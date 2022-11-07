Roughly 1.3 million viewers joined Tmall’s two-hour livestream from inside the Stuart Weitzman, Coach and Michael Kors stores at the Woodbury Commons outlet mall last week, setting the tone for another big 11.11 shopping spree. Tmall parent Alibaba said the popular 14th annual Singles Day commerce event managed to about match last year’s gross merchandise value (GMV), even with all of the Covid restrictions limiting business in China in recent months. More than 290,000 brands from 90 countries and regions sold products across 7,000 categories. Taobao Live drew more than 300 million viewers throughout the pre-sale period and main 11.11...

9 MINUTES AGO