The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 'New York Life Building' built in 1890 has been The Catholic Center since 2010CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Plaza Holiday Lighting Schedule Announced for Thanksgiving EveningEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
KC man sentenced for murder during drug deal at Northland Price Chopper
A Clay County judge sentenced Kansas City man for a murder during a 2020 drug deal at a Northland Price Chopper.
2 jailed after video records Kansas City-area child being beaten
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man and woman face child abuse charges after police responded to reports of a video showing the child's beating, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Terry L. Watson, 34, Independence, Mo., faces Domestic Assault 1st Degree or, in the alternative, Abuse or Neglect...
Kansas state hospital worker pleads guilty to helping patient escape
Jamey Anderson, a former employee at the Osawatomie State Hospital, pleaded guilty to helping a patient escape earlier this year.
Raytown armed robbery suspect arrested after chase
Raytown police arrested an armed robbery suspect following a 17-minute police chase through Jackson County Monday night.
Meth Kingpin Accused of St. Louis Kidnapping Found Guilty
Trevor Scott Sparks ran a violent drug ring that sold more than 1,000 pounds of meth
Harrisonville man charged in Olathe bank robbery
A man from Harrisonville, Missouri, is charged with robbing an Olathe, Kansas, bank, and attempting to rob a second branch Monday.
WIBW
Kansas Game Wardens search for poacher responsible for killing 8-point buck
ATCHISON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for poaching an 8-point deer in Atchison Co. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division says it is searching for information about an 8-point buck that was poached on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.
KMBC.com
Independence man, woman face charges after child's beating caught on video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man and woman are facing child abuse charges after video of a child's beating surfaced online. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Terry L. Watson, 33, faces domestic assault or in the alternative, abuse or neglect of a child, as well as abuse or neglect of a child. Tiffnee Hockaday, 38, faces a charge of child abuse or neglect of a child.
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
Kansas City-area locksmiths with mysterious owners charging absurd rates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robert Flaws was told the cost of unlocking his car would be about $72. So then why was his bill $871, more than 10 times the amount he was quoted? When the locksmith wouldn’t give him an answer, Flaws called FOX4 Problem Solvers for help. He was one of several people who […]
KCTV 5
Wanted: Tommy Weddle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
Home burned to the ground at 7th & Parallel in Kansas City, Kansas
Fire crews were called to the area of 7th & Parallel shortly before 5 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
WIBW
Driver, cyclist in fatal KC accident remain unidentified
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and a cyclist involved in a fatal accident in Kansas City remain unidentified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of the on-ramp from 7th St., to northbound I-35 with reports of a crash.
Man shot, killed by Kansas City, Kansas, police identified
An officer with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department shot and killed an individual who opened fire on police early Wednesday morning.
KCTV 5
Authorities investigate after body found at Kaw Point in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Kansas River at Kaw Point in Kansas City, KS, on Wednesday morning. Authorities cordoned off the area near the boat ramp for the investigation. Wyandotte County deputies and KCK police were on-scene. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.
KMBC.com
Overland Park man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of 10-year-old Eudora girl
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — A tragic case has come to a close in the Douglas County court system. An Overland Park, Kansas, man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run crash. The May 2022 incident killed a 10-year-old Eudora girl and caused injuries to...
kshb.com
Wyandotte County deputies investigate body found in Kansas River
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances after a body was located in the Kansas River. A spokesperson said someone walking their dog near Kaw Point, the area where the Kansas and Missouri Rivers meet just northwest of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, spotted the body.
WIBW
Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
Kansas City police officer convicted in Cameron Lamb’s death files appeal
Attorneys for Eric DeValkenaere — the former Kansas City, Missouri, police detective convicted of second-degree manslaughter in Cameron Lamb’s shooting death — have formally filed an appeal.
Suspect in 2 Olathe bank robberies arrested after police chase
Kansas Highway Patrol and Olathe police chase and arrest a suspect believed to be involved in a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery.
