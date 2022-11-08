Read full article on original website
Related
Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection
Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
Laramie Fire Station 3 Completed 25kW Solar Project
Back in December last year, Laramie Fire Station 3 announced that it will generate its own clean, renewable power thanks to a funding award from Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky program participants. The $39,465 funding was used to support the installation of a 25kW solar array and an electric...
A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
Wyoming Historic Governor’s Mansion Gearing Up For Holidays
We got our first significant snow of the season last week. The feel is in the air. Downtown Cheyenne is beginning to cover itself with decorations, and the Depot Plaza is on full display. It must be time for the holidays. Well, we can say that, but there is one...
iheart.com
New York State DOT Giving Drivers Heads up About Northway Ramp Closure
The New York State Department of Transportation is giving drivers a heads up about a ramp closure that'll be going into effect in Warren County Wednesday. The Exit 20 southbound ramp from the Northway to State Route 149 in Queensbury is going to be shut down. The closure is needed to help make it easier for crews to make repairs to the Gurney Lane overpass. Also, Gurney Lane, which connects to U.S. Route Nine, is going to be closed off to eastbound traffic but it will still be open to westbound traffic. A detour will be posted to help drivers get to their destinations and construction is expected to finish up by the end of the year.
cowboystatedaily.com
100+MPH Winds Cause Mayhem And Chaos On Wyoming Highways
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Driving across parts of Wyoming on Saturday resembled the Allstate Insurance commercial, where mayhem lurked around every corner, or every highway, that is. Winds in excess of 100 mph brought down semi-trucks and even flipped a 4,000-pound trailer like a tumbleweed.
Appelhans Wins Albany County Sheriff Election; Senior Responds
In a close race for Albany County Sheriff, Aaron Appelhans has pulled ahead with a margin of just 526 votes. At the time of writing this article, Appelhans (D) pulled 6,549 against Joel Senior's (R) 6,023. Only 23 write-in ballots were submitted. (Note election results are not yet certified - these numbers come from the current unofficial election results posted to the Albany County website.)
capcity.news
Multiple wrecks hold up traffic along I-25
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes along Interstate 25, causing severe traffic delays. All southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 3 are blocked as first responders tend to the scene. Motorists should be prepared to stop.
WRGB
Crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Code enforcement and other crews are on the scene after the façade has collapsed from the front of an Albany building. The collapse happened early Wednesday afternoon at 30 Central Avenue, where most of the front brickwork came crashing to the sidewalk below. The...
Traffic Alert! Clifton Park Construction All Week in Already Congested Area!
There has been a lot of construction in the area of Exit 9 in Clifton Park for quite some time. The major rebuilding of the Sitterly Road overpass was the main reason. The construction of Sitterly Road was completed early but there is still more to be done. This week, construction continues.
Snow, Wind, Sub-Zero Wind Chills Likely In SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's still not clear whether a winter storm will hit southeast Wyoming later this week, the overall chances of accumulating snow, wind, and cold weather seem to be increasing. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. ''Snow,...
Thank A Veteran! Veterans Day Deals in Cheyenne and Laramie
November 11th is a time to celebrate the men and women who have served in our country's Armed Forces. As the daughter and granddaughter of a Veteran, nothing makes my day better than seeing so many businesses and community members choose to thank Veterans. This year, Cheyenne and Laramie have...
Grab Those Santa Costumes, Cheyenne’s Running Of The Santas Is Back
This is one of my favorite winter events that we have in Cheyenne, the annual Running of the Santas 0.5k. So, grab your best Santa suit, some buddies, and some Holiday Cheer. This year's Running of the Santas will take place December 3rd at 1 PM. The starting at 1 PM with registration starting at 12:15. The race itself will kick off at 15th and Bent with the finish line being in front of Accomplice Beer Co.
WNYT
More arrests made in Kingsbury gun store heist; 1/3 of guns recovered
First on 13: Eleven of the 32 guns stolen from Calamity Jane’s on Oct. 21 have been recovered, along with the shotgun stolen a week before. More arrests have been made in connection with the heist from the Kingsbury gun store. As of Thursday afternoon, Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy says these are all the arrests made so far:
Here’s What Laramie Resident’s LOVE To Do In Winter
Laramie's winter is a long one, no doubt. But we're lucky (debatable) that we're in Wyoming, and there are so many things to do, in any season! Whether it be summer or winter recreation, Laramie won't disappoint as it is the perfect winter wonderland. So, we asked Laramie what are...
Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Drunk Drivers During Border War
One of college football's oldest rivalries will take place this Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Wyoming Cowboys travel to Fort Collins to tangle with the Colorado State Rams in the 114th edition of the Border War. In an effort to keep traveling football fans safe, law enforcement agencies from across...
Here Are The Polling Places Within the City of Laramie
In case you got your dates mixed up, and maybe have not been bombarded with election ads, the elections are coming up tomorrow, and if you don't know where to go, we have got you covered!. Here's a list of where you can go voting tomorrow. Polling Places Within the...
Big News! Children’s Museum Of Cheyenne Breaks Ground
In what feels like a long time coming, the Children's Museum of Cheyenne broke ground yesterday at 1618 O'Neil Avenue in Cheyenne. Check out the video of the groundbreaking ceremony here. Their social media post had this to say about the groundbreaking and news of the museum. Official Ground Breaking...
Excellence in Customer Service Course Happening TOMORROW
Are you currently a job seeker or a person looking for a promotion within your current company? This workshop is FOR YOU!. The Laramie County Community College will be having an Excellence in Customer Service course. The course will cover:. Develop Delivery Strategies. Minimize Customer Frustration. Build Positive Relationships. Learn...
80 mph Winds Possible Today in SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible through today in southeast Wyoming. The agency issues a message this morning that included the following. Peak Wind gusts measured so far range from 65 to 78 mph across Wind Prone...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0