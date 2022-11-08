Anna Marie Smith, 88, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her South Pittsburg home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Marie was born in South Pittsburg, on January 20, 1934, to the late Cecil and Fannie Lou Smith. She graduated from MTSU and returned to Chattanooga to work for EPB. After a brief career at EPB, Marie had the opportunity to return to her alma mater and work as Director of Alumni until her retirement, when she chose to return home be closer to her mom. She was a longtime member and devoted parishioner of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Chattanooga.

