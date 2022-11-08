ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clayton News Daily

Twitter executives quit amid company turmoil

Just days after Twitter laid off thousands of employees, a number of top executives from teams working on privacy and security at the platform have reportedly resigned. Twitter's chief information security officer announced their resignation on Thursday, vacating one of the company's most critical roles just as scrutiny is mounting over Twitter's future and the erratic decisions of its new owner, Elon Musk.
Clayton News Daily

Everything To Know About Mastodon, a Twitter Alternative

There has been a lot of talk about Twitter these days. If you're not sure what's going on, we'll fill you in. But many users are signing off, and quite a few are trying a different platform called Mastodon—which begs the question, what is Mastodon, exactly?. The main social...
San Diego Union-Tribune

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

U.N.-appointed experts have joined growing calls for the release of a jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist whose family says he escalated his hunger and water strike earlier this month
Clayton News Daily

Hong Kong jails woman for insulting China's national anthem during Olympic celebration

A woman who waved a British colonial-era flag to celebrate Hong Kong claiming Olympic gold has become the first person in the city to be jailed on a charge of insulting the Chinese national anthem. Paula Leung, a 42-year-old online journalist, admitted the charge and was given a three-month jail...
Clayton News Daily

Australia blames cyber criminals in Russia for Medibank data breach

Cyber criminals in Russia are behind a ransomware attack on one of Australia's largest private health insurers that's seen sensitive personal data published to the dark web, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said Friday. In a short press conference, AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw told reporters investigators know the identity of...

