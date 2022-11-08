ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 5

Stephen Moore
3d ago

Heck no ! I want to know who/what I’m voting for . I want to know if they stand for capitalism and freedom or if they are anti gun communist .

Raleigh News & Observer

‘Ready to fight.’ Republican Ted Budd wins Senate race in NC over Democrat Cheri Beasley

In a “so-called sleepy race,” voters sent a clear message to Washington, D.C., Ted Budd said in a victory speech just before midnight in Winston-Salem. Budd, 51, a Republican from Advance in Davie County, became North Carolina’s next U.S. senator after winning a race against former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, 56, a Democrat from Wake County. He’ll replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

Republicans take control of North Carolina Supreme Court

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Republicans running for seats on the North Carolina Supreme Court beat their Democratic opponents Tuesday, flipping the partisan makeup of the high court in Republicans’ favor for the first time since 2016. Republicans now hold a 5-2 majority on the panel. Republican Trey Allen,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

NC, SC among 24 states where Justice Department will monitor polls for compliance with voting rights laws

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Justice Department will send monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in Tuesday's elections. The action, which occurs regularly on Election Day, comes as civil rights groups and the federal government have raised alarm over potential voter intimidation at some polling places and ballot boxes.
WISCONSIN STATE
Technician Online

DUELING COLUMN: Affirmative action needs sustainable reform to address economic inequality

Race-conscious admissions through affirmative action have serious cracks — first in 1978 when the Supreme Court changed affirmative action from a form of reparations to a diversity-seeking endeavor, and today with the Supreme Court cases involving UNC-Chapel Hill and Harvard. How we are instituting reparations is not healthy, popular or legally sustainable.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Axios

Here's how many Cook Out trays you'd get with Senate spending in N.C.

To put this election in terms all North Carolinians can understand, you could buy 7.3 million Cook Out trays with the $44 million spent between Republican Congressman Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley alone for the entire election cycle. Why it matters: That's a lot of quesadilla and/or corndog and/or...

