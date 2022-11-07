Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
21-year-old charged in young mother's death in south St. Louis found guilty
ST. LOUIS — A jury returned a guilty verdict for a 21-year-old linked to a 2020 murder of a new mother in south St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. On Thursday, Steven Washington was convicted of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action. His initial trial in September ended with a mistrial amid unanimous verdicts.
Meth kingpin convicted in enterprise linked to two murders, St. Louis kidnapping
A federal jury has convicted a meth kingpin in a criminal enterprise linked to two murders that followed a kidnapping in St. Louis in 2018.
KMOV
14-year-old robbed of Lacoste bag at gunpoint in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was robbed Wednesday around 4:45 pm. in St. Louis City. The victim told officers the suspect pulled up next to him in an SUV at N. 16th Street & Mullanphy Street, pointed a handgun at him, and then demanded his black Lacoste bag. The teenager gave the man his bag and the suspect drove off.
KMOV
South City man held at gunpoint in attempt to sell car through Facebook Marketplace
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s a rather unique sight on the road: a 2005 Chevy Cobalt with an American flag decal draped over the body. “Her name is Old Glory,” said South City resident Wayne Ervin. “Used it for Fourth of July parades, Veterans Day parades and just a joke.”
Illinois man gets 182 years in shooting that paralyzed boy
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) – A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed. A St. Clair County judge sentenced sentenced DeAngelo Higgs, 36, this week following his August conviction on […]
KMOV
St. Louis police: 79-year-old man kidnapped, forced to drive to several banks
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 79-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to drive to several banks to withdraw money Wednesday. The man told St. Louis police while was stopped at College and W. Florissant around 11:30 a.m. the suspect got into the passenger seat of his 2012 Ford Escape and said she needed a ride. The suspect reportedly indicated she was armed with a gun and pepper spray.
kttn.com
Former insurance agent in Missouri sentenced to 3 years in prison for aiding reality show star’s murder conspiracy
U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Monday sentenced a former insurance agent to three years in prison for helping a former reality show star fraudulently obtain life insurance on the nephew the star later had killed. Judge Ross said there was no evidence that Waiel “Wally” Rebhi Yaghnam knew...
Former insurance agent sentenced for role in Sweetie Pie's murder plot
ST. LOUIS — A former insurance agent who helped former Sweetie Pie's star Tim Norman take out life insurance policies on his nephew was sentenced to prison Monday. Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, Norman's insurance agent, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with the 2016 murder-for-hire scheme that left Andre Montgomery Jr. dead.
16-year-old shot in north St. Louis neighborhood Thursday morning
ST. LOUIS — Detectives are investigating a shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood that left a teen wounded Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Obear Ave near 20th Street in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, a 16-year-old was walking in the alley when he heard gunshots. He was struck in the abdomen.
KMOV
In plea deal, man admits to being part of group believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has admitted to being involved in a conspiracy believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in the St. Louis area. Detrich Lamon Williams Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Monday to five felony charges, which included two counts of carjacking, carjacking conspiracy, and firing a gun during a crime. As part of the plea, he admitted to being among a group of teenagers from the Castle Point neighborhood that was involved in a series of carjacking between July and October of 2020. The group is believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings.
Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to south St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS — A student at a Saint Louis Public Schools high school was arrested Thursday after school security said he brought a loaded gun to school. In a letter to parents, Principal Kimberly Long of Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School said the gun was found by safety officers Thursday morning. Long said the student said he brought the gun to school for protection after school because he has received "threats of violence in the surrounding neighborhood."
Man wanted in deadly St. Louis shooting on Cherokee Street
A man is wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly shooting last month on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.
stljewishlight.org
Cody Rush sentenced to 30 months in prison for threatening to blow up a CRC
The man who just over a year ago threatened to blow up the Central Reform Congregation (CRC) has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. The sentence was handed down Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey for Cody Steven Rush, 30, who pleaded guilty in August to use of a telephone and instrument of interstate commerce to make a threat. He admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI multiple times on Nov. 5, 2021 and threatening to blow up CRC. Rush said he would take action the next morning, when people were inside. Rush said he hated Jewish people.
13-year-old riding bike struck by school bus in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a school bus struck a 13-year-old boy riding a bicycle in north St. Louis on Thursday.
20-year-old admits role in widespread carjacking conspiracy
A 20-year-old man appeared in federal court Monday and admitted his involvement in a conspiracy tied to 21 carjackings in St. Louis City and County.
Former insurance agent sentenced for role in murder-for-hire conspiracy
A former insurance agent will spend the next three years in federal prison for his role in a murder-for-hire conspiracy involving a former St. Louis restaurateur and reality television star.
Soulard Shooter Wins 'Not Guilty' Verdict in Third Trial
Jury finds that Christopher Endicott acted in self-defense in 2016 shooting outside Molly's
Crestwood man charged with Bevo double murder
Prosecutors charged a Crestwood man in connection with a weekend double murder in south St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Black Jack man accused of killing sister
A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. Woman taken at gunpoint found safe, police say.
St. Louis middle school students distribute edibles to classmates
The call of three sick students at Northside Community Middle School led the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis Fire Department to Midtown just before lunch on Thursday.
