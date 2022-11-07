Read full article on original website
Colorado State University
Artificial intelligence is the theme of Provost’s Ethics Colloquium on Nov. 28
Editor’s note: This message was sent to the CSU community on Nov. 9 by Interim Provost Janice Nerger and University Distinguished Teaching Scholar Matt Hickey. We are excited to announce the relaunch of the Provost’s Ethics Colloquium* and encourage you to attend this important lecture series presented for the university community. Please mark your calendar for Monday, November 28, 4-6 p.m., Lory Student Center Theatre. The focus of the colloquium will be The Ethics of Artificial Intelligence with a keynote address and panel discussion.
Colorado State University
Need funding for construction or maintenance? UFFAB accepting proposals for 2023-24
Funds from the University Facility Fee helped make the new Rams Against Hunger Pantry in the General Services Building possible. The University Facility Fee Advisory Board is accepting project proposals for the next fiscal year until Jan. 20 and is also seeking a new faculty advisor. Students pay a University...
Colorado State University
New CSU initiative provides faculty training in public policy
A cohort of seven Colorado State University faculty members are the first of a new initiative by the Office of Vice President for Research to help faculty influence public policy. The OVPR Government Relations Faculty Ambassadors Initiative is a new program to assist faculty members with strong research focuses to...
Colorado State University
Slideshow: National First-Generation College Celebration event on LSC Plaza
CSU marked the National First-Generation College Celebration on Nov. 8 with a host of activities on the Lory Student Center Plaza. There were giveaways such as T-shirts, candy, stickers and beanies; music and other entertainment; photo opportunities; and chances to connect with first-generation students, faculty and support staff. “The presence...
Colorado State University
CSU celebrates National First-Generation Day Nov. 8 on the Plaza
Editor’s note: The following message was sent on Nov. 7 from Janice L. Nerger, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. Tomorrow, November 8th, is a big day at Colorado State University!. It is election day and that presents an exciting opportunity to express your voice through your...
Colorado State University
5 ways CSU supports adult learners, veterans, and student parents
#1. A space to unwind, meet people, and get tutoring. The Adult Learner and Veteran Services office is one of the most-diverse spaces on campus. Students come to hang out, eat lunch, study, print, and much more. Students have a peaceful area to relax, along with a refrigerator, microwave, and free coffee to keep them in tip-top shape. Adult Learner and Veteran Services is designed to help you get connected across campus and succeed, offering everything from student groups to tutors to support for your unique perspective as a vet, adult learner, student parent, and beyond. You’ll have access to programs that range from resume building to utilizing veteran benefits, as well as access to fun events like tailgates and bowling nights. On top of all that, the office offers scholarships for veterans and adult learners that can help you pay for your CSU education.
Colorado State University
Impact MBA Students Win Corporate Startup Lab Case Competition
Four College of Business Students Win with Idea for Mobile Health Care Clinic for Low-Income Communities. Four Impact MBA students won first place at the Corporate Startup Lab Case Competition in Pittsburg, taking home a grand prize of $12,000 and defeating Dartmouth College and University of Pittsburg in the final round held Oct 20.
Colorado State University
CREWS: Creating a culture of responsible drinking at college football games
While “Rams Take Care, Rams Take Action” is a well-known phrase across campus, this mindset is present daily for CREWS Peer Educators. CREWS, which stands for Creating Respect, Educating Wellness (for and by) Students, is a diverse, trained peer education team who help fellow Rams make safer, healthier decisions about alcohol, sexual health and nicotine. CREWS members earn upper-level academic credits and become trained in the areas of listening skills, teaching and presentation techniques, risk reduction and resource and referral skills. They teach 9,000-10,000 students annually through educational programs and initiatives. One of their most popular initiatives occurs in an unexpected place: during CSU home football games.
Colorado State University
CSUPD, UCHealth and Health Network co-responder program off to a positive start
Francesca Reynaert, a UCHealth behavioral health clinician, was recently hired and trained as the CSU co-responder to help respond to calls that may have a behavioral health component. When Colorado State University police officers responded to calls in mid-September, they weren’t alone. A behavioral health expert responded with them, launching...
Colorado State University
Why I chose CSU and more: Meet Colorado State’s vlogger, Tiaira
A Ram’s Life is a vlog series for Rams by Rams, and showcases everything from the daily life of a CSU Ram to advice videos, DIY tutorials, tips and tricks for navigating college life, and even excursions into Fort Collins and beyond. Meet Tiaira, our newest student vlogger! In...
Colorado State University
Bronze Boot Run celebrates 30 years of tradition with special celebration at Moby Arena
As Jason Mumm remembers it, the first Bronze Boot Run in 1991 started unceremoniously during the early morning hours of an October day in an empty Hughes Stadium parking lot. It was dark, cold and windy as the Colorado State University Army ROTC cadets prepared for the 38-mile relay run to take the game ball to the Colorado-Wyoming border.
