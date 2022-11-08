Read full article on original website
MLB
3 Cubs storylines from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS -- The goal for the Cubs this week in Las Vegas was to start laying the foundation for what is expected to be a crucial offseason. Free agency opens Thursday, and the North Siders plan on making moves with next October in mind. The Cubs might still be...
MLB
3 ways Guardians could fill their catcher need for 2023
LAS VEGAS -- The Guardians were pleased with their unexpected 92-win season that led to a division title. But now, it’s time to focus on how they can get better for 2023. Cleveland’s front office rarely divulges its offseason plans. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti noted at the GM Meetings on Tuesday afternoon that there could be a handful of different ways to improve Cleveland’s roster, but he specified that adding a catcher will be at the top of his team’s to-do list.
MLB
What to expect with the Padres' 10 free agents
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The offseason is underway. Greetings from the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. It’s been a busy week already for the Padres. Robert Suarez...
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MLB
Bucs bestow final '22 awards on pair of top prospects
The Pirates announced their final batch of Minor League awards, naming Endy Rodriguez the Honus Wagner Player of the Year -- which honors the Pirates Minor Leaguer who put together the most impressive overall season -- and Quinn Priester the Bob Friend Pitcher of the Year. The announcement was made...
MLB
A Rockies prospect with 'intriguing power potential'
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies No. 13 prospect Grant Lavigne looks the part, at 6-foot-4 and his current muscled-up weight of 245 pounds. Lavigne, a 23-year-old first...
MLB
Goldy captures NL's Hank Aaron Award
Already the winner of the Players Choice "Most Outstanding Player" Award for the National League and a finalist for the NL's Most Valuable Player Award that has eluded him several times before, Cardinals star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt picked up another prestigious individual honor on Wednesday night. • All-time winners.
MLB
Dombrowski discusses free agents, Harper
Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is spending his time this week at the GM Meetings laying groundwork for one of the organization’s most anticipated offseasons in years. This is no longer a franchise trying to snap a postseason drought. This is a franchise trying to take the...
MLB
Hahn discusses plans for White Sox outfield, Vaughn and more at GM Meetings
AJ Pollock will not be playing left field for the 2023 White Sox. General manager Rick Hahn confirmed Pollock declined his $13 million player option, receiving a $5 million buyout and becoming a free agent. As for the future White Sox outfield configuration? It’s too early to set any sort of lineup, with the Hot Stove operating on a low simmer as the offseason is just getting underway.
MLB
HR king Judge wins AL's Hank Aaron Award
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge’s remarkable season has earned another accolade. The American League’s new home run king was honored Wednesday with the Hank Aaron Award, recognizing the most outstanding offensive performer in each league. The Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt brought home the National League’s Aaron Award. Winners were...
MLB
'A dream accomplished': White Sox host ACE signing day
CHICAGO -- As a young man with an abundance of baseball talent, Corey Ray had a plan. The native of the South Side of Chicago was going to use the game as a tool to get an education. “With ACE, I was allowed to do just that,” said the fifth...
MLB
Wong's 2023 option picked up by Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- As the 2022 Brewers prepared to play their final game, second baseman Kolten Wong was asked to assess the plusses and minuses of his second season in Milwaukee. He started with the latter. “Obviously the defense is a minus,” Wong said. “I have to get that cleaned up.”...
MLB
O's GM enters offseason with eyes on playoffs
Mike Elias has shown an open, honest demeanor while publicly discussing his plans for the Orioles over his four years as general manager. He made it known early that the organization needed to rebuild and that some difficult seasons at the MLB level would likely follow. Now, Elias isn’t hiding...
MLB
O's announce 2023 Major League coaching staff
The Orioles on Tuesday announced their 2023 Major League Coaching Staff. The club has named Cody Asche Offensive Strategy Coach. All other coaches remain in their same positions: Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller as Co-Hitting Coaches, Tim Cossins as Major League Field Coordinator/Catching Instructor, Fredi Gonzalez as Bench Coach, José Hernandez as Major League Coach, Darren Holmes as Assistant Pitching Coach, Chris Holt as Pitching Coach/Director of Pitching, Tony Mansolino as Third Base Coach and Anthony Sanders as First Base Coach.
MLB
LA extends qualifying offers to Trea, Anderson
LAS VEGAS -- Before Thursday’s 2 p.m. PT deadline, the Dodgers extended a qualifying offer to shortstop Trea Turner and left-hander Tyler Anderson. Both players have until 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday to either accept or decline the one-year, $19.65 million deal. Turner is widely expected to reject the...
MLB
Kiermaier bids farewell after Rays decline club option for '23
ST. PETERSBURG -- On Sept. 24, during the penultimate game of the season at Tropicana Field, the Rays paused to recognize Kevin Kiermaier. After a nearly minute-long highlight reel ended with the words “Thank you, KK” splashed across the scoreboard, Kiermaier stepped out of the home dugout and tipped his cap to the cheering fans.
MLB
Here's where Rangers stand on free agent Pérez
ARLINGTON -- When the Rangers didn’t deal staff ace Martín Pérez at the 2022 Trade Deadline, general manager Chris Young said there was no doubt the club would welcome the lefty back for another season (or a few) in Texas. The Rangers have had exclusive negotiating rights...
MLB
8 teams that need a title the most
Congratulations to the Houston Astros on their championship. One of the many, many great things about winning a World Series is that it is a culmination: All the troubles and woes that a franchise and its fans might have gone through in the years before they win a World Series stop being “painful memories” and become “compelling backstory.” Your team’s woes vanish in an instant. It all hurts, until it doesn’t.
MLB
If Cashman could 'wave magic wand,' Judge deal would be done
NEW YORK -- The Yankees’ idea of an optimal offseason would have already included a new contract for Aaron Judge, freeing them to tackle the rest of their pressing needs. That quick resolution to the slugger’s free agency is unlikely, which could place the club in a holding pattern while they cross their fingers.
MLB
Mozeliak ready to let DeJong prove himself
While Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak was quick to pronounce Tommy Edman as his team’s starting shortstop for the season ahead, he said on Tuesday that he isn’t quite ready to give up on slumping veteran Paul DeJong as potential contributor from multiple defensive positions. Two...
