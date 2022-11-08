ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Dog in Mississippi reportedly found carrying human arm, rest of body except head found

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uEIpF_0j2RwAne00

JACKSON, Miss. — A dog in Jackson, Mississippi, was reportedly found walking around with a severed human arm which led investigators to find additional human remains minus a head.

According to WLBT, on Saturday the Jackson Police Department was called out to an area in South Jackson after a dog was reportedly seen carrying a human arm. The arm was found on Middle Drive.

Hinds County Sheriff Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said in a release obtained by WAPT on Monday that a decapitated body was found near an abandoned house in the woods on Terry Road. The body was also missing an arm.

According to WAPT, the Hinds County coroner said the victim appeared to be a white man.

According to WLBT, it is unclear if the body was found the same day or the day after. It is also unclear if parts of the body were removed before the victim’s death.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released. According to WLBT, the state medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy. As of Monday evening, the head had not been located.

According to CBS News, this is Jackson, Mississippi’s 117th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Human remains found in abandoned Mississippi home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in the 4000 block of Terry Road. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Decapitated human remains were found in a South Jackson neighborhood on Saturday, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. However, not all of the person was found, with Grisham-Stewart saying authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head. Saturday, the Jackson Police Department responded...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Escapee from Raymond Detention Center last seen near Seven Springs Road

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday during court proceedings. The escapee is Preston Hart, 29. He was last seen in the Raymond area near Seven Springs Road, and has apparently discarded his red prison jumpsuit, Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a social media post.
RAYMOND, MS
WDSU

Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus

Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Dog finds human arm, more body parts found next day, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — The discovery of a human arm led to the search over the weekend for the rest of the body. Someone called police Saturday to report that a dog had found what appeared to be an arm, according to authorities. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim's arm was recovered on Middle Street. The rest of the body, except the head, was found Sunday, Grisham-Stewart said.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Suspect identified after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has released information on the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Devin McLaurin. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Dog found carrying human arm, dismembered body located after

A stray dog was found in Jackson on Saturday carrying a human arm, reports Darkhorse Press. According to the report, an officer responded to Middle Road on Saturday and took a report stating a dog was seen carrying what was believed to be a human arm. The report then stated...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Firefighters search for arsonist suspected in multiple overnight fires — two Mississippi churches, baseball field, gas station set ablaze

Mississippi fire officials in Jackson are investigating seven fires that they believe were intentionally set, including fires at two Mississippi churches. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department say the fires were set overnight early Tuesday morning in the area of Jackson State University. Dispatchers received calls about the fires starting...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Mississippi jewelry store, owner says

A Mississippi jewelry store owner reports that more than $13,000 of merchandise was stolen from his store on Saturday,. WLBT in Jackson reports that the store owner of Brooks Collection Vault in Jackson said his store’s surveillance video caught a woman inside his store stealing the jewelry as two other male accomplices provided her the opportunity to make the steal.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Bird flu case reported in Lawrence County

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Bird owners in Mississippi are asked to be vigilant after a commercial breeder chicken flock in Lawrence County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case to the Mississippi Board of Animal Health (MBAH) on November 5. Samples from […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver

Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night. A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.
JACKSON, MS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
99K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy