ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday. A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10. However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn’t her first time making hoax calls to 911. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has charged Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City, with two […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski County Emergency Management posts report of wildfire

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Emergency Management posted about a wildfire that occurred in the area yesterday. According to Pulaski County Emergency Management, fire crews have contained a wildfire that started around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, near Mabe Hollow in the Hiwassee area. Reports say personnel, equipment,...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Report: Johnson City teen arrested after bringing knife to school

A juvenile in Johnson City was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4th for reportedly bringing a knife to school. According to a report from Johnson City Police, school administration was advised a male student had brought the knife into school. The student was searched and the knife was found; he was...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Local schools see increased absences due to illness

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Area schools are being affected by three illnesses: the coronavirus, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Bristol Tennessee City Schools’ attendance was down 3% Wednesday and down 6% last week. School officials say absences at this rate are not unusual for the flu season, but it is unusual this early in […]
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Appalachian Power announces rate increase

KINGSPORT – Appalachian Power announced Wednesday it has increased rates for residential, commercial and industrial consumers throughout the Kingsport area. “Ensuring customer costs are as low as possible is a daily priority for us,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “We recognize these are difficult times for many people and families, and we want customers to reach out to us early on if they are struggling to pay their bill.”
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Motorcycle pursuit ends in Washington County, VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A multi-department search party ended a high-speed motorcycle pursuit in Washington County, Virginia, police say. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies say they spotted a black motorcycle traveling at an “alarming high rate of speed” down Glenbrook Avenue in Meadowview, Virginia around 6:30 p.m. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Lootpress

Princeton Middle School announces death of teacher

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Princeton Middle School lost a member of its Tiger Family, Catherine Selen. Ms. Selen taught at Princeton Middle as a Title 1 teacher and most recently as our Spanish teacher. She was a wonderful teacher and supported her students in everything they did. Her energy and passion for teaching and pouring into the lives of our children, as well as her friendship, will be treasured by all those that knew her.
PRINCETON, WV
supertalk929.com

Man charged with arson following fire at Lee County park

A Wise County, Virginia man has been charged by Pennington Gap police following a fire at the restroom area of Leeman Park. A report from the agency said Michael Newberry, 42, of Big Stone Gap, was observed on surveillance footage as the only person in the facility at the time of a fire that police said was deliberately set in the men’s bathroom.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Two DUI checkpoints upcoming in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announced two DUI checkpoints coming up in the local area. The first DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022 from 8 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell. Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route 20, WV Route 123, […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out

PULASKI, Va. (WFXR)– On Nov. 3, the Pulaski police department reported Jerrod Celablee Brown stole a police vehicle and then attempted to run over two officers. Brown then wrecked the vehicle, stole firearms from it, and took off on foot. He was arrested the next day, with help from...
PULASKI, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy