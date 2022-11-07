ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Eileen P. White, 85

FRAMINGHAM – Eileen P. White, age 85, died peacefully at her home in Framingham on Monday, November 7, 2022. Born to the late Charles and Emily (Gritz) White of Boston. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Martin Dapkus, who died July 10, 2002. She was a true...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sister Rita Virginia McCarthy, CSJ

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Rita Virginia McCarthy, CSJ, (Sister Mary Magdala), in her 78th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Monday, November 7, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late John J. and Helen (Madden) McCarthy, and loving sister of the late, Helen...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Stephen F. Tolland, Jr., 27

FRAMIGHAM – Stephen F. Tolland, Jr., 27, a resident of Framingham and formerly Merrimack, NH died suddenly, November 5, 2022. Steve was born in Syracuse, NY and lived much of his life in Merrimack, NH. He enjoyed a good movie, playing video games, being around family and friends. Bro had a sense of humor that was a gift and light in this dark world. Steve loved people and took pride in his ability to help people whenever he could.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Janie C. Crowley, 102

ASHLAND – Janie C. Crowley, 102 of Ashland formerly of Dover passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Born in Cape Breton, Canada; she was the daughter of the late Dougald and Elizabeth (Fraser) Campbell and wife of the late Travis Crowley. Janie is survived by Betty Campbell of Ashland,...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photos: Veterans Read To Framingham Students

FRAMINGHAM – Members of the Framingham Police Department, who are Veterans, read to students at a few Framingham Public Schools this morning, November 10. The police officers read at Cameron Middle, Fuller Middle, Walsh Middle, Dunning Elementary, and Potter Road Elementary schools. The officers read as part of the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Hildegard Popovich, 73, Retired Ashland High Secretary

ASHLAND – Hildegard Popovich, 73, longtime resident of Ashland, passed away suddenly on October 20, 2022. She was the daughter of Hildegard and Donald McCormack. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Frederick Popovich, her three children, Frederick Popovich, David Popovich and his wife Andrea, and Alexis Brunsell and her husband Jeffrey Brunsell.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Grace Mary Thorne, 101

FRAMINGHAM – Grace Mary Thorne (née Maria Grazia Phillippi), 101, of Framingham, died as she lived, with her family by her side, on November 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard Randolph Thorne. Grace was born on February 14, 1921, to the late Anna Elizabeth...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Hotel Sold For $16 Million

BOSTON – JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced yesterday, November 8, it has closed the sale of two Marriott-branded Residence Inn extended-stay hotels totaling 221 keys in the suburban Boston communities of Norwood and Framingham. The Framingham Residence Inn was sold for about $16 million. JLL worked on...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Joshua Bennett, 33

FRAMINGHAM – Joshua Bennett, 33, of Milford and formerly of Franklin, died unexpectedly Sunday, October 30, 2022 in his residence. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Edwin Bennett and Danielle (Carignan) Bennett. Predeceased by his grandparents, Raymond and Olivette Carignan and Joan and Harold Bennett. He attended...
MILFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

What’s Open & Closed on Veterans Day 2022

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Building inside Nevins Hall. Early on November 11, there will be a tour of veterans monuments. The public is invited to attend, that as well. The Town...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy