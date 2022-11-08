Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Twitter executives quit amid company turmoil
Just days after Twitter laid off thousands of employees, a number of top executives from teams working on privacy and security at the platform have reportedly resigned. Twitter's chief information security officer announced their resignation on Thursday, vacating one of the company's most critical roles just as scrutiny is mounting over Twitter's future and the erratic decisions of its new owner, Elon Musk.
Inflation is getting less hot - and the best-case scenario for stocks just played out.
Inflation in October cooled more than expected to 7.7%, down from 8.2% in September — and markets surged on the news.
Clayton News Daily
Everything To Know About Mastodon, a Twitter Alternative
There has been a lot of talk about Twitter these days. If you're not sure what's going on, we'll fill you in. But many users are signing off, and quite a few are trying a different platform called Mastodon—which begs the question, what is Mastodon, exactly?. The main social...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
U.N.-appointed experts have joined growing calls for the release of a jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist whose family says he escalated his hunger and water strike earlier this month
Clayton News Daily
Hong Kong jails woman for insulting China's national anthem during Olympic celebration
A woman who waved a British colonial-era flag to celebrate Hong Kong claiming Olympic gold has become the first person in the city to be jailed on a charge of insulting the Chinese national anthem. Paula Leung, a 42-year-old online journalist, admitted the charge and was given a three-month jail...
Clayton News Daily
Australia blames cyber criminals in Russia for Medibank data breach
Cyber criminals in Russia are behind a ransomware attack on one of Australia's largest private health insurers that's seen sensitive personal data published to the dark web, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said Friday. In a short press conference, AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw told reporters investigators know the identity of...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainian flag raised in Kherson as Russia claims retreat of forces complete
Reports of wounded Russian soldiers being abandoned; Russian forces and equipment transferred to left or eastern bank of Dnipro, officials say
