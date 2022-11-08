Read full article on original website
Marion Continues Improving Voter Turnout November 8
Jasper, Tenn. – Marion County voters slightly better than doubled the participation from August of this year to November’s ballot. With 7,740 ballots cast (not including provisional ballots), Marion County eclipsed 41.6% turnout versus the 20.1% participation in August. The local races appear to have been the draw for many voters as the contested municipal races’ precincts saw significant participation. By in large, the county appeared to be satisfied with the job its state and federal officials were doing, judging by the binary results of the election.
chattanoogapulse.com
The Signal Announces Move To Former Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center
Chattanooga's live music and event space, The Signal, announced it will move from its current location on Chestnut St. to the former Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center. The Signal will begin hosting events in the new location as early as April 2023. The Signal will renovate the new location into...
WDEF
Hamilton County Democrats Look Forward After Midterms
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-At the Feed Table and Tavern on Main Street, the Hamilton County Democratic Party held its watch party. The mother-daughter duo of Allison and Meg Gorman were there along with some of their supporters as the results came in. The Hamilton County Democrats knew they were facing an...
WTVC
Chattanooga announces pay boost for Wastewater workers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's Wastewater Division hopes a job fair and pay raise will help fill positions and cut down on contracted labor. A release from the city says all salaries will go up to a minimum of $40,000 annually. They'll also host a job fair to fill more...
WTVC
Petition calls for Hamilton County Cold Case Unit to reopen after new D.A. shut it down
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamilton County District Attorney's office no longer has an active Cold Case Unit. And that's prompted some victims' rights groups to share an online petition demanding that it reopen. During her campaign to unseat District Attorney Neal Pinkston, current D.A. Coty Wamp criticized the...
theutcecho.com
Uncertainty in the Midterm Election Results
The midterm election results remain uncertain as the country waits for the fate of both Nevada and Georgia. Yesterday, Nov. 8 was the last day to vote in the midterm elections. The results will determine if the Democratic party will be able to maintain their position in both Chambers of Congress.
WTVCFOX
Dunlap homeowner loses substantial amount of tools and equipment in garage fire Tuesday
DUNLAP, Tenn. — The Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department battled a large fire at a detached garage Tuesday morning. Volunteer firefighters responded at 11:16 a.m. to a fire on Elm Street. They say the fire was not discovered until it was well advanced and the garage was totally destroyed. Firefighters...
WTVC
School cafeteria worker in Bradley County charged with assaulting student
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — We have obtained the mugshot of a school cafeteria worker in Bradley County who faces charges after authorities say she assaulted a student. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) says officers arrested Michelle Tolin on Thursday at Lake Forest Middle School. Tolin's arrest comes after...
WKRN
Student accused of making threat in custody
Franklin County, TN student accused of making threat in custody. Franklin County, TN student accused of making threat in custody. The CMA Awards are just a day away and the festivities are kicking off in Nashville. Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting...
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Strives To End Homelessness
People from the UTC and wider Chattanooga area gathered at UTC this past week at a community forum to discuss the problem with homelessness in Chattanooga. Professionals in areas such as social work, data analytics, community development, healthcare, government work and public health assembled on Friday, Nov. 3. Their objective was to brainstorm and collaborate on how each of them can use their expertise to work toward solving the problems that individuals face by experiencing homelessness.
WAFF
Man arrested after drugs found in delivery truck at Sewanee Elementary School
FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - A School Resource Officer (SRO) at Sewanee Elementary School found drugs and various other items in a delivery truck on Thursday morning. When a delivery truck arrived on school property to make a produce delivery, SRO Josh Alexander smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the delivery truck. When Alexander spoke to the driver, he was told there were drugs in the truck.
Powerball Mania concludes with Big Winner in California and Smaller Prizes in Tennessee
Powerball mania is done for now with Tuesday’s announcement of a $2.04 billion jackpot winner in California. The Tennessee Lottery announced Tuesday afternoon that a $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Go on Chancery Street in McMinnville. A $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Speedway...
mcnewstn.com
ANNA MARIE SMITH
Anna Marie Smith, 88, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her South Pittsburg home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Marie was born in South Pittsburg, on January 20, 1934, to the late Cecil and Fannie Lou Smith. She graduated from MTSU and returned to Chattanooga to work for EPB. After a brief career at EPB, Marie had the opportunity to return to her alma mater and work as Director of Alumni until her retirement, when she chose to return home be closer to her mom. She was a longtime member and devoted parishioner of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Chattanooga.
WTVC
Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
FOUND: Lincoln County authorities locate missing teen
A 15-year-old girl who had been reported as missing from Lincoln County was recently found, authorities say.
Bradley County man sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
A Bradley County man has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to drug-trafficking charges.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Fashion Expo's “Hair Peace: The Black Hair Journey” Comes To The Hunter Museum
Hair Peace, Chattanooga Fashion Expo's first runway show, is a not to-be-missed fashion and musical spectacle written by Demetrius Seay, a young impresario staging his first multi-arts performance at the Hunter Museum, Chattanooga's modern architectural jewel on the river. Inspired by the imagery of Memories and Inspiration, Hair Peace is...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 7
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015233- 3725 Fountain Avenue- Vandalism- The caller advised a glass door was found broken. On scene the front door to the business office was found vandalized. The building was checked and appeared to have not been entered. The property responsible was contacted and responded. There are no suspects and no video of the incident.
WTVC
Man steals diamond in Chattanooga, tries selling it to Acworth jewelry shop, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — A Whitwell man is facing charges after trying to sell a diamond he stole in Chattanooga to an Acworth, Georgia jewelry shop, according to Acworth police. On November 4th police were called to Celestial Jewelers at 3150 Cobb Parkway in response to a call about an man trying to sell a stolen item.
