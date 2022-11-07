Read full article on original website
Lemon Street Market: A Gem for Local Foods, Spices, and SustainabilityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
4 Fun Activities to Do with Kids in Lancaster, PA, This MonthMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
WGAL
Lancaster County baker wins Food Network competition
A Lancaster County baker recently iced the competition in a baking contest. Blayre Wright won this year's title of Food Network's Halloween baking champion. "It was definitely like a dream come true," she said. Wright, who owns Flouretta Sweet in Manheim, was contacted over Instagram to be on the show.
abc27.com
Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
celebrategettysburg.com
A Gettysburg Christmas Festival
Gettysburg’s annual holiday celebration featuring special activities, entertainment, games, promotions, and small-town holiday charm!. Friday, December 2nd: Noon to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3rd: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4th: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Some amazing things will be at this year’s festival!. LIVE...
abc27.com
Department store moving back home to York County
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
townlively.com
Support Group Sets Meeting
The executive committee of Penn State Cancer Institute's bladder cancer support group will hold a meeting on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Tree House Cafe at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, 500 University Drive, Hershey. Dr. Degraff will talk about his bladder cancer research.
Faulkner begins construction on new multi-dealership campus at former bank HQ
The largest car dealer company in the Harrisburg area has been impacted by the I-83 expansion project. Faulkner Toyota and Faulkner Honda on Paxton Street will be forced to move by PennDOT, but they won’t be moving very far. Faulkner has purchased the former Commerce Bank/Metro Bank headquarters and...
Dutch Winter Wonderland 2022 Royal Light Show refreshed, opens later this month
Dutch Winter Wonderland in Lancaster will open later this month a “refreshed” Royal Light Show. Winter Wonderland 2022 is moving “to a central location in the meadow between the Monorail station, Merlin’s Marketplace, and Dragon’s Fire BBQ. Guests can now view the show from all...
abc27.com
Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
lebtown.com
The Caffeination Station is chugging its way to new Palmyra location next month
Amber Higgins and Darian Blauch, owners of The Caffeination Station, expect the venue at 707 E. Broad St., Palmyra, to open in early December. They plan to be open for breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Higgins and Blauch have experience in food service, including specialty coffees....
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police welcome new canine officer
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police Department has a new member. Canine Babs and handler Brock Fasnacht have been training together for the last six weeks in North Carolina. The goal of brining in the new canine officer? “Getting out there and making sure we are protecting the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Take a Ride on The Jim Thorpe Train in Pennsylvania
The Jim Thorpe train runs every day of the year. You'll enjoy a 70-minute trip between Reading and Jim Thorpe, with a 45-minute ride in October. The journey is scenic, and you'll get a glimpse of some of the area's most historic buildings. The trip lasts about an hour and a half, but it's worth taking the train for a ride and seeing the sights.
Democratic incumbent Patty Kim’s popularity extends across the river
Five-term Democratic incumbent Patty Kim has won the 103rd state House District, defeating Republican David Buell, according to election results from Dauphin and Cumberland counties. Kim received 8,957 votes in Cumberland County versus Buell’s 7,636. In Dauphin County, she took 7,105 votes compared to Buell’s 876. The reconfigured...
What do we know about the indigenous people who lived in Lower Susquehanna region? Millersville researchers have answers.
November is Native American Heritage Month and it appears that more people are interested in and observing that heritage or history. Millersville University recently made a Land Acknowledgement statement that recognizes the indigenous peoples who lived in the area. Millersville’s land acknowledgement statement reads:. “We would like to recognize...
abc27.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County
(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
US 30 west in York County begins to reopen after crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. 30 westbound was closed near Hallam, York County, for a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. As of 3:25 p.m., at least some lanes of the roadway had reopened. All westbound lanes of the roadway were closed between the exits for PA 462 – Hallam and PA 24 – Mt. […]
abc27.com
New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is holding a grand-opening event at its brand new 20,000 square-foot outpatient center in Hershey, according to a press release. According to the release, UPMC Urgent Care will be the first to move into the new facility, whereas other...
Dauphin County ice cream shop ending season early after warm-weather rush
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — 3B Ice Cream, an ice cream shop with multiple locations throughout the Midstate, announced that this week will be its last for the 2022 season. According to a Facebook post made by 3B Ice Cream, “The warm weather this past week has depleted our inventory so much that we have decided this […]
WGAL
Crews respond to garage fire in Lancaster County
MARIETTA, Pa. — A fire damaged a garage in Lancaster County. Crews responded Wednesday morning to the structure on Hazel Avenue in Marietta. Firefighters said it took some time to extinguish the fire because of hoarding conditions. The fire chief said a space heater may be to blame for...
WGAL
Target opens new store in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. — Target has opened a new location in Lebanon. The store is in the 1700 block of Quentin Road and has created 200 jobs. It offers drive-up, order pickup and same-day delivery. There is also a CVS Pharmacy and a Starbucks. Target operates nearly 2,000 stores nationwide.
local21news.com
Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
