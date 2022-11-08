Read full article on original website
'Truly deranged': Jake Tapper plays ad for GOP candidate who could win
CNN's Jake Tapper plays an ad from Jim Marchant, the Republican Secretary of State candidate in Nevada, and discusses how election lies have become mainstream in the party.
“Devastating piece of evidence”: George Conway predicts Trump “meltdown to end all meltdowns”
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Conservative attorney George Conway warned that Donald Trump will act more frantically after Wednesday's bombshell ruling by a federal judge that found the former president likely committed crimes — including while in office.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected. That candidate is Joe O’Dea, the underdog Senate contender in Colorado who is trailing...
Daily Beast
Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
WATCH: Ted Cruz slams The View for allegedly letting Hillary Clinton lie about 2016
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called out The View on Monday for alleged hypocrisy, claiming the hosts don't pressure Democratic election deniers to explain themselves while routinely doing so to Republicans. He cited 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as examples.
'Never heard another president say anything like that': Woodward reacts to Trump's Kim Jong Un remarks
CNN's Jake Tapper sits down with Bob Woodward to discuss a past audio recording of former President Trump discussing his political relationship with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.
NBC News
Cheney: McConnell was 'wrong' in thinking Republicans could ignore Trump
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) responds to reporting that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not understand why she wouldn’t “just ignore [Trump] like I do” on Meet the Press.Oct. 23, 2022.
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
Mark McKinnon, co-creator of Showtime's "The Circus" and former political adviser, discusses the "Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon" within the Republican party with CNN anchor John Berman.
RNC chairwoman says Republicans will accept election results after letting ‘the process play out’
CNN — Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday that candidates from her party would accept the results of the midterm elections after letting “the process play out.”. “Listen, you should have a recount. You should have a canvass, and it’ll go to the courts and then...
Bernie Sanders: 'Republicans blame Biden for inflation ... really?'
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss inflation and the 2022 midterm elections.
Pence reveals what Trump said as he tried to persuade him to reject elections results on Jan 6
In an upcoming book about his time in office, former Vice President Mike Pence reveals new details about his relationship with Donald Trump. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
'It was always a lie': GOP lawmaker criticizes election deniers in his party
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) criticized election deniers in his own party in a recent episode of his podcast, "Hold These Truths with Dan Crenshaw."
GOP conspiracy theorist who ran on claim that schools had kitty litters for children defeated in Senate bid
‘Definitely Not A Republican Wave’- Lindsey Graham On Midterm Elections. Maggie Hassan, the former New Hampshire governor who won her New Hampshire Senate seat by just over 1,000 votes six years ago, has defeated her Republican challenger and will return to the Senate for a second term next year.
GOP governor who won in blue state has a message for his own party
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican who won re-election in New Hampshire, discusses the state of the Republican party. Sununu also talks about GOP candidate Don Bolduc, who lost to Sen. Maggie Hassan after spreading conspiracies.
Washington Examiner
The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio
Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
Judge scorches and sanctions Trump lawyers for lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and Democrats
CNN — A federal judge on Thursday ordered sanctions against attorneys for former President Donald Trump in his failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and numerous others that he claimed conspired to undermine the 2016 presidential election. Judge Donald Middlebrooks ordered Trump lawyers Alina Habba, Michael...
Former Republican on why he doesn't think GOP winning in November would be a good thing
Justin Amash, a former Republican congressman, discusses the future of the GOP ahead of the midterm elections with CNN's Jake Tapper.
Fallon Says Indicting Trump After Midterms Is Like ‘Political Version of Waiting to Break Up’ Until After Holidays (Video)
Republicans are gearing up to deal with an indictment of twice impeached former president Donald Trump after election day, according to new reports. And to Jimmy Fallon, waiting until then feels a bit like strategically planning a messy breakup. During his “Tonight Show” monologue on Tuesday, Fallon cited a report...
Watch: Why Trump's possible 2024 election bid is causing division in the family
As Donald Trump makes moves toward a 2024 presidential run, some of his family members are signaling they don't want to be involved much, if at all. CNN's Kate Bennet reports.
