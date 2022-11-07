Read full article on original website
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday. A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10. However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was […]
wcyb.com
4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn’t her first time making hoax calls to 911. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has charged Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City, with two […]
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County Emergency Management posts report of wildfire
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Emergency Management posted about a wildfire that occurred in the area yesterday. According to Pulaski County Emergency Management, fire crews have contained a wildfire that started around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, near Mabe Hollow in the Hiwassee area. Reports say personnel, equipment,...
993thex.com
Report: Johnson City teen arrested after bringing knife to school
A juvenile in Johnson City was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4th for reportedly bringing a knife to school. According to a report from Johnson City Police, school administration was advised a male student had brought the knife into school. The student was searched and the knife was found; he was...
Local schools see increased absences due to illness
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Area schools are being affected by three illnesses: the coronavirus, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Bristol Tennessee City Schools’ attendance was down 3% Wednesday and down 6% last week. School officials say absences at this rate are not unusual for the flu season, but it is unusual this early in […]
Johnson City Press
Appalachian Power announces rate increase
KINGSPORT – Appalachian Power announced Wednesday it has increased rates for residential, commercial and industrial consumers throughout the Kingsport area. “Ensuring customer costs are as low as possible is a daily priority for us,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “We recognize these are difficult times for many people and families, and we want customers to reach out to us early on if they are struggling to pay their bill.”
Kingsport Times-News
Documentary on Southwest Virginia 'change-makers' premieres in Norton on Nov. 19
NORTON — A documentary looking at how Southwest Virginia can adapt to changing times will premiere in Norton this month. “Change-makers of the SWVA Coalfields,” produced and directed by Jan Canterbury, will be shown Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Park Avenue Theater.
Motorcycle pursuit ends in Washington County, VA
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A multi-department search party ended a high-speed motorcycle pursuit in Washington County, Virginia, police say. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies say they spotted a black motorcycle traveling at an “alarming high rate of speed” down Glenbrook Avenue in Meadowview, Virginia around 6:30 p.m. […]
wcyb.com
Man arrested in connection to Sullivan County homicide makes court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The second man arrested in Sullivan County in connection to the homicide of a 17-year-old made a court appearance Wednesday. The Sullivan County Sheriff's office said investigators responded to the 100-block of County Hill Road in Blountville on Friday, where they found 17-year-old Gavin Brown dead.
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
Elizabethton will get its first Dunkin' Donuts as part of a 6,812-square-foot commercial building that's being prepped on West Elk Avenue.
Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
Princeton Middle School announces death of teacher
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Princeton Middle School lost a member of its Tiger Family, Catherine Selen. Ms. Selen taught at Princeton Middle as a Title 1 teacher and most recently as our Spanish teacher. She was a wonderful teacher and supported her students in everything they did. Her energy and passion for teaching and pouring into the lives of our children, as well as her friendship, will be treasured by all those that knew her.
supertalk929.com
Man charged with arson following fire at Lee County park
A Wise County, Virginia man has been charged by Pennington Gap police following a fire at the restroom area of Leeman Park. A report from the agency said Michael Newberry, 42, of Big Stone Gap, was observed on surveillance footage as the only person in the facility at the time of a fire that police said was deliberately set in the men’s bathroom.
Two DUI checkpoints upcoming in Mercer County
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announced two DUI checkpoints coming up in the local area. The first DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022 from 8 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell. Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route 20, WV Route 123, […]
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Landfill to bring heat on garbage haulers with delinquent accounts
ELIZABETHTON — Businesses in Carter County that have delinquent accounts with the Carter County Landfill may soon be getting letters from the county attorney demanding that those accounts be paid up. That was one result of a discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee....
wfxrtv.com
An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out
PULASKI, Va. (WFXR)– On Nov. 3, the Pulaski police department reported Jerrod Celablee Brown stole a police vehicle and then attempted to run over two officers. Brown then wrecked the vehicle, stole firearms from it, and took off on foot. He was arrested the next day, with help from...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Delta returns larger mainline jet to Tri-Cities Airport until January, could be extended
BLOUNTVILLE — Delta Air Lines has upgraded its service at Tri-Cities Airport (TRI), offering area air travelers a larger aircraft with more first-class and preferred seating options. On Thursday morning, a Boeing 717 departed from TRI on its way to Atlanta.
