Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
‘Mrs. Burgess, who is ‘my policeman’?’

As of this past weekend, Harry Styles’ acting career moved from theater screening to home streaming with a romantic, angst-filled story about the forbidden love of two gay men, set in the 1950s in Brighton, England. Based on Bethan Robert’s 2012 novel, “My Policeman” is a 114-minute film filled with art, love and betrayal, and was made available on Amazon Prime on Nov. 4.

