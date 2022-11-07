The man who just over a year ago threatened to blow up the Central Reform Congregation (CRC) has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. The sentence was handed down Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey for Cody Steven Rush, 30, who pleaded guilty in August to use of a telephone and instrument of interstate commerce to make a threat. He admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI multiple times on Nov. 5, 2021 and threatening to blow up CRC. Rush said he would take action the next morning, when people were inside. Rush said he hated Jewish people.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO