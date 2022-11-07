Read full article on original website
Related
veronews.com
Photos – Hurricane Nicole’s impact in Indian River County
Hurricane Nicole crept up on the Treasure Coast, just south of Vero Beach, overnight with howling winds and heavy rainfall. The storm was soon downgraded to a tropical storm as it veered northwest across Florida, meteorologists said. Nicole flooded several streets in Vero Beach, including Royal Palm Boulevard at the...
Nicole by the numbers: how was your county impacted?
WPTV has been gathering information from authorities in our five-county viewing area to get a clearer picture of the impact Hurricane Nicole made from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast.
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County schools to reopen Friday
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — District operated schools in Palm Beach County are set to reopen on Friday, November 11th. Schools have been closed since Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Martin, Indian River, and St. Lucie counties will stay closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans...
wflx.com
Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole's storm surge caused waves that created even more beach erosion. On Hutchinson Island in Martin County, our WPTV news crew saw standing water on...
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County - Outages, Updates, Closures, and Openings
Fort Pierce - Thursday November 10, 2022: Hurricane Nicole made landfall at 3:00 A.M. as Category 1 Hurricane, just north of St. Lucie County, with sustained winds of 75mph. The storm has now moved inland and been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. However, Nicole is still capable of producing at or near hurricane-force gusts, especially in onshore, moving squalls near the coast, north of its center track, and within the eyewall itself.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Emergency leaders update conditions in St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office in St. Lucie County echoed a message from their neighbors in Indian River County, with Tropical Storm Nicole churning toward the coastline. It was for criminals. "Don't come to St. Lucie County and do it," said Chief Deputy Brian Hester. "We've...
wflx.com
Veterans Day events in Palm Beach County
On Friday, Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who served in our armed forces. To recognize their service, cities across our viewing area are hosting events. The city of Boca Raton will hold a Veterans Day observance at the Mizner Park Amphitheater from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
wflx.com
Palm Beach Shores battered by Hurricane Nicole
Strong waves and high wind gusts took over the beach at the Palm Beach Shores Inlet as Hurricane Nicole approached the coast of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm surge flooded the entire roadway, even pouring into low-lying garage levels. Roseann Hockenberry-Guptill watched it all from her second-floor condo. "You...
WPTV
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
WPBF News 25
Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
wflx.com
Boardwalk in Vero Beach damaged after hurricane Nicole makes landfall
Nicole knocked out one side of a coastal road connecting to the Conn Beach Boardwalk after making landfall as a hurricane on the Treasure Coast early Thursday morning. Residents said pieces of the street and boardwalk washed out by erosion down the stretch of Ocean Drive. “A lot of gusty...
wflx.com
Nicole weakens to tropical storm after making landfall as Category 1 hurricane
Nicole continues to weaken on Thursday after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane just south of Vero Beach. The National Hurricane Center said a tropical storm warning has been discontinued for Palm Beach County and the entire Treasure Coast, south of Sebastian Inlet. A hurricane watch for Lake Okeechobee...
Flooding a concern for Martin County mainland areas as Nicole approaches
Officials say major flooding is a concern on the mainland areas near canals, rivers and the intracoastal, especially with Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall in Florida as a hurricane.
wflx.com
Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Fort Pierce prepares for the storm
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce is currently on a hurricane warning as Nicole prepares to make landfall. CBS12 News reporter Al Pefley is at the Fort Pierce City Marina accessing the conditions as wind speeds pick up. Areas of Fort Pierce could potentially see a 3.5 foot...
Crews suspend power restoration on South Hutchinson Island
Weather conditions will continue to deteriorate through the night as Hurricane Nicole moves closer to Florida, creating power outages across the Treasure Coast and areas of Palm Beach County.
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach
The Martin County Sheriff's Office says what's believed to be a Native American burial ground was discovered on Chastain Beach.
wflx.com
Storm surge from Nicole buries Palm Beach Shores walkway
The aftermath of Hurricane Nicole has knocked over a stone bench and completely buried the boardwalk with sand on Singer Island. "I wouldn't want to see even Category 2 if this was a Category 1, you know," said surfer Lisa Murphy. People familiar with the area are reacting to the...
veronews.com
Shelters to open Wednesday ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
The Indian River County Emergency Services Department will open three shelters on Wednesday as Subtropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Florida’s east coast, according to the School District of Indian River County. The shelters will open at 7 a.m. The shelters are:. Treasure Coast Elementary: Special Needs Shelter, 8955...
Comments / 0