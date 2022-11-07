#1. A space to unwind, meet people, and get tutoring. The Adult Learner and Veteran Services office is one of the most-diverse spaces on campus. Students come to hang out, eat lunch, study, print, and much more. Students have a peaceful area to relax, along with a refrigerator, microwave, and free coffee to keep them in tip-top shape. Adult Learner and Veteran Services is designed to help you get connected across campus and succeed, offering everything from student groups to tutors to support for your unique perspective as a vet, adult learner, student parent, and beyond. You’ll have access to programs that range from resume building to utilizing veteran benefits, as well as access to fun events like tailgates and bowling nights. On top of all that, the office offers scholarships for veterans and adult learners that can help you pay for your CSU education.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO