ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Business Journal

Sports business execs share 2022 TCS N.Y. Marathon experiences

Sports business execs are always well represented among finishers of the TCS N.Y. Marathon, and this year was no exception. We would like to congratulate readers of THE DAILY who achieved this incredible feat. Below are some of their finish times, along with the personal experiences of those who participated:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
outsidemagazine

Who Wore Which Shoes at the New York City Marathon?

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. For a few miles early in the New York City Marathon, Desi Linden surged into the lead of the women’s elite field. The two-time Olympian and 2018 Boston Marathon champion didn’t think she’d run away and win the race that way, but she was just trying to keep the pace honest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy