Houston, TX

Rockets snap 6-game losing streak, beat Orlando 134-127

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Green scored 34 points, K.J. Martin came off the bench to add 21 and the Houston Rockets snapped a six-game losing streak with a 134-127 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Green and Martin were among nine Rockets who made 3-pointers in the game. Houston was 24 for 48 (50%) from behind the arc. Coming into the game as the NBA’s poorest shooting team (42.4%), the Rockets shot 52.9% (46 for 87) in the win.

Alperen Sengun finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Eric Gordon added 19 points and four assists for the Rockets.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 30 points. Franz Wagner added 23 points and Terrence Ross had 21, most in a late, futile Magic rally.

Green scored seven points in a 12-0 third-quarter run, and the Rockets built a 100-83 advantage before the end of the period.

A driving layup by Mo Bamba got Houston’s lead down to three early in the fourth quarter, but Daishen Nix, Tari Eason and Martin answered with 3-pointers during another 12-0 outburst that quickly pushed the Rockets’ advantage back up to 15 points.

The Magic shot 65.8 % in the first half and still trailed 71-65 due to Houston’s 14 3-pointers. Gordon and Green had 15 points each in the first half, and Sengun had 14 points and four offensive rebounds.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Thirteen of the Rockets’ first 15 shots were 3-pointers. ... Smith and Porter (illness), and Green (left knee contusion) were all game-time decisions, yet all three started. Smith flew directly to Orlando after missing Saturday’s game at Minnesota. He played 22 foul-plagued minutes and scored three points.

Magic: G Markelle Fultz (fractured toe) and G Gary Harris (arthroscopic knee surgery Sept. 1) have yet to play this season and are not expected back during the seven-game homestand which ends Nov. 16.

Rockets: Play at Toronto on Wednesday night.

Magic: Play against Dallas at home Wednesday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

