Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection
Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
Wyoming Historic Governor’s Mansion Gearing Up For Holidays
We got our first significant snow of the season last week. The feel is in the air. Downtown Cheyenne is beginning to cover itself with decorations, and the Depot Plaza is on full display. It must be time for the holidays. Well, we can say that, but there is one...
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
Appelhans Wins Albany County Sheriff Election; Senior Responds
In a close race for Albany County Sheriff, Aaron Appelhans has pulled ahead with a margin of just 526 votes. At the time of writing this article, Appelhans (D) pulled 6,549 against Joel Senior's (R) 6,023. Only 23 write-in ballots were submitted. (Note election results are not yet certified - these numbers come from the current unofficial election results posted to the Albany County website.)
Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25
Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5]. That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.
Snow, Wind, Sub-Zero Wind Chills Likely In SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's still not clear whether a winter storm will hit southeast Wyoming later this week, the overall chances of accumulating snow, wind, and cold weather seem to be increasing. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. ''Snow,...
Thank A Veteran! Veterans Day Deals in Cheyenne and Laramie
November 11th is a time to celebrate the men and women who have served in our country's Armed Forces. As the daughter and granddaughter of a Veteran, nothing makes my day better than seeing so many businesses and community members choose to thank Veterans. This year, Cheyenne and Laramie have...
Wyoming’s Zach Watts seeks fourth Border War victory
LARAMIE -- Zach Watts' first collegiate football game took place less than 16 miles from his hometown. Nico Evans rushed for a team-high 176 yards that night. Quarterback Sean Chambers, who was also starting his first game in a Wyoming uniform, added 101 more on the ground and an additional 116 through the air in the Cowboys' initial visit to Canvas Stadium.
Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Drunk Drivers During Border War
One of college football's oldest rivalries will take place this Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Wyoming Cowboys travel to Fort Collins to tangle with the Colorado State Rams in the 114th edition of the Border War. In an effort to keep traveling football fans safe, law enforcement agencies from across...
Big News! Children’s Museum Of Cheyenne Breaks Ground
In what feels like a long time coming, the Children's Museum of Cheyenne broke ground yesterday at 1618 O'Neil Avenue in Cheyenne. Check out the video of the groundbreaking ceremony here. Their social media post had this to say about the groundbreaking and news of the museum. Official Ground Breaking...
Here Are The Polling Places Within the City of Laramie
In case you got your dates mixed up, and maybe have not been bombarded with election ads, the elections are coming up tomorrow, and if you don't know where to go, we have got you covered!. Here's a list of where you can go voting tomorrow. Polling Places Within the...
Excellence in Customer Service Course Happening TOMORROW
Are you currently a job seeker or a person looking for a promotion within your current company? This workshop is FOR YOU!. The Laramie County Community College will be having an Excellence in Customer Service course. The course will cover:. Develop Delivery Strategies. Minimize Customer Frustration. Build Positive Relationships. Learn...
80 mph Winds Possible Today in SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible through today in southeast Wyoming. The agency issues a message this morning that included the following. Peak Wind gusts measured so far range from 65 to 78 mph across Wind Prone...
UPDATE: I-80 At Pine Bluffs Now Open, Roads Still Slick
UPDATE 7:10 a.m.; Interstate 80 eastbound at Pine Bluffs is now open after being closed for several hours. But slick road conditions and black ice remains hazards across much of the state at this hour. You can access the latest WYDOT Road and Travel report here. In the wake of...
Cheyenne NWS: Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set...
[UPDATED] Albany County Unofficial General Election Results
Election season is over. According to the Albany County website, here are the unofficial results of the elections for Albany County (as of the publication of this article.) Results won't be official until certified. Note - a previous edition of the Election Results has been retracted due to inaccurate numbers...
Travel Impacts Expected From Wyoming Blast Of Winter Weather
A Cheyenne-based meteorologist is expecting travel impacts today and into Friday from a blast of winter weather that is expected in the Cowboy State. A winter weather advisory has been posted by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service for much of southeast Wyoming starting today:. And Dayweather Inc.,...
114th Border War kicks off Saturday night in Fort Collins
LARAMIE -- For the 114th time, rivals Wyoming and Colorado State will face each other in “The Border War” this Saturday. This year’s game will kick off from Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo., at 5 p.m., Mountain Time. It will mark the 77th consecutive year the two schools separated by 65 miles have played each other in football and will be the 55th time the two old rivals will play for the Bronze Boot traveling trophy.
Nicholls pays a visit to Laramie as Pokes continue homestand
LARAMIE -- The Cowboys continue their opening home stretch Thursday. They play host to Nicholls at 8 p.m. inside the Arena-Auditorium for the first meeting since the 1997 season. It is the second of a three-game homestand to open the season for the Brown and Gold. Fans can listen to...
