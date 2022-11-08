ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimball, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mcnewstn.com

Marion Continues Improving Voter Turnout November 8

Jasper, Tenn. – Marion County voters slightly better than doubled the participation from August of this year to November’s ballot. With 7,740 ballots cast (not including provisional ballots), Marion County eclipsed 41.6% turnout versus the 20.1% participation in August. The local races appear to have been the draw for many voters as the contested municipal races’ precincts saw significant participation. By in large, the county appeared to be satisfied with the job its state and federal officials were doing, judging by the binary results of the election.
MARION COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County Democrats Look Forward After Midterms

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-At the Feed Table and Tavern on Main Street, the Hamilton County Democratic Party held its watch party. The mother-daughter duo of Allison and Meg Gorman were there along with some of their supporters as the results came in. The Hamilton County Democrats knew they were facing an...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga announces pay boost for Wastewater workers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's Wastewater Division hopes a job fair and pay raise will help fill positions and cut down on contracted labor. A release from the city says all salaries will go up to a minimum of $40,000 annually. They'll also host a job fair to fill more...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Uncertainty in the Midterm Election Results

The midterm election results remain uncertain as the country waits for the fate of both Nevada and Georgia. Yesterday, Nov. 8 was the last day to vote in the midterm elections. The results will determine if the Democratic party will be able to maintain their position in both Chambers of Congress.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Student accused of making threat in custody

Franklin County, TN student accused of making threat in custody. Franklin County, TN student accused of making threat in custody. The CMA Awards are just a day away and the festivities are kicking off in Nashville. Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Strives To End Homelessness

People from the UTC and wider Chattanooga area gathered at UTC this past week at a community forum to discuss the problem with homelessness in Chattanooga. Professionals in areas such as social work, data analytics, community development, healthcare, government work and public health assembled on Friday, Nov. 3. Their objective was to brainstorm and collaborate on how each of them can use their expertise to work toward solving the problems that individuals face by experiencing homelessness.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WAFF

Man arrested after drugs found in delivery truck at Sewanee Elementary School

FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - A School Resource Officer (SRO) at Sewanee Elementary School found drugs and various other items in a delivery truck on Thursday morning. When a delivery truck arrived on school property to make a produce delivery, SRO Josh Alexander smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the delivery truck. When Alexander spoke to the driver, he was told there were drugs in the truck.
SEWANEE, TN
mcnewstn.com

ANNA MARIE SMITH

Anna Marie Smith, 88, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her South Pittsburg home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Marie was born in South Pittsburg, on January 20, 1934, to the late Cecil and Fannie Lou Smith. She graduated from MTSU and returned to Chattanooga to work for EPB. After a brief career at EPB, Marie had the opportunity to return to her alma mater and work as Director of Alumni until her retirement, when she chose to return home be closer to her mom. She was a longtime member and devoted parishioner of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for November 7

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015233- 3725 Fountain Avenue- Vandalism- The caller advised a glass door was found broken. On scene the front door to the business office was found vandalized. The building was checked and appeared to have not been entered. The property responsible was contacted and responded. There are no suspects and no video of the incident.
EAST RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy