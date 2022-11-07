ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Joy, PA

WGAL

Lancaster County baker wins Food Network competition

A Lancaster County baker recently iced the competition in a baking contest. Blayre Wright won this year's title of Food Network's Halloween baking champion. "It was definitely like a dream come true," she said. Wright, who owns Flouretta Sweet in Manheim, was contacted over Instagram to be on the show.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
celebrategettysburg.com

A Gettysburg Christmas Festival

Gettysburg’s annual holiday celebration featuring special activities, ​entertainment, games, promotions, and small-town holiday charm!. Friday, December 2nd: Noon to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3rd: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4th: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Some amazing things will be at this year’s festival!. LIVE...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Department store moving back home to York County

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
RED LION, PA
townlively.com

Support Group Sets Meeting

The executive committee of Penn State Cancer Institute's bladder cancer support group will hold a meeting on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Tree House Cafe at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, 500 University Drive, Hershey. Dr. Degraff will talk about his bladder cancer research.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Police welcome new canine officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police Department has a new member. Canine Babs and handler Brock Fasnacht have been training together for the last six weeks in North Carolina. The goal of brining in the new canine officer? “Getting out there and making sure we are protecting the...
HARRISBURG, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Take a Ride on The Jim Thorpe Train in Pennsylvania

The Jim Thorpe train runs every day of the year. You'll enjoy a 70-minute trip between Reading and Jim Thorpe, with a 45-minute ride in October. The journey is scenic, and you'll get a glimpse of some of the area's most historic buildings. The trip lasts about an hour and a half, but it's worth taking the train for a ride and seeing the sights.
JIM THORPE, PA
WITF

What do we know about the indigenous people who lived in Lower Susquehanna region? Millersville researchers have answers.

November is Native American Heritage Month and it appears that more people are interested in and observing that heritage or history. Millersville University recently made a Land Acknowledgement statement that recognizes the indigenous peoples who lived in the area. Millersville’s land acknowledgement statement reads:. “We would like to recognize...
MILLERSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County

(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

US 30 west in York County begins to reopen after crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. 30 westbound was closed near Hallam, York County, for a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. As of 3:25 p.m., at least some lanes of the roadway had reopened. All westbound lanes of the roadway were closed between the exits for PA 462 – Hallam and PA 24 – Mt. […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is holding a grand-opening event at its brand new 20,000 square-foot outpatient center in Hershey, according to a press release. According to the release, UPMC Urgent Care will be the first to move into the new facility, whereas other...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Crews respond to garage fire in Lancaster County

MARIETTA, Pa. — A fire damaged a garage in Lancaster County. Crews responded Wednesday morning to the structure on Hazel Avenue in Marietta. Firefighters said it took some time to extinguish the fire because of hoarding conditions. The fire chief said a space heater may be to blame for...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Target opens new store in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. — Target has opened a new location in Lebanon. The store is in the 1700 block of Quentin Road and has created 200 jobs. It offers drive-up, order pickup and same-day delivery. There is also a CVS Pharmacy and a Starbucks. Target operates nearly 2,000 stores nationwide.
LEBANON, PA
local21news.com

Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

