Jamestown, NY

erienewsnow.com

Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

All-You-Can-Eat Japanese and Thai Restaurant Coming to Buffalo

After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Fire Destroyed Restaurant In Western New York

A late night massive fire broke out on Wednesday and ended up destroying a restaurant in Western New York. According to Facebook, a fire broke out at Gram's Pierogies House on Main Street in Angola. Several departments responded to the fire. They included Lake Erie beach, Eden, Silver Creek, brant, Seneca Nation, Langford, and Hamburg.
ANGOLA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Multiple people injured in Angola fire at Gram’s Pierogi House

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Town of Evans Police department, officials were alerted to a fire at 22 South Main Street in the Village of Angola late Wednesday night. Officials say that at 9:47 p.m., police and fire personnel arrived at the scene of a multi-use structure, that housed Gram’s Pierogi House and […]
ANGOLA, NY
WIVB

Vandals destroy newly planted trees at Buffalo’s Sperry Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A community group dedicated to planting trees around Western New York is angry after vandals destroyed newly planted trees in Buffalo’s Sperry Park. Re-Tree WNY formed after more than 50,000 trees around Western New York were damaged in the 2006 October Surprise Storm. They’ve planted tens of thousands of trees since then with the help of community volunteers.
BUFFALO, NY
investigativepost.org

Buffalo’s eviction numbers are thru the roof

Landlords in Erie County - primarily in Buffalo - are moving to evict tenants in greater numbers than almost anywhere in the state. More than Queens, Manhattan or the Bronx, much less other upstate cities. Buffalo landlords are acting to evict tenants in greater numbers than any portion of the...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk woman arrested for assaulting young child

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk woman was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly engaged in conduct that resulted in a young child sustaining serious injuries, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Titiana L. Berrios, 34, was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Deputies say Berrios […]
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Winery Honors Veterans With Free Tastings This November

WESTFIELD, NY (Erie News Now) – This weekend is expected to be a busy one across Lake Erie Wine Country, because it’s Harvest Wine Weekends. It’s the second weekend in a row for it, where local wineries pair food and wine, to highlight the different blends they have.
WESTFIELD, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Threat To Jamestown High School Deemed Not Credible

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A threat lodged against Jamestown High School has been deemed not credible by investigators. Jamestown Public School’s Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker released the following statement on Thursday:. “Late Wednesday evening, the Jamestown Police Department was made aware of a rumor of a...
JAMESTOWN, NY

