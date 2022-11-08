Read full article on original website
wqkt.com
Wooster City Council votes to annex small strips of land
City council members in Wooster have voted to annex two small strips of land on the east side of Oak Hill Road. The slivers of land, which add up to less than an acre, stretch across two parcels of land on either side of the intersection with Oldman Road. The city says the small gap in its land map had occurred when a right-of-way lane was originally left unannexed.
wqkt.com
College of Wooster Partnering with Ohio Hospice LifeCare
The College of Wooster is partnering with Ohio Hospice LifeCare for a program to greatly benefit those in need and students looking to get into the field. With the EMT certification program, students from the college will be able to get authentic, hands-on experience in health care while the hospice organization will be able to increase the EMT staff.
wqkt.com
Portion of Apple Creek Road closed today
A portion of Apple Creek Road in Wayne County’s Green Township is closed today. The road is closed at the railroad tracks between Smucker Road and Northeast Street until 5pm. The county engineer’s office recommends motorists use State Route 585 as a detour.
wqkt.com
Highway Patrol continues investigation into muscle cars racing on I-71
Authorities continue to investigate an incident over the weekend involving some muscle cars racing each other on I-71. The Highway Patrol’s dispatch center in Wooster received multiple calls Saturday night, at around 6pm, regarding five cars traveling recklessly on 71, near Stratton Road in Wayne County’s Congress Township. About an hour later, troopers located the vehicles in Richland County, near U.S. Route 30. When troopers attempted to pull over the cars, they took off and a chase ensued. Eventually, troopers were able to stop one of the vehicles, while another was located the following day in Morrow County. The patrol says two firearms and suspected narcotics were recovered from one of the vehicles. Once again, the investigation is ongoing and all charges are pending.
