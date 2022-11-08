Read full article on original website
Former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling Knockout and Wife of AEW Star Frankie Kazarian – Traci Brooks – Comments on His World Title Match Against Josh Alexander at Overdrive on 11/18
Traci Brooks started with TNA Wrestling in 2003 and was released in 2010. She was part of many big storylines over her tenure with the company, including being the manager for Robert Roode. Traci was the Knockouts Commissioner in part of 2009, and was named the Babe of the Year in 2004. Unfortunately, Traci never won the top prize – the Knockouts World Title.
WATCH: The Elite Teaser Video Airs On AEW Dynamite
We’ve seen a few teaser videos for The Elite’s return and tonight, another one aired. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, another video aired teasing the return of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. The video showed flashbacks of The Elite at the start of AEW and even at the start of their careers. Interestingly enough, as the screens faded in and out, it seemed to show a background for the poster of AEW’s Full Gear Pay-Per-View. Could this be a potential spoiler on their return date? See for yourself below.
IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Gisele Shaw Comments on Changing Perception of ‘Diva’ Term
IMPACT Wrestling has coined the term “Knockout” for their female talent, referring to them as the IMPACT Knockouts since the division’s inception in 2007. Shaw is nicknamed the “Quintessential Diva” and though “Diva” is a term that has brought up bad memories for wrestling fans due to the “Divas Era” in WWE, Shaw wants to change the way people look at the term.
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Comments on Broken Neck, Growing the Brand
Josh Alexander is the 3rd longest reigning TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. Recently, Josh spoke with Fightful.com staff about his broken neck, his opportunity with the company, and how he feels he’s helping the company grow. Fightful spoke with Josh Alexander, World Champion of IMPACT Wrestling. Josh Alexander: ”Breaking my...
Vince McMahon Once Had Plans For A Barbed Wire Death Match In WWE
Vince McMahon oversaw so many violent match types over the years such as the Hell in a Cell match, Inferno Match, Buried Alive match etc. There was still one dangerous match that never took place in a WWE ring, the Barbed Wire Death Match. Many fans may be shocked to...
MJF’s Return To This Week’s AEW Dynamite Announced
MJF will be returning this week for AEW Dynamite. MJF has not been on AEW TV since The Firm attacked him and Jon Moxley two weeks ago. AEW have announced that he will speak on this Wednesday’s Dynamite. MJF, of course, is scheduled to face Jon Moxley at AEW...
11/17 MLW Fusion Matches Set: Killer Kross featured, MLW Openweight Title Match Revealed
MLW Fusion’s 11/17 episode has an action packed set of matches. Killer Kross, AKA WWE’s Karrion Kross, is set to battle Matt Cross in singles action for the November 17th show. The show was taped back in June before Karrion and wife Scarlett returned to WWE. Plus, the MLW National Openweight Championship will be on the line as current champion Alex Kane defends the championship against Davey Richards. Next week’s episode is the second of episode of MLW’s new season, as the weekly show will now stream exclusively on Pro Wrestling TV. So far, these are the only two matches set for next week.
Mick Foley Speaks On AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire DeathMatch
The king of the DeathMatch has spoken. At AEW’s 2021 Revolution Pay-Per-View, Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley battled in an exploding barbed wire DeathMatch that ended with a very big dud of an explosion. Sadly, the decent match turned into a huge embarrassing moment. Now, Mick Foley, who’s been in many DeathMatches in his time, took to his Foley Is Pod podcast, where he talked about the barbed wire DeathMatch and stated that he doesn’t think barbed wire is the best way to take advantage of Kenny Omega’s gifts.
Ken Shamrock Reveals He Didn’t Trust WWE Prior To His WWE Exit
Ken Shamrock struggled to trust WWE on his way out of the company. While speaking to VLADTV, Ken Shamrock talked about his WWE exit. Shamrock revealed that he felt he was not going anywhere in the company. In addition to that, Shamrock had trust issues with WWE. “I already felt...
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo Rise This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 930,000 viewers. This number is up from last week’s episode which drew 911,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.29 (377,000 viewers) rating that the show posted last week.
Warner Bros Discovery Source Would Be “Shocked” If AEW Weren’t Offered A Renewal
It looks like AEW’s spot on television may be safe. Fightful Select have reported new information on Warner Bros Discovery, with a source stating that they’d be shocked if there was no renewal heading AEW’s way. Many question marks were in the air surrounding AEW’s stance with...
Ric Flair Isn’t Sure The Rock Will Accept Match With Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39
According to Ric Flair, The Rock might reject that long-discussed Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania. Flair recognized the Samoan people’s “brotherhood” and believed that The Rock respects Roman Reigns outside the ring. The Nature Boy, though, lacks faith in Johnson’s ability to come back and lose a single match. He provided the following justification for his To Be The Man podcast.
Saraya Says Creative Freedom Is Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
Saraya names what convinced her to sign with AEW rather than WWE. While speaking with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Saraya talked about her time working in WWE and how it is working in AEW now. Saraya explained why she chose AEW over WWE as well. “The thing that swayed...
Tony Schiavone Wants AEW To Do More With Renee Paquette: “She’s Wonderful”
Tony Schiavone wants to see AEW use Renee to the best of her ability. While speaking during an AdFreeShows episode of Ask Tony Anything, Tony Schiavone made it clear that he hopes AEW does more with Renee Paquette. “She’s wonderful, she’s such a pro, she is so good on camera...
WATCH: Jeff Jarrett Takes A Shot At Braun Strowman During AEW Dynamite
During tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett cut a promo on stage alongside Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. While hyping up the gigantic Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett took a shot at Braun Strowman calling him a “make believe monster” and even took a slight jab at Triple H, by saying Braun is produced by the “Banana nose circus”. You can see Jarretts comments below.
WATCH: Tay Melo Ejected From Ringside On AEW Dynamite
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara battled in a 2/3 Falls Match in the main event of the show. Naturally, Tay Conti was alongside Sammy during the match but after getting involved a few times too many, she took it a little too far and put her hands on referee Bryce Remsburgh. Bryce was absolutely fed up and tossed Tay Melo out of the ringside area, causing a reaction that only ejected wrestlers can pull off. You can watch Tay Melo’s major freak out below!
AJ Styles On Brock Lesnar: “I Don’t Think Brock Likes People”
The Phenomenal One discusses Brock Lesnar and his personality. While speaking on The Halftime Show, AJ Styles talked about what it is like to talk to Brock Lesnar and what he is like backstage in WWE. In reality, Styles doesn’t know if Lesnar, “likes people,” because he mostly keeps to himself.
Dustin Rhodes Talks Beef With Jeff Jarrett Over “The Last Outlaw” Nickname
Dustin Rhodes has some beef with Double J. Dustin Rhodes, who’s been in AEW since the beginning and has been in professional wrestling for decades before, has been using the nickname “The Last Outlaw” to show that he’s the last of his kind at this stage in his career. But, Jeff Jarrett, who recently made his debut in AEW on the November 2nd edition of AEW, has also started using the nickname. Now, Dustin appeared on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, where he noted that he has some beef with Jarrett for calling himself “The Last Outlaw,” when that’d Dustin’s monicker that he considers a badge of honor. Despite loving Jeff, he did get frustrated.
New Documentary Will Address Ric Flair Plane Ride From Hell Incident, Flair Calls BS
The Plane Ride From Hell episode of Dark Side Of The Ring had everyone’s attention at the time and many involved revived a ton of backlash. Ric Flair received a lot of backlash following the episode as he was accused of sexual assault by flight attendant Heidi Doyle. Flair denied range allegations, but was still momentarily pulled from WWE’s show intros and appearances. Last week, he was also missing during the show intro for Crown Jewel, but was back in on RAW . Ric Flair spoke on his To Be The Man podcast, he addressed the signature intro mix up and said Plane Ride From Hell would be addressed in his new documentary.
Colby Corino Talks About Punching Masato Tanaka And Otani At Six Years Old
The Corino family has been around wrestling for a very long time, from dads, aunts, and now sons, the Corino name is one of the most recognizable names in the world of Pro-Wrestling and to a young Colby Corino, that was normal. Recently, Colby Corino sat down with Bodyslam and spoke about growing up as the son of wrestling legend Steve Corino and gave a fascinating story about seeing his father preform live.
