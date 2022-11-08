Read full article on original website
Related
mybighornbasin.com
Yellowstone: Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel Will Not Be Open for Winter 2022-2023
The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will not reopen for the winter season in Yellowstone National Park, a move that will have direct impacts on Cody and Park County. Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain closed this winter from December 2022 through March 2023. The hotel will be closed to overnight guests, and food services will not be provided.
My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights
I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
KULR8
Southeastern Montana Expected to See Snow
Snow will track into southeastern Montana Wednesday night, bringing 1-5" to locations from Yellowstone County through Custer County, and 4-8" in far southeastern Montana. Blowing snow, low visibility, and hazardous travel can be expected.
KULR8
I-90 WB passing lane blocked due to disabled vehicle near Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked east of Billings Tuesday due to a disabled vehicle. The incident is located three-quarters of a mile east of Pryor Creek-Exit 462. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said I-90 road conditions between Billings-Exit 452 and the Wyoming...
yourbigsky.com
‘Black Ice’ driving conditions in Billings
The temperatures dropped quickly Wednesday night in Billings creating one of the most dangerous driving conditions known as ‘black ice. “Black ice is dangerous because it’s invisible. The term black ice is somewhat of a misnomer because the ice is transparent but that’s what makes it so dangerous.
newslj.com
Grizzly accidentally taken during hunt
CODY (WNE) — A Cody man faces charges as an accessory to the taking of a grizzly bear without a proper license last spring. Douglas Joel Proffit, 43, allegedly helped his 13-year-old child shoot the animal during a hunting trip May 30 on the North Fork. According to the...
yourbigsky.com
More Snow! Winter Weather Advisories now in effect for Billings
Don’t get out on the icy roads if you can avoid driving them! Be prepared for extremely cold overnight temps too. The NWS has now issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Billings area and all Southeast Montana and Sheridan, Wyoming. The advisory is for an additional 1 to...
mybighornbasin.com
Tom Ducey Wants to Build a Statue of George Beck in Cody
A man named Thomas J. Ducey (or “Tom”) wants to build a statue of George Beck in Cody. Mr. Ducey is not from Wyoming, nor he does not currently live in Wyoming. Ducey is a financial planner who presently resides in Westerly, Rhode Island. However, Mr. Ducey and...
Billings resident draws attention to dying fish in conservation area
Jurovich pulled out his phone and captured a video of about three carp swimming in the shallow water and at least five laying dead on the shoreline.
Voters in Montana will brave snow and subzero windchills to reach polls
A strong cold front is hitting Montana on Election Day, forcing voters to cope with snow, slippery roads and subfreezing temperatures to reach polling places. The wind chill in Billings was minus 11 degrees in the predawn hours, the local National Weather Service office said. The high is expected to reach 24 on Tuesday.
cowboystatedaily.com
After Wife Died In House Fire, Wyoming Man Sues Power Company, Tree Trimmer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming man is suing a power company and its tree-maintenance contractor in the death of his wife, who died after an electrical fire reached her home in Clark. William Jerome “Jerry” Ruth filed a wrongful death lawsuit for $75,000 or...
yourbigsky.com
Billings ‘Slick Street’ policy in effect
Take it slowly on the snow-covered streets in Billings. “Friendly reminder to slow down, leave early, and drive safely this morning. We will only respond to accidents with injury, DUIs, or blocking traffic,” BPD Lt. Woolley said. If you should get into a minor accident in Billings, BPD officers...
earnthenecklace.com
Matthew Hidalgo Leaving KTVQ Q2 News: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Matthew Hidalgo started his career while bringing weather updates to Billings residents. But now, the meteorologist is stepping away from KTVQ Q2 News for a new opportunity. A KTVQ-TV team member announced that Matthew Hidalgo is leaving KTVQ in November 2022. This led to residents asking questions about where the meteorologist was going and if they would see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether he will remain in Montana. So we reveal the details about the meteorologist’s departure.
What happens to Billings food trucks when winter hits?
Customers are taking full advantage of the food truck still being open, even if it means standing in the snow.
msuexponent.com
Columbus nursing home closing, making 10 Montana facilities closed in 2022
A skilled nursing home in Columbus is the latest to announce a voluntary closure, making 10 nursing home closures across the state this year. Beartooth Manor, a Lantis Enterprises property with 37 residents, will cease operations on Jan. 7, according to Wendy Soulek, COO of Lantis Enterprises. Residents and staff were notified on Monday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Montana country music icon Lonnie Bell passes away
Montana and country music has lost a legend. Longtime Billings disc jockey and radio icon Lonnie Bell has died at the age of 98, a social media post announced. The DJ Hall of Fame inductee passed away Tuesday evening after suffering a fall in the days prior. “So much can...
Montana attorney returns home to Billings to run local elections
It's a position that has recently been thrust into the spotlight with some elections officials and volunteers around the country facing harassment and violence.
msuexponent.com
Vote counting delays limit some final results in Montana Legislative races
By 7 a.m. Wednesday, just over 66% of the votes cast statewide were counted due to delays in several county election offices across the state. At the same time, Yellowstone County's vote totals were complete. In Eastern Montana races, the count so far shows a comfortable leads for most candidates...
Montana Republicans preparing for super majority in Legislature
As the dust continues to settle from election night, it's looking like Republicans are going to not only going to maintain control of the state legislature, but also do so with a super majority.
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire Video Wildlife ...
Comments / 0