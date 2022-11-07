Read full article on original website
Eileen P. White, 85
FRAMINGHAM – Eileen P. White, age 85, died peacefully at her home in Framingham on Monday, November 7, 2022. Born to the late Charles and Emily (Gritz) White of Boston. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Martin Dapkus, who died July 10, 2002. She was a true...
William J. Sullivan, 95, World War II Naval Veteran, Opera Singer, & Past Exulted Ruler of Framingham Elks
MILFORD – William J. Sullivan, 95, of Milford died on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late John & Eileen (Cawley), and the beloved husband of the late Marilyn (Powers) Sullivan. William served his country proudly in the Navy during WWII. His...
Cram The Van For Daniel’s Table at the Natick Mall
NATICK – Held Daniel’s table on Thanksgiving weekend, by donating a health snack or non-perishable food item. The “Cram the Van” event will be held at the Natick Mall on Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26 from noon to 5 p.m. “We support local families...
Thomas E. Coburn II, 91, Korean Veteran, & Retired Hemenway Principal, & Framingham State Professor
FRAMINGHAM – Thomas E. Coburn II of East Falmouth, formerly of Framingham, died peacefully at home on November 4, 2022, at the age of 91. He was born in Weston on November 28, 1930, to the late Harold W. Coburn and Christine (Dennis) Coburn. He was predeceased by his...
Sister Rita Virginia McCarthy, CSJ
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Rita Virginia McCarthy, CSJ, (Sister Mary Magdala), in her 78th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Monday, November 7, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late John J. and Helen (Madden) McCarthy, and loving sister of the late, Helen...
City of Framingham Announces Friday’s Veterans’ Day Program
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is proud to announce the 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony and Program. The annual ceremony will take place in Nevins Hall, within City Hall, on Veterans Day itself – Friday, November 11, from 11AM – 12:30PM. The program will include...
Stephen F. Tolland, Jr., 27
FRAMIGHAM – Stephen F. Tolland, Jr., 27, a resident of Framingham and formerly Merrimack, NH died suddenly, November 5, 2022. Steve was born in Syracuse, NY and lived much of his life in Merrimack, NH. He enjoyed a good movie, playing video games, being around family and friends. Bro had a sense of humor that was a gift and light in this dark world. Steve loved people and took pride in his ability to help people whenever he could.
Donaghue Wins 19th Worcester State Representative Seat, Which Includes Small Portion of Framingham
WESTBOROUGH – Democrat Kate Donaghue easily won the 19th Worcester state representative seat yesterday, November 8. The newly-created seat includes Westborough, Northborough, Southborough, and a small portion of new Precinct 21 in Framingham. Precinct 21A is located in District 3 in Framingham on the Southborough line, and includes parts...
Photo of the Day: Framingham Holds Veterans Day Ceremony
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham held a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. inside Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. The City awarded 10 Medals of Liberty to 10 Gold Star families. Half of the families were in attendance in person to receive their medals. The other medals will be mailed.
Janie C. Crowley, 102
ASHLAND – Janie C. Crowley, 102 of Ashland formerly of Dover passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Born in Cape Breton, Canada; she was the daughter of the late Dougald and Elizabeth (Fraser) Campbell and wife of the late Travis Crowley. Janie is survived by Betty Campbell of Ashland,...
UPDATED: Framingham Firefighters Extricate Man, 41, in Mass Pike Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters extricated one man in a serious crash on the Mass Pike earlier this morning, November 11. The patient was flown to UMass Memorial trauma center in Worcester, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The “significant crash” happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Mass Pike Service...
Photos: Veterans Read To Framingham Students
FRAMINGHAM – Members of the Framingham Police Department, who are Veterans, read to students at a few Framingham Public Schools this morning, November 10. The police officers read at Cameron Middle, Fuller Middle, Walsh Middle, Dunning Elementary, and Potter Road Elementary schools. The officers read as part of the...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, November 10, 2022
The Keefe Tech boys soccer team travels to Western Massachusetts this afternoon for a MIAA Division 5 playoff soccer game. The Framingham High girls soccer team travels to Northborough for a a MIAA Division 1 playoff soccer game. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. 2. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM MEETINGS...
Hildegard Popovich, 73, Retired Ashland High Secretary
ASHLAND – Hildegard Popovich, 73, longtime resident of Ashland, passed away suddenly on October 20, 2022. She was the daughter of Hildegard and Donald McCormack. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Frederick Popovich, her three children, Frederick Popovich, David Popovich and his wife Andrea, and Alexis Brunsell and her husband Jeffrey Brunsell.
Grace Mary Thorne, 101
FRAMINGHAM – Grace Mary Thorne (née Maria Grazia Phillippi), 101, of Framingham, died as she lived, with her family by her side, on November 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard Randolph Thorne. Grace was born on February 14, 1921, to the late Anna Elizabeth...
Framingham Hotel Sold For $16 Million
BOSTON – JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced yesterday, November 8, it has closed the sale of two Marriott-branded Residence Inn extended-stay hotels totaling 221 keys in the suburban Boston communities of Norwood and Framingham. The Framingham Residence Inn was sold for about $16 million. JLL worked on...
Joshua Bennett, 33
FRAMINGHAM – Joshua Bennett, 33, of Milford and formerly of Franklin, died unexpectedly Sunday, October 30, 2022 in his residence. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Edwin Bennett and Danielle (Carignan) Bennett. Predeceased by his grandparents, Raymond and Olivette Carignan and Joan and Harold Bennett. He attended...
UPDATED: 5 Individuals Displaced & 2 Dogs Rescued in 3-Alarm Natick Fire
NATICK – Firefighters in Natick extinguished a 3-alarm house fire this morning, November 9. The fire was in a multi-family, 2-story structure at 11 Union Street. Around 11:07 a.m., the Natick 911 center received calls for a fire at 11A Union Street. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke...
Medical Helicopter Requested For Early Friday Morning Mass Pike Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter was requested for a Mass Pike crash earlier today November 11. The crash happened at the Mass Pike Service plaza in Framingham between a car and a tanker truck. The crash happened after 1 a.m. One individual had to be extricated. The medical helicopter...
What’s Open & Closed on Veterans Day 2022
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Building inside Nevins Hall. Early on November 11, there will be a tour of veterans monuments. The public is invited to attend, that as well. The Town...
