Read full article on original website
Stephen Moore
3d ago
Heck no ! I want to know who/what I’m voting for . I want to know if they stand for capitalism and freedom or if they are anti gun communist .
Reply
6
Related
MSNBC
'The choice is clear in this race,' says North Carolina Senate candidate
Democratic North Carolina Senate nominee Cheri Beasley joins Morning Joe ahead of election day to discuss the polls, her plan to lower costs in the state and her recent endorsement from former President Barack Obama.Nov. 7, 2022.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Ready to fight.’ Republican Ted Budd wins Senate race in NC over Democrat Cheri Beasley
In a “so-called sleepy race,” voters sent a clear message to Washington, D.C., Ted Budd said in a victory speech just before midnight in Winston-Salem. Budd, 51, a Republican from Advance in Davie County, became North Carolina’s next U.S. senator after winning a race against former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, 56, a Democrat from Wake County. He’ll replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr.
Why AP called North Carolina Senate race for Ted Budd
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED NORTH CAROLINA FOR TED BUDD. Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd lagged in early North Carolina vote counts but caught up to Democrat Cheri Beasley when totals from Election Day itself were tallied. That led The Associated Press to call the Senate race for Budd late Tuesday.
Republicans take control of North Carolina Supreme Court
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Republicans running for seats on the North Carolina Supreme Court beat their Democratic opponents Tuesday, flipping the partisan makeup of the high court in Republicans’ favor for the first time since 2016. Republicans now hold a 5-2 majority on the panel. Republican Trey Allen,...
WCNC
NC, SC among 24 states where Justice Department will monitor polls for compliance with voting rights laws
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Justice Department will send monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in Tuesday's elections. The action, which occurs regularly on Election Day, comes as civil rights groups and the federal government have raised alarm over potential voter intimidation at some polling places and ballot boxes.
Technician Online
DUELING COLUMN: Affirmative action needs sustainable reform to address economic inequality
Race-conscious admissions through affirmative action have serious cracks — first in 1978 when the Supreme Court changed affirmative action from a form of reparations to a diversity-seeking endeavor, and today with the Supreme Court cases involving UNC-Chapel Hill and Harvard. How we are instituting reparations is not healthy, popular or legally sustainable.
cbs17
One of first to enter Capitol on Jan. 6, NC defendant seeks leniency, blames Trump
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) — A defendant from the Piedmont Triad who prosecutors say was one of the first to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is asking the court for leniency in sentencing him in part because he was misled by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.
Here's how many Cook Out trays you'd get with Senate spending in N.C.
To put this election in terms all North Carolinians can understand, you could buy 7.3 million Cook Out trays with the $44 million spent between Republican Congressman Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley alone for the entire election cycle. Why it matters: That's a lot of quesadilla and/or corndog and/or...
Comments / 5