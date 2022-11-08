The New York State Department of Transportation is giving drivers a heads up about a ramp closure that'll be going into effect in Warren County Wednesday. The Exit 20 southbound ramp from the Northway to State Route 149 in Queensbury is going to be shut down. The closure is needed to help make it easier for crews to make repairs to the Gurney Lane overpass. Also, Gurney Lane, which connects to U.S. Route Nine, is going to be closed off to eastbound traffic but it will still be open to westbound traffic. A detour will be posted to help drivers get to their destinations and construction is expected to finish up by the end of the year.

WARREN COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO