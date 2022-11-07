Fort Pierce - Thursday November 10, 2022: Hurricane Nicole made landfall at 3:00 A.M. as Category 1 Hurricane, just north of St. Lucie County, with sustained winds of 75mph. The storm has now moved inland and been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. However, Nicole is still capable of producing at or near hurricane-force gusts, especially in onshore, moving squalls near the coast, north of its center track, and within the eyewall itself.

