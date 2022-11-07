ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

21-year-old charged in young mother's death in south St. Louis found guilty

ST. LOUIS — A jury returned a guilty verdict for a 21-year-old linked to a 2020 murder of a new mother in south St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. On Thursday, Steven Washington was convicted of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action. His initial trial in September ended with a mistrial amid unanimous verdicts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

14-year-old robbed of Lacoste bag at gunpoint in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was robbed Wednesday around 4:45 pm. in St. Louis City. The victim told officers the suspect pulled up next to him in an SUV at N. 16th Street & Mullanphy Street, pointed a handgun at him, and then demanded his black Lacoste bag. The teenager gave the man his bag and the suspect drove off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis police: 79-year-old man kidnapped, forced to drive to several banks

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 79-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to drive to several banks to withdraw money Wednesday. The man told St. Louis police while was stopped at College and W. Florissant around 11:30 a.m. the suspect got into the passenger seat of his 2012 Ford Escape and said she needed a ride. The suspect reportedly indicated she was armed with a gun and pepper spray.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Former insurance agent sentenced for role in Sweetie Pie's murder plot

ST. LOUIS — A former insurance agent who helped former Sweetie Pie's star Tim Norman take out life insurance policies on his nephew was sentenced to prison Monday. Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, Norman's insurance agent, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with the 2016 murder-for-hire scheme that left Andre Montgomery Jr. dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

16-year-old shot in north St. Louis neighborhood Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS — Detectives are investigating a shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood that left a teen wounded Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Obear Ave near 20th Street in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, a 16-year-old was walking in the alley when he heard gunshots. He was struck in the abdomen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

In plea deal, man admits to being part of group believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has admitted to being involved in a conspiracy believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in the St. Louis area. Detrich Lamon Williams Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Monday to five felony charges, which included two counts of carjacking, carjacking conspiracy, and firing a gun during a crime. As part of the plea, he admitted to being among a group of teenagers from the Castle Point neighborhood that was involved in a series of carjacking between July and October of 2020. The group is believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to south St. Louis high school

ST. LOUIS — A student at a Saint Louis Public Schools high school was arrested Thursday after school security said he brought a loaded gun to school. In a letter to parents, Principal Kimberly Long of Nottingham Community Access and Job Training High School said the gun was found by safety officers Thursday morning. Long said the student said he brought the gun to school for protection after school because he has received "threats of violence in the surrounding neighborhood."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Cody Rush sentenced to 30 months in prison for threatening to blow up a CRC

The man who just over a year ago threatened to blow up the Central Reform Congregation (CRC) has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. The sentence was handed down Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey for Cody Steven Rush, 30, who pleaded guilty in August to use of a telephone and instrument of interstate commerce to make a threat. He admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI multiple times on Nov. 5, 2021 and threatening to blow up CRC. Rush said he would take action the next morning, when people were inside. Rush said he hated Jewish people.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Black Jack man accused of killing sister

A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. Woman taken at gunpoint found safe, police say.
BLACK JACK, MO

