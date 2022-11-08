Dustin Rhodes has some beef with Double J. Dustin Rhodes, who’s been in AEW since the beginning and has been in professional wrestling for decades before, has been using the nickname “The Last Outlaw” to show that he’s the last of his kind at this stage in his career. But, Jeff Jarrett, who recently made his debut in AEW on the November 2nd edition of AEW, has also started using the nickname. Now, Dustin appeared on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, where he noted that he has some beef with Jarrett for calling himself “The Last Outlaw,” when that’d Dustin’s monicker that he considers a badge of honor. Despite loving Jeff, he did get frustrated.

