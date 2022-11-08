ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

KOWB AM 1290

Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection

Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Appelhans Wins Albany County Sheriff Election; Senior Responds

In a close race for Albany County Sheriff, Aaron Appelhans has pulled ahead with a margin of just 526 votes. At the time of writing this article, Appelhans (D) pulled 6,549 against Joel Senior's (R) 6,023. Only 23 write-in ballots were submitted. (Note election results are not yet certified - these numbers come from the current unofficial election results posted to the Albany County website.)
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming’s Zach Watts seeks fourth Border War victory

LARAMIE -- Zach Watts' first collegiate football game took place less than 16 miles from his hometown. Nico Evans rushed for a team-high 176 yards that night. Quarterback Sean Chambers, who was also starting his first game in a Wyoming uniform, added 101 more on the ground and an additional 116 through the air in the Cowboys' initial visit to Canvas Stadium.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Big News! Children’s Museum Of Cheyenne Breaks Ground

In what feels like a long time coming, the Children's Museum of Cheyenne broke ground yesterday at 1618 O'Neil Avenue in Cheyenne. Check out the video of the groundbreaking ceremony here. Their social media post had this to say about the groundbreaking and news of the museum. Official Ground Breaking...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Excellence in Customer Service Course Happening TOMORROW

Are you currently a job seeker or a person looking for a promotion within your current company? This workshop is FOR YOU!. The Laramie County Community College will be having an Excellence in Customer Service course. The course will cover:. Develop Delivery Strategies. Minimize Customer Frustration. Build Positive Relationships. Learn...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

80 mph Winds Possible Today in SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible through today in southeast Wyoming. The agency issues a message this morning that included the following. Peak Wind gusts measured so far range from 65 to 78 mph across Wind Prone...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS: Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Travel Impacts Expected From Wyoming Blast Of Winter Weather

A Cheyenne-based meteorologist is expecting travel impacts today and into Friday from a blast of winter weather that is expected in the Cowboy State. A winter weather advisory has been posted by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service for much of southeast Wyoming starting today:. And Dayweather Inc.,...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

114th Border War kicks off Saturday night in Fort Collins

LARAMIE -- For the 114th time, rivals Wyoming and Colorado State will face each other in “The Border War” this Saturday. This year’s game will kick off from Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo., at 5 p.m., Mountain Time. It will mark the 77th consecutive year the two schools separated by 65 miles have played each other in football and will be the 55th time the two old rivals will play for the Bronze Boot traveling trophy.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
