carawan Austin, 85, of Manteo, NC departed this earthly world on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and close friends. Born in Hyde County on December 29, 1936, she moved to Dare County in the 1960s where she resided until her passing. Metta loved the beach, fishing, and all outdoor activities especially gardening. She often volunteered for church-related functions and sang in the choir for many, many years.
outerbanksvoice.com
Meekins Field upgrade to be completed in mid-2023
Enhancements and improvements to the Meekins Field Community Park in Kill Devil Hills are underway and expected to be complete by late spring or early summer, according to Kill Devil Hills Commissioner Terry Gray. The park, when complete, will feature Dare County’s first splash pad — an interactive water play area that features spray elements for young children.
outerbanksvoice.com
Ray White Receives Prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award
On Nov. 8, Dare County issued this release announcing that community leader Ray White had been honored with the Long Leaf Pine Award. Ray White, whose dedication to public service and the nonprofit community of northeastern North Carolina has spanned more than five decades, has received the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine award.
outerbanksvoice.com
Paul Nicholas Roberts of Kill Devil Hills, November 6
We are sad to announce the passing of Paul Nicholas Roberts of Kill Devil Hills. He died at the age of 61 on Sunday, November 6th, 2022 after a brief battle with colon cancer. Paul lived life to the fullest and if you asked anyone, they would tell you he was an amazing man. He cared for his family, his friends and anyone who came into his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed building anything he could, being near the water, and being the life of the party. His laugh and accent will be remembered by all.
outerbanksvoice.com
What happens when five Santas meet for lunch?
Heartwarming stories and shoptalk from the North Pole. There was a gathering of the Santa Claus clan the other day at the Lost Colony Brewery in Manteo. Five local Santas met over lunch to review the upcoming season, share experiences and talk about years past. Eric Roughton is from Columbia in Tyrell County. The other four, Al Glatkowski, Le Hook, Dick Anderson and Doug Thompson, live in Dare County.
outerbanksvoice.com
GoFundMe started for young girl seriously injured in Nov. 5 Currituck accident
Update: The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has provided additional details on the Nov. 5 accident. Hayley, who lives in Powells Point, was struck by a 2020 Toyota SUV driven by Emilio Eric Estrada, 34-year-old male from Grandy, who was traveling with a 27-year-old female passenger, also from Grandy. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the accident, an investigation is still ongoing and there are no charges at this time.
outerbanksvoice.com
Joseph Wesley Daniels of Wanchese, November 7
Joseph Wesley Daniels, 46, of Wanchese, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home. Born in Portsmouth, VA on May 4, 1976, he was the son of Connie Powell Daniels and John Hubert Daniels. Joseph worked as an electrician in the construction industry. A truly genuine person, he had...
