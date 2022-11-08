ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Laramie Live

Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection

Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Fire Station 3 Completed 25kW Solar Project

Back in December last year, Laramie Fire Station 3 announced that it will generate its own clean, renewable power thanks to a funding award from Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky program participants. The $39,465 funding was used to support the installation of a 25kW solar array and an electric...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
WYOMING STATE
iheart.com

New York State DOT Giving Drivers Heads up About Northway Ramp Closure

The New York State Department of Transportation is giving drivers a heads up about a ramp closure that'll be going into effect in Warren County Wednesday. The Exit 20 southbound ramp from the Northway to State Route 149 in Queensbury is going to be shut down. The closure is needed to help make it easier for crews to make repairs to the Gurney Lane overpass. Also, Gurney Lane, which connects to U.S. Route Nine, is going to be closed off to eastbound traffic but it will still be open to westbound traffic. A detour will be posted to help drivers get to their destinations and construction is expected to finish up by the end of the year.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
cowboystatedaily.com

100+MPH Winds Cause Mayhem And Chaos On Wyoming Highways

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Driving across parts of Wyoming on Saturday resembled the Allstate Insurance commercial, where mayhem lurked around every corner, or every highway, that is. Winds in excess of 100 mph brought down semi-trucks and even flipped a 4,000-pound trailer like a tumbleweed.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Appelhans Wins Albany County Sheriff Election; Senior Responds

In a close race for Albany County Sheriff, Aaron Appelhans has pulled ahead with a margin of just 526 votes. At the time of writing this article, Appelhans (D) pulled 6,549 against Joel Senior's (R) 6,023. Only 23 write-in ballots were submitted. (Note election results are not yet certified - these numbers come from the current unofficial election results posted to the Albany County website.)
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Multiple wrecks hold up traffic along I-25

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes along Interstate 25, causing severe traffic delays. All southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 3 are blocked as first responders tend to the scene. Motorists should be prepared to stop.
CHEYENNE, WY
WRGB

Crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Code enforcement and other crews are on the scene after the façade has collapsed from the front of an Albany building. The collapse happened early Wednesday afternoon at 30 Central Avenue, where most of the front brickwork came crashing to the sidewalk below. The...
ALBANY, NY
Laramie Live

Grab Those Santa Costumes, Cheyenne’s Running Of The Santas Is Back

This is one of my favorite winter events that we have in Cheyenne, the annual Running of the Santas 0.5k. So, grab your best Santa suit, some buddies, and some Holiday Cheer. This year's Running of the Santas will take place December 3rd at 1 PM. The starting at 1 PM with registration starting at 12:15. The race itself will kick off at 15th and Bent with the finish line being in front of Accomplice Beer Co.
CHEYENNE, WY
WNYT

More arrests made in Kingsbury gun store heist; 1/3 of guns recovered

First on 13: Eleven of the 32 guns stolen from Calamity Jane’s on Oct. 21 have been recovered, along with the shotgun stolen a week before. More arrests have been made in connection with the heist from the Kingsbury gun store. As of Thursday afternoon, Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy says these are all the arrests made so far:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Laramie Live

Here’s What Laramie Resident’s LOVE To Do In Winter

Laramie's winter is a long one, no doubt. But we're lucky (debatable) that we're in Wyoming, and there are so many things to do, in any season! Whether it be summer or winter recreation, Laramie won't disappoint as it is the perfect winter wonderland. So, we asked Laramie what are...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Big News! Children’s Museum Of Cheyenne Breaks Ground

In what feels like a long time coming, the Children's Museum of Cheyenne broke ground yesterday at 1618 O'Neil Avenue in Cheyenne. Check out the video of the groundbreaking ceremony here. Their social media post had this to say about the groundbreaking and news of the museum. Official Ground Breaking...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Excellence in Customer Service Course Happening TOMORROW

Are you currently a job seeker or a person looking for a promotion within your current company? This workshop is FOR YOU!. The Laramie County Community College will be having an Excellence in Customer Service course. The course will cover:. Develop Delivery Strategies. Minimize Customer Frustration. Build Positive Relationships. Learn...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

80 mph Winds Possible Today in SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible through today in southeast Wyoming. The agency issues a message this morning that included the following. Peak Wind gusts measured so far range from 65 to 78 mph across Wind Prone...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

