TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
The True Hero of “House of the Dragon” Is Composer Ramin Djawadi
If you’re eagerly awaiting the next season of House of the Dragon after the finale last month, get ready for a long winter (and spring, and summer). On a recent morning when asked if he was working on the second season yet, composer Ramin Djawadi shook his head. “No,...
Battalion Texas AM
‘Mrs. Burgess, who is ‘my policeman’?’
As of this past weekend, Harry Styles’ acting career moved from theater screening to home streaming with a romantic, angst-filled story about the forbidden love of two gay men, set in the 1950s in Brighton, England. Based on Bethan Robert’s 2012 novel, “My Policeman” is a 114-minute film filled with art, love and betrayal, and was made available on Amazon Prime on Nov. 4.
Latinx-Owned Interior Design Studios That Should Be On Your Radar Right Now
There are some common goals and motivations behind those working in — and the work coming out of — Latinx interior design studios. Here are just a few.
